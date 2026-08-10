Morgan Stanley Launches the U.S. Innovation Infrastructure Initiative, Facilitating Approximately $1.5 Trillion to Support America's Next Era of Growth

Firmwide initiative focused on clients building and scaling companies, technologies and infrastructure central to long-term U.S. competitiveness and national security

Morgan Stanley today announced the launch of the U.S. Innovation Infrastructure Initiative to finance and enable America's next era of growth. In recognition of having recently celebrated America's 250th anniversary, the Firm intends to facilitate approximately $1.5 trillion of capital raising, financing, advisory and related investment activity over the next 10 years . Designed to support clients building and scaling the companies, technologies and infrastructure central to the economic and national security of the United States, the U.S. Innovation Infrastructure Initiative reflects the delivery of the Integrated Firm to our clients, bringing together Morgan Stanley's advisory, capital markets, wealth management and investment management capabilities to support clients across key stages of growth.

For decades, Morgan Stanley has played a meaningful role in helping American founders, companies, investors, and institutions access capital, evaluate strategic opportunities, and scale over time. Through this work, the Firm supports businesses that drive economic growth, strengthen U.S. competitiveness on the global stage, and advance technology and innovation.

"The United States is entering a period of significant investment and innovation across technology, infrastructure, and strategic industries. America's 250 th anniversary is an opportunity to look ahead and focus on the innovation and infrastructure that will shape the country's next chapter," said Dan Simkowitz, Co-President of Morgan Stanley . "Morgan Stanley has long supported clients as they build, finance, and grow important businesses. This initiative brings that impact together through a focused effort to support the companies, technologies, and platforms that are critical to America's long-term economic strength and competitiveness."

The U.S. Innovation Infrastructure Initiative will focus on three broad areas:

Innovation Platforms and Strategic Industries

Helping clients build technologies and businesses across areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced computing and software, quantum, semiconductors, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, aerospace and defense technologies, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and sectors that are strategic to the reindustrialization of the United States.

Infrastructure for the Innovation Economy

Facilitating the development and financing of the digital, physical, and energy infrastructure, as well as related critical supply chains, required for a more connected, compute-intensive, and energy-demanding economy.

Capital for Builders and Growth Companies

Providing capital markets, advisory, and investment capabilities to founders, entrepreneurs, and established companies as they move from formation and growth to scale, liquidity, public markets access, government funding, and long-term value creation.

The initiative will complement Morgan Stanley's broader work with founders and growth companies, including private company research coverage, strategic convenings such as the Firm's Founders Summit, and client engagement across public and private markets.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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