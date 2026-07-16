MP Materials Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Webcast

MP Materials Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Webcast

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

MP Materials' management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/ .

Conference Call Details

Event : MP Materials Q2 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date : Thursday, August 6, 2026
Time : 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Webcast : https://investors.mpmaterials.com/
Replay : A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded.

About MP Materials

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is America's only fully integrated rare earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain—from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. We extract and refine materials from one of the world's richest rare earth deposits in California and manufacture the world's strongest and most efficient permanent magnets. Our products enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern economy, including transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace.

More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/ .

Join the MP Materials community on X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Investors:
ir@mpmaterials.com

Media:
media@mpmaterials.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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