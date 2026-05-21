Motorola Solutions Opens New AI and Resilience Software Hub in Boston, Massachusetts

New hub is designed to help accelerate the development of purposeful, mission-ready technologies
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the opening of its new AI and resilience software hub in Boston, Massachusetts. The hub serves as a key research and development site for applied AI and mission-critical, cloud-based solutions, powering the core platform that enables seamless emergency coordination and collaboration between private enterprises and first responders. Thousands of K-12 schools and higher education institutions rely on this platform to manage complex incidents with clarity and speed.
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Motorola Solutions new AI and resilience software hub is designed to help accelerate the development of purposeful, mission-ready technologies. Photo credit: Motorola Solutions
"Our Boston hub represents a critical intersection where mission-critical AI meets real-world necessity," said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. "We aren't just building algorithms; we're delivering actionable intelligence for those who manage society's most complex security challenges. Deepening our expertise in Boston allows us to more effectively bridge the gap between complex data streams and meaningful action to better protect critical enterprises and communities."
Motorola Solutions has maintained a strong presence in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, including the City of Boston, for decades, supporting public safety agencies and enterprises alike.
"Boston is a city defined by innovation, making it the ideal home for our new hub," said Jehan Wickramasuriya, senior vice president, security & resilience software, Motorola Solutions. "The problems we're solving are some of the most challenging and rewarding in any field. If you want to deploy agentic systems that manage real-world emergencies at scale, Motorola Solutions is the place to be."
The new hub will support roles across AI research, software engineering and product management. Innovators looking to help build the future of safety can view open listings at the company's Careers page .
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
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Media contact
Rebecca Benson
rebecca.benson@motorolasolutions.com
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