Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Completes Sale of Investment in Chicago Parking Meters

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP), its private infrastructure investment platform, together with its partners Allianz and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority today announced the completion of the sale of Chicago Parking Meters, LLC (CPM) to Stonepeak.
CPM is responsible for the operation, management, and maintenance of Chicago's on‐street metered parking system, with more than 38,000 metered parking spaces, including nearly 10,000 in downtown Chicago. Since inception, CPM has invested heavily in upgrading and modernizing the City's infrastructure, including by installing state-of-the-art electronic pay stations, establishing a 24‐hour customer service center and introducing the ParkChicago ® app.
"Over the course of our ownership in CPM, MSIP has been able to execute on key value creation levers and grow the business into a leading parking concession with best-in-class management, technology and operations," said Jim Wilmott, Managing Director for MSIP.
Evercore acted as financial advisor, A&O Shearman acted as transaction counsel and Winston Taylor served as special regulatory counsel to MSIP and its partners on the transaction.
About Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) is a leading global private infrastructure investment platform with approximately $17 billion in capital commitments since inception. Founded in 2006, MSIP has invested in a diverse portfolio across transportation, digital, energy transition, and water & waste. MSIP targets assets that provide essential public goods and services with the potential for value creation through active ownership. For further information about Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, please visit Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners .
About Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2.1 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
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