Mosaic Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https:investors.Mosaicco.comfinancialsquarterly-results. 

MOS Logo

Mosaic will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 4th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free): +1 877-883-0383
International Dial-in number: +1 412-902-6506
Participant Elite Entry Number: 5731126

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with a global employee base serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

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SOURCE The Mosaic Company

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