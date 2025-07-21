MP Materials Announces Date for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Webcast

MP Materials Announces Date for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Webcast

 

 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

 

 MP Materials' management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/ .

 

   Conference Call Details   

 

  Event : MP Materials Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date : Thursday, August 7, 2025
Time : 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Webcast : https://investors.mpmaterials.com/  
Replay : A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded.

 

   About MP Materials   

 

 MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is America's only fully integrated rare earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain—from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. We extract and refine materials from one of the world's richest rare earth deposits in California and manufacture the world's strongest and most efficient permanent magnets. Our products enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern economy, including transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace.

 

More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/ .

 

  Investors:  
ir@mpmaterials.com  

 

  Media:  
Matt Sloustcher
media@mpmaterials.com  

 

×