The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the sale of its Faustina ammonia plant in Louisiana.
Under the terms of the agreement, CF Industries will acquire the facility for total consideration of approximately $600 million, including approximately $360 million of cash proceeds at closing. The remaining consideration is associated with a 20-year, 200,000 ton ammonia offtake agreement at producer economics that will support Mosaic's phosphate operations. This new agreement is in addition to Mosaic's existing ammonia offtake agreement with CF Industries, which will be extended by two years through 2031.
"This transaction is another step in our strategy to reallocate capital toward the opportunities that allow Mosaic to maximize value and returns," said Bruce Bodine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mosaic. "The Faustina ammonia facility has not achieved optimal production rates recently, but we believe with the benefit of CF's operating expertise and scale, the plant will reach its full potential and reliably supply Mosaic with 200,000 tons of ammonia at or below our current production costs. By monetizing a non-core asset, eliminating future capital requirements, and securing a long-term ammonia supply at producer economics, we are strengthening Mosaic's financial flexibility while continuing to support the competitiveness of our Louisiana operations."
The sale of the ammonia plant also releases Mosaic from capital expenditures, which averaged $18M per year over the last five years. The approximately $360M cash proceeds are expected to be applied towards debt reduction. Mosaic does not expect the transaction to result in material cash taxes, reflecting the utilization of available tax attributes.
Mosaic and CF Industries will also execute various shared-services arrangements designed to support the efficient operation of both the Louisiana phosphate complex and the Faustina ammonia facility.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP and Kean Miller LLP are serving as legal advisors to Mosaic.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with a global employee base serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
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SOURCE The Mosaic Company