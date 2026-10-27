Morgan Stanley Family Office Launches Initiative to Help Families Navigate Complexity, Change and Generational Transitions

  • Publication provides a practical framework for maintaining alignment across purpose, governance, investment strategy, operations, risk and family support.
  • Disciplined approach helps families strengthen resilience, continuity and long-term effectiveness.

Morgan Stanley Family Office today released The Adaptive Family Office: A Framework for Alignment Amid Change , a new paper designed to help ultra-high net worth families and family office executives navigate change by breaking down silos and working together more cohesively.

The paper comes as family offices manage an increasingly interconnected set of demands, from governance and succession to technology, cybersecurity, investment complexity and family decision-making. As family offices become more sophisticated, the challenge is no longer simply adding capabilities as needs grow; it is ensuring that decisions across the organization remain connected. The Morgan Stanley Family Office Strategic Framework is designed to help families pressure-test their operating model to remain cohesive and effective as conditions change.

"The family office is increasingly where market complexity meets family complexity," said Stephanie Crombie, Co-Head of Morgan Stanley Family Office. "As markets, technology, regulation and family dynamics evolve, families need a disciplined way to realign and stay focused on the purpose they were built to serve. When families share a clear understanding of what matters most, they are better positioned to navigate change and act with confidence."

The framework aligns the modern family office across six dimensions: mission and purpose; governance and structure; investment strategy and deployment; operations and execution; risk management and security; and lifestyle, experience and family support. Together, these provide an operating architecture that connects family purpose to decisions, execution, oversight and long-term continuity.

The paper outlines four executive moves — Adapt, Reorient, Shape and Calibrate — to help family offices preserve structural flexibility, reassess strategy, design a fit-for-purpose operating model and maintain coherence over time. It also includes a practical questionnaire to guide leadership meetings, annual family office reviews, governance refreshes and transition planning.

Key takeaways from the paper include:

  • Family offices operate as an interconnected system across purpose, governance, investments, operations, risk and family support, and decisions should not be made in isolation.
  • A clear family "North Star" can provide a shared reference point for resolving trade-offs involving liquidity, growth, privacy, transparency, control and inclusion.
  • Governance can shape investment agility, particularly during liquidity events, market dislocations, leadership transitions and periods of increased next-generation involvement.
  • Technology can improve reporting and transparency, but it also requires stronger controls around data access, cybersecurity, vendor diligence and information-sharing.
  • Periodic alignment reviews are essential to help identify strain before it becomes a governance issue, operational failure, liquidity constraint or family conflict.

"Families do not need a perfect structure; they need a reliable method to adapt as the family and the environment change," added Keary Crawford Simmons, Head of Client Strategy & Experience, Morgan Stanley Family Office. "That requires clear purpose, disciplined decision rights, repeatable execution, integrated risk oversight and a service model that protects family bandwidth across generations. This framework helps families move from principles to practice so they can recalibrate the office for the needs ahead."

About Morgan Stanley Family Office
Morgan Stanley Family Office is a Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management offering designed to bring together specialized investment services and institutional-quality operational and administrative support. This provides ultra-high net worth families and family offices with access to capabilities across investment management, wealth planning, governance, lifestyle advisory, philanthropy, risk management and other family office services.

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Important Disclosures:

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. This material does not provide individually tailored investment advice and has been prepared without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of persons who receive it.

Morgan Stanley does not provide tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult their tax and legal advisors regarding their particular circumstances.

Nothing in this article should be construed as a cybersecurity evaluation. Morgan Stanley is not responsible for determining what cybersecurity best practices are most appropriate for your needs.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is the trade name of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, a registered broker-dealer in the United States.

© 2026 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.

CRC #6016558    10/2026

Media Relations Contacts:
Susan Siering susan.siering@morganstanley.com
Christine Jockle christine.jockle@morganstanley.com

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