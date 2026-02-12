Motorolans on a Mission: Trading Technical Architecture For Life-Saving Transport

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / "Motorola Solutions' employee, Matt, volunteering for Severn Freewheelers

When Matt was volunteering with the Severn Freewheelers, the roar of his motorcycle signaled more than a weekend escape; it meant emergency transport for a patient he had never met. By day, Matt was a U.K.-based technical architect at Motorola Solutions, where he developed technical solutions across the full range of emergency services. After hours, he dedicated his time to the open road as a volunteer with the Severn Freewheelers, a charitable organization providing free, emergency transport for blood, human tissue and breast milk across England. With a team of nearly 200 volunteer riders, the organization completed 7,100 tasks last year alone.

Matt's shifts ran from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., often through the quietest hours of the night. As one of five riders on a shift, Matt worked to ensure roads were clear and medical hand-offs were seamless.

His commitment was highlighted on Christmas Eve 2019, while riding for Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes. Matt transported a pathology sample 100 miles for matching tests for a patient needing a replacement heart. "It was a powerful realization that, depending on those results, someone could be receiving a life-saving transplant for Christmas," Matt recalled. "That specific mission has stayed with me for years."

"I get so much more out of it than what I put in," Matt continued. "The sense of pride and purpose is hard to describe - it's quite emotional. Knowing that my passion can translate into life-saving service, like delivering urgent blood and tissue for a child's treatment, makes every mile worth it." He noted that the role often involves dealing with both ends of life. One job could be delivering maternity notes, and the next could be a notification of a do-not-resuscitate order to a family.

This spirit of service is part of the DNA at Motorola Solutions. Matt's dedication earned him the Motorola Solutions Foundation CEO Award for Volunteerism, the company's highest honor for service. Matt's story affirms a simple truth: when employees are empowered to follow their passions, their impact knows no bounds.

