MOSAIC ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) released its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https:investors.Mosaicco.comfinancialsquarterly-results. 

MOS Logo

Mosaic will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 5th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

+1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

2803623

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:
https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.Mosaicco.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mosaic-announces-second-quarter-2026-results-302842925.html

SOURCE The Mosaic Company

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MosaicMOSnyse:mosagriculture investing
MOS
The Conversation (0)
Transition Metals Commences 2026 Exploration Program at Pike Warden Epithermal Gold-Silver and Porphyry Copper Project, Yukon

Transition Metals Commences 2026 Exploration Program at Pike Warden Epithermal Gold-Silver and Porphyry Copper Project, Yukon

Field program focused on evaluation of the Saddles epithermal Au-Ag target areaHand stripping to expose bedrock sources of intermediate-sulphidation veining identified during prospecting, where grab samples returned 44.5 g/t AuResults to support structural interpretation and drill targeting... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

(TheNewswire) Updates Geological Model Indicative of a Concealed Porphyry Copper System Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 15, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce assay results from its previously reported reconnaissance... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Completes Soil Survey Program at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Soil Survey Program at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an Ionic Leach™ soil survey program at the Fivemile Gold Project ("Fivemile", or the Property"), located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka-Cortez... Keep Reading...
Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from two drill holes from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-002... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Sampling Returns Positive Tungsten Assay Results

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Sampling Returns Positive Tungsten Assay Results

New channel sampling supports a ~3 km mineralised trend ahead of maiden drilling DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce... Keep Reading...
Board Changes Richard Pearce appointed Non-Executive Chair

Board Changes Richard Pearce appointed Non-Executive Chair

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Board Changes Richard Pearce appointed Non-Executive ChairDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby WestDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Option Exercise Consolidates Critical Minerals Transition

Option Exercise Consolidates Critical Minerals Transition

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Option Exercise Consolidates Critical Minerals TransitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rock Chip Results Confirm Klinten Gold - Copper Potential

Rock Chip Results Confirm Klinten Gold - Copper Potential

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Rock Chip Results Confirm Klinten Gold - Copper PotentialDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bahia Metals Bolsters Geological Team to Advance Mangueiros Main

American Uranium's Lo Herma Resource Reaches 9.96Mlbs as Indicated Resources Grow 72% Prior to Publication of Planned Scoping Study

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property

Related News

cobalt investing

Top 3 Canadian Cobalt Stocks of 2026

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Bolsters Geological Team to Advance Mangueiros Main

lithium investing

US Military Scraps US$300 Million Lithium Carbonate Purchase

vanadium investing

Vanadium Market Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

energy investing

American Uranium's Lo Herma Resource Reaches 9.96Mlbs as Indicated Resources Grow 72% Prior to Publication of Planned Scoping Study

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

precious metals investing

GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property