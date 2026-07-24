Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing Announces Acquisition of French Logistics Portfolio of Five Assets

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI), announced today the acquisition of a portfolio of five French logistics assets. The fully leased portfolio totals approximately 160,000 square meters across established French logistics markets in Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, Nîmes and Tours.

MSREI plans to implement an active asset management strategy across the portfolio to enhance long-term value and support tenant operations. FIRE Asset Management (FIRE) will serve as operating partner for the portfolio.

Charles du Breuil, Head of France for Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing , said: "This acquisition reflects MSREI's continued focus on investing in high-quality industrial and logistics real estate supported by strong market fundamentals and durable tenant demand. It further confirms our appetite for the logistics asset class in France. We have a successful track record of logistics acquisitions and disposals in the French market, and we believe this portfolio offers an attractive opportunity to create value through active asset management."

About Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing is the global private real estate investment management business of Morgan Stanley. One of the most active property investors in the world for over three decades, MSREI employs a patient, disciplined approach through global value-add / opportunistic and regional core / core-plus real estate investment strategies. With 17 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, regional teams of dedicated real estate professionals combine a unique global perspective with local presence and significant transaction execution expertise. MSREI currently manages $58 billion of gross real estate assets worldwide on behalf of its clients.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations Contact:
Antonia Zuckmayer
antonia.zuckmayer@morganstanley.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Morgan Stanley ms nyse:ms fintech investing
MS
The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures Receives Final Results of Spring Drilling at Burchell, Confirms Moss Gold Trend

Bold Ventures Receives Final Results of Spring Drilling at Burchell, Confirms Moss Gold Trend

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce results from the last four holes (comprising 630.5 meters) of its 10 hole (1503.5 meter) diamond drilling program at the Burchell Property (the "Property"). These four holes were designed to target MMI™ soil sampling... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills 9.9m Grading 2.40 g/t Au and 50.7 g/t Ag in Santa Fe Mine Stockpile

Lahontan Drills 9.9m Grading 2.40 g/t Au and 50.7 g/t Ag in Santa Fe Mine Stockpile

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the first drill results from its 2026 Sonic core drilling program at the Santa Fe Mine Project. The Sonic drilling campaign is evaluating historic heap leach pads and stockpiles to... Keep Reading...
Ni-Co Énergie annonce des résultats d'échantillons choisis à Kremer-2 titrant jusqu'à 1,21 % Ni, 0,14 % Cu et 0,10 % Co; 11 des 33 échantillons de Kremer-2 ont retourné plus de 0,5 % Ni.

Ni-Co Énergie annonce des résultats d'échantillons choisis à Kremer-2 titrant jusqu'à 1,21 % Ni, 0,14 % Cu et 0,10 % Co; 11 des 33 échantillons de Kremer-2 ont retourné plus de 0,5 % Ni.

(TheNewswire) Des échantillons choisis de surface prélevés à plusieurs endroits sur environ 2 km dans le corridor géophysique plus large de Kremer-2 confirment la présence de minéralisation sulfurée nickélifère-cuprifère-cobaltifère en surface GATINEAU, QUÉBEC TheNewswire - 22 juillet 2026 Ni-Co... Keep Reading...
Ni-Co Energy Announces Kremer-2 Grab Sample Results Grading Up to 1.21% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.10% Co; 11 of 33 Kremer-2 Samples Returned More Than 0.5% Ni.

Ni-Co Energy Announces Kremer-2 Grab Sample Results Grading Up to 1.21% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.10% Co; 11 of 33 Kremer-2 Samples Returned More Than 0.5% Ni.

(TheNewswire) Surface grab samples collected at multiple locations over approximately 2 km within the broader Kremer-2 geophysical corridor confirm nickel-copper-cobalt-bearing sulphide mineralization at surface GATINEAU, QUEBEC TheNewswire - July 22, 2026 Ni-Co Energy Inc. ("Ni-Co Energy",... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills 31m Grading 0.90 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada Central

Lahontan Drills 31m Grading 0.90 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada Central

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its 2026 drilling program at the Santa Fe Mine Project. The drill results reported herein include 188 metres of diamond drilling at Calvada Central... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.5 Million

Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt Solitary

Goldgroup Accelerates Growth Strategy Following Transformational Merger; Company Advances Multi-Asset Drill Programs, Mine Development and Expansion Plans

Related News

gold investing

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.5 Million

gold investing

Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

base metals investing

Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt Solitary

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Accelerates Growth Strategy Following Transformational Merger; Company Advances Multi-Asset Drill Programs, Mine Development and Expansion Plans

copper investing

M. Stephen Enders: Copper Crunch? Where the Next Mines Will Come From

uranium investing

Scott Melbye: Uranium Prices, Stocks Setting Up for Year-End Rally

vanadium investing

Top 3 Canadian Vanadium Stocks in 2026