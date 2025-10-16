MP Materials Announces Date for Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Webcast

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 6, 2025.
MP Materials' management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/ .
Conference Call Details
Event : MP Materials Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date : Thursday, November 6, 2025
Time : 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Webcast : https://investors.mpmaterials.com/
Replay : A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded.
About MP Materials
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is America's only fully integrated rare earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain—from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. We extract and refine materials from one of the world's richest rare earth deposits in California and manufacture the world's strongest and most efficient permanent magnets. Our products enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern economy, including transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace.
More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/ .
