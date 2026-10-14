MOSAIC ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RESULTS DATES

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) plans to release third quarter 2026 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

MOS Logo

On Wednesday, November 4th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results. Phone lines will then be opened to allow for questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free): +1 877-883-0383
International Dial-in number: +1-412-902-6506
Participant Elite Entry Number: 5731126

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:
https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

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SOURCE The Mosaic Company

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