Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock

Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:

  • Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A - $301.21 per share (equivalent to $0.301206 per Depositary Share)
  • 10 Percent Non-Cumulative Non-Voting Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C - $25.00 per share
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E - $455.21 per share (equivalent to $0.455208 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F - $439.24 per share (equivalent to $0.439236 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I - $407.29 per share (equivalent to $0.407292 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K - $365.63 per share (equivalent to $0.365625 per Depositary Share)
  • 4.875 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L - $304.69 per share (equivalent to $0.304688 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M - $29.38 per share
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N - $1,810.86 per share (equivalent to $18.108564 per Depositary Share)
  • 4.250 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O - $265.63 per share (equivalent to $0.265625 per Depositary Share)
  • 6.500 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P - $406.25 per share (equivalent to $0.406250 per Depositary Share)
  • 6.625 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q - $414.06 per share (equivalent to $0.414063 per Depositary Share)

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series M and N are payable on September 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2026.

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series A, C, E, F, I, K, L, O, P and Q are payable on October 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2026.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430

Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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