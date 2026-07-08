Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital Makes Growth Investment in Viken Detection

Morgan Stanley Investment Management announced today that funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital have made an investment in Viken Detection (Viken or the Company), a leading provider of advanced X-ray imaging and sensing technologies, to support continued growth and innovation.
Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Viken develops innovative handheld X-ray imagers, vehicle scanning systems and material analysis solutions for border security, law enforcement, military, corrections and public safety organizations worldwide to improve threat detection, increase operational efficiency and enhance officer safety in a wide range of security environments. The Company's portfolio includes its next-generation Raven® handheld scanner, Osprey® vehicle inspection system and Harrier® multi-view vehicle scanner.
The growth investment aims to support Viken's continued growth by accelerating product innovation, expanding deployment of its advanced detection technologies and helping the Company address growing global demand for non-intrusive inspection solutions.
"We believe Viken has developed a highly differentiated platform with advanced X-ray imaging and sensing technologies that support mission-critical applications," said Nick Nocito, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. "We are excited to partner with the team as they continue to innovate across their product portfolio and expand deployment of their solutions to meet growing global demand for non-intrusive inspection technologies."
"From national security to substance abuse epidemics to environmental health hazards, Viken's technology shows up where it matters most. With the support of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, we're ready to do more of it, faster," said Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Viken.
About Viken Detection
Viken Detection is a leading provider of advanced X-ray imaging and sensing technologies that enable customers to detect concealed threats safely, efficiently, and accurately. The Company's portfolio of handheld imaging systems, vehicle scanners, and material analysis solutions serves border security, law enforcement, military, corrections, and public safety organizations around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.vikendetection.com
About Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital
Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital targets late-stage growth equity and credit investments within technology, healthcare, consumer, and other high-growth sectors. For nearly four decades, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has successfully pursued growth investment opportunities and has completed investments in over 220 companies, leveraging the global brand and network of Morgan Stanley. For further information please visit Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital .
Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $1.9 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of March 31, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/im .
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com .
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Alyson Barnes: alyson.barnes@morganstanley.com