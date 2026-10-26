Most Requested Jeep® Gladiator Upgrade Arrives Straight From the Factory for the First Time: Meet the New 2027 35-inch Tire Launch Edition

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The new 2027 Jeep® Gladiator 35-inch Tire Launch Edition brings factory-installed 35-inch all-terrain tires to Willys, Rubicon and Rubicon X models for the first time, combining enhanced off-road capability with exclusive bronze accents and distinctive graphics.

  • Jeep® Gladiator customers can now order factory-installed 35-inch tires on Willys, Rubicon and Rubicon X models
  • Limited-production launch edition pairs enhanced off-road capability with exclusive bronze-accented design on America's only open-air pickup
  • New factory-installed 35-inch tire package expands Gladiator capability and gives customers a turnkey solution engineered for the vehicle
  • 35-inch Tire Package enhances Trail Rated capability with increased ground clearance and improved approach, breakover and departure angles

Jeep® brand raises the bar for off-road capability and customer choice with the introduction of the new 2027 Jeep Gladiator 35-inch Tire Launch Edition, a limited-production model that delivers one of the most requested upgrades among Gladiator owners directly from the factory.

Available across Gladiator Willys, Rubicon and Rubicon X models, the Launch Edition combines factory-installed 35-inch all-terrain tires, exclusive bronze-accented styling and distinctive graphics to create a bold new expression of Jeep capability.

"Gladiator customers continue to personalize their vehicles to tackle bigger adventures, and 35-inch tires have consistently been one of the most popular modifications," said Branden Coté, Jeep CEO. "The Gladiator 35-inch Tire Launch Edition gives customers the capability, confidence and distinctive look they want straight from the factory, backed by the quality and engineering expected from the Jeep brand."

Built for capability
The Gladiator 35-inch Tire Launch Edition enhances the truck's legendary off-road credentials with factory-installed 35-inch tires on distinctive bronze-painted beadlock-capable wheels, adding ground clearance, ground presence and an even more aggressive stance.

The factory-engineered 35-inch Tire Package further enhances Gladiator's Trail Rated capability with 12.9 inches of ground clearance and improved approach, breakover and departure angles of 46.7, 23.3 and 26.7 degrees, respectively. A 1-inch factory suspension lift, 4.56 final-drive ratio, heavy-duty Dana axles and performance brakes work together with 35-inch all-terrain tires to deliver added obstacle clearance, low-speed control and confidence across challenging terrain, while highline fender flares, wheel-flare extensions and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels complete the integrated package.

Available for a limited production run, the package reinforces Jeep Gladiator's leadership in the midsize pickup segment by combining proven Jeep capability with customer-driven content.

Distinctive design
Each Gladiator 35-inch Tire Launch Edition features a unique collection of exterior enhancements, including:

  • Factory-installed 35-inch all-terrain tires
  • 35-inch Suspension Package
  • Performance brakes
  • 4.56 final drive ratio
  • Full-time 4:1 transfer case
  • Heavy-duty Dana axles
  • Highline fender flares
  • Wheel flare extensions
  • 1-inch factory lift
  • Performance hood (exclusive to specific models)
  • Bronze-painted, 17-inch beadlock wheels
  • Bronze Jeep badging and accents
  • Exclusive hood, side and tailgate graphics
  • Bronze tow hooks
  • Model-specific Launch Edition design elements

Rubicon and Rubicon X models add additional hood and vent graphics, while the Rubicon X Package features an exclusive side-door graphic and Jeep performance hood with unique hood decal.

Limited availability
The 2027 Jeep Gladiator 35-inch Tire Launch Edition is now available to order in North America. Production will be limited, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to own a highly distinctive Gladiator that celebrates the capability, customization and adventure at the heart of the Jeep brand.

Jeep Brand
For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: jeep.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: @jeep
X: @jeep
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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