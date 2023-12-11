Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
More High Grade Hits Ahead of Resource Upgrade!
Another batch of standout assays rounds out a successful 2023 for Spartan
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP” in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
Never Never Gold Deposit – new gold intercepts:
- 18.38m @ 6.10g/t gold from 453.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.65m @ 10.43g/t – DGRC1361-DT (above newly interpreted flexure zone)
- 20.9m @ 4.14g/t gold from 516.0m down-hole, including:
- 2.38m @ 20.20g/t – DGRC1281-DT (above flexure zone)
- 12.19m @ 4.16g/t gold from 516.6m down-hole, including:
- 2.00m @ 15.96g/t – DGRC1347-DT (deepest Never Never assay to date)
- 21.00m @ 1.93g/t gold from 517.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.56m @ 2.65g/t – DGRC1360-DT (within flexure zone)
Four Pillars Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:
- 11.0m @ 2.44g/t gold from 162.0m down-hole – DGRC1334
- 3.0m @ 5.53g/t gold from 108.0m down-hole – DGRC1339
- 6.0m @ 3.60g/t gold from 372.0m down-hole – DGRC1280-DT
- 2.32m @ 5.73g/t gold from 269.9m down-hole – DGRC1278-DT
West Winds Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:
- 61.0m @ 2.13g/t gold from 85.0m down-hole, including:
- 22.0m @ 4.69g/t – DGRC1352
- 66.0m @ 1.32g/t gold from 194.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.0m @ 3.29g/t – DGRC1354
- 18.0m @ 1.94g/t gold from 12.0m down-hole, including:
- 3.0m @ 7.92g/t – DGRC1338
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “2023 has been a truly transformational year for our shareholders and our Company. Our team has remained focussed at all times on the things we can control – applying smart geology, undertaking effective drilling and delivering high-grade resource growth, as well as keeping our established infrastructure in place and in a high state of readiness.
“This means we are now very well positioned as a low-risk, well-capitalised, high-grade gold investment with existing production infrastructure in times of record US & Australian gold prices. We offer unique optionality and exposure to gold in challenging economic times.
“The intense drill focus on the high-grade Never Never discovery has delivered more than 720,000oz of high-grade gold – mineralised from surface and including roughly 90koz @ 2.2g/t in open pit Resources as well as 630koz above 7.5g/t gold in the underground environment – in a very short space of time.
“Our wider focus on delivering further higher-grade tonnage ore sources has seen us apply what we have learned at Never Never to the former Gilbey’s open-pit environment, highlighting specifically the Four Pillars and West Winds targets on the western side of the pit. These targets are just starting to reveal their true identity as standout higher-grade, structurally-associated gold shoots within the wider Gilbey’s stratigraphic sequence, with the potential to add significant tonnages at a very reasonable grade to any future mine plan.
“Work is well advanced on the resource upgrade for both Never Never and the Gilbey’s Mine Complex, with most of the results from today’s release to be included in the MRE upgrade, which is on track to be finalised and delivered to market imminently. Our positive news-flow will continue into the New Year with mine design, scheduling and reserve scenarios underway.
“A new and expansive drill campaign will commence in January to build on the significant resource foundation already established as we seek to continue to grow high-confidence and high-grade gold ounces in front of our established infrastructure.”
The latest batch of assays include numerous significant intercepts from resource in-fill and extensional drilling at the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, including the deepest assay from the deposit to date.
This announcement also includes results from drilling at the Four Pillars and West Winds prospects, beneath the Gilbey’s open pit.
Drilling results in this announcement are being included in the scheduled Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update for the Dalgaranga Gold Project. Work on this MRE update is well advanced and undergoing final QC/QC checks. The MRE update is expected to be finalised and released to market imminently.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Spartan Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Spartan Resources
Overview
Australia is the second largest producer of gold worldwide, according to the US Geological Survey, and Western Australia (WA) is the dominant player in the nation’s gold market accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total production. Gold mining is the third-largest commodity sector by value in WA, producing nearly 6.9 Moz (or 214 tonnes) in 2022 valued at A$17.8 billion. Eleven of the world’s biggest gold mines are in WA, where Spartan Resources is advancing its flagship Dalgaranga Gold Property.
Formerly known as Gascoyne Resources, Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company is currently undergoing a pivotal transformation, underpinned by the exceptional high-grade Never Never gold discovery in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from its less-than-5-year-old, existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility in care and maintenance, and the lower grade open pits at Dalgaranga.
Drilling at Never Never has led to the discovery of 721 koz at an average grade of 5.85 g/t gold. Driven by the potential for further resource upgrade, Spartan secured $50 million in funding in February 2023 to support its aggressive exploration program at Never Never. This program, which is intended to last 18 months, is targeting: more than 300 koz reserve at a grade exceeding 4.0 g/t gold; more than 600 koz resource at a grade exceeding 5.0 g/t gold; and the development of a 5-year mine plan capable of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum.
The Dalgaranga property is in proximity to multiple gold-producing projects including Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet Project, Musgrave Cue Project, and Westgold Resources’ Tuckabianna gold mill. Historically, Mt Magnet has produced over 6 million ounces since discovery in 1891, which increases confidence in the resource potential of Dalgaranga.
In parallel with the company’s planned exploration program at Never Never, Spartan is progressing with permitting and evaluation of its 244-koz Yalgoo Gold Project, which is expected to provide an important source of ore feed to supplement the high-grade ore from Never Never. In addition, the company owns the 537-koz Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Project in the Gascoyne region, which has the potential to become a second production hub for Spartan Resources.
Company Highlights
- Spartan Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company was formerly known as Gascoyne Resources but changed its name to Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan) in August 2023 after a series of incredible discovery drill holes and exploration success that justified the transformation of the business.
- Spartan is currently focused on the newly discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit, part of its 100-percent-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (Dalgaranga) in Western Australia. The Never Never discovery was made in mid-2022 and is less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility and the main open pit at Dalgaranga. The Dalgaranga Process Plant is less than five years old and is well suited to the new discovery and existing lower grade ore deposits.
- Spartan’s Dalgaranga gold project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres west of the 6-Moz high-grade Mt Magnet gold camp in the Murchison Region of Western Australia.
- In November 2022, the company, then Gascoyne, suspended mining and milling operations of the former focus of its operations, the lower grade circa 0.8-1.0g/t Gilbey’s open pit to focus on the recently discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit.
- The strategy has thus far paid off extremely well with drilling, defining a growing high-grade mineral resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t gold for 721,200 oz. The Never Never gold resource, when added to the existing lower-grade Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz. Keep in mind the discovery and establishment of the high-grade Never Never deposit has more than doubled the grade of the previous Mineral Resource Estimate on which the infrastructure was built.
- Spartan also has three other gold projects, the Yalgoo Gold Project, which is 110 kilometres west of, and two others roughly 500 kilometres further north of Dalgaranga, the Glenburgh and Egerton Gold Projects. With all resources combined, the global mineral resource estimate for Spartan currently stands at 38.51 Mt at 1.6 g/t gold for 1.96 Moz of contained gold.
- Looking to the immediate future, the potential for further growth within the Spartan portfolio is extensive. The current 32,000-metre drilling program at Dalgaranga is already underway with the aim to extend the existing Never Never resource at depth, as well as identify new look-alike targets along strike to the north and south, such as the newly identified higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds shoots, and follow up of the Patient Wolf high-grade target 1.6 kilometres north of the Never Never discovery.
- The next resource update will summarise the efforts of the current drill campaign across multiple targets and is scheduled very shortly in Q4 2023.
- Spartan raised $50 million in February 2023 to underpin an 18-month exploration and strategic plan (the “365” strategy) aiming to develop a five-year mine plan with the goal of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum. This strategy appears well on track with the resource target, the “600” already achieved with work underway on the “300” reserves and establishing the minimum “5-yr” mine life currently.
- An additional $25 million was raised in November 2023 to accelerate Spartan’s high-grade growth strategy and support an expanded exploration campaign at Dalgaranga in 2024.
- Also in February 2023, the company established an exploration target of 4 to 5 Mt @ 4.6-6.2 g/t for 600 koz to 1 Moz gold at the Never Never Gold Deposit.
- With a current resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t for 721 koz gold and an imminent resource update due, Spartan has delivered on what it said, and looks solid to continue to do so.
Key Projects
Dalgaranga Project
Spartan Resources’ flagship Dalgaranga Gold Project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The Dalgaranga Project includes a fully developed operation comprising a fully established gold mine, a 2.5 Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility, modern camp accommodation, and an airstrip.
The Dalgaranga mine produced 71,153 oz in FY 2022 before being placed on care and maintenance in November 2022 to facilitate the implementation of a new strategic and restructuring plan. The new plan is focused on the high-grade Never Never gold deposit discovered in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5 Mtpa processing facility.
Never Never Gold Deposit is located within the Dalgaranga property immediately to the north of Gilbey’s open pit and within 1 kilometre of the process plant. Never Never is much higher grade than any of the previously defined ore bodies at Dalgaranga and appears to be far more structural, fold and/or shear-hosted as opposed to the more stratigraphic/shale-associated historically defined Gilbey’s series of gold deposits.
The strategy to focus on high-grade Never Never has thus far paid off with drilling defining a mineral resource of 721 koz gold contained within 3.83 Mt at 5.85 g/t. The Never Never gold resource when added to the Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz.
In light of the success of the drilling program, Spartan has expanded its current drill program to 32,000 metres with up to six rigs operating on-site (previously, 25,000 metres with four rigs). The expanded program looks to target extensions of known mineralization, further upgrading the high-grade 721,200 oz mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Never Never Gold Deposit. The company ultimately aims to deliver a new mine plan to feed the 2.5 Mtpa processing plant for at least five years. The target for the five-year mine plan is to deliver gold production of 130 to 150 koz per annum.
Some of the more significant assay results under the current drill program include:
- Drill-hole DGRC1305-DT registered the deepest ever gold intercept 576 metres down-hole at Never Never. While the assay results for the hole are yet to be published, this discovery is significant as it demonstrates that the deposit remains open at depth.
- Drill-hole DGRC1283-DT returned 18.56 metres at 6.71 g/t gold from 495 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 2.56 metres at 32.19 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1276-DT returned 7 metres at 34.34 g/t gold from 372 metres, including high-grade mineralized zones of 1 metre at 95.90 g/t gold and 2.5 metres at 49.50 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1271-DT returned 3.2 metres at 7.95 g/t gold from 310.3 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 1 metre at 12.29 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGDH039, targeting the West Winds area, intersected 20.52 metres at 2.38 g/t gold from 420.48 metres, including a high-grade zone of 5 metres at 6.22 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1245, targeting the Arc gold prospect, intersected 4 metres at 8.33 g/t gold from 106 metres including high-grade zone of 1 metre at 30.66 g/t gold.
Notably, in October 2023 Spartan announced a new gold discovery, Patient Wolf, located immediately to the north of Never Never which returned a massive 10 metres at 19.84 g/t gold, including a high-grade zone of 4 metres at 40.15 g/t gold. This new site is located 1,600 metres north of Never Never and 1.9 kilometres from the processing plant.
The company will now accelerate planned resource diamond drilling across multiple high-grade targets, including Never Never, Four Pillars, and West Winds along with a dedicated RC rig at the new Patient Wolf prospect. The ultimate aim is to deliver the scheduled resource update for the project in Q4 2023, which will grow Spartan’s high-grade resource inventory within a 2-kilometre radius of the 2.5-Mtpa Dalgaranga process plant.
Spartan is well-funded to support its drilling programme and develop its five-year mine plan, having secured a $50 million funding package in February 2023, which included a $26.3-million equity raising, a $21.3-million investment from highly respected global resources private equity fund Tembo Capital, and a $2.5-million unsecured loan from existing major shareholder, Delphi.
Yalgoo Gold Project
The Yalgoo Gold Project is located 110 kilometres by road from the Dalgaranga Gold Project and comprises two deposits, namely the Melville deposit and the Applecross deposit, which is adjacent to the northern end of the Melville deposit. The Yalgoo Gold Project hosts a mineral resource of 243,600 oz contained within 5.2 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold. Exploration activity at this project has slowed down with the Never Never deposit at Dalgaranga taking priority as the next source of higher-grade ore.
Glenburgh Gold Project
The Glenburgh Gold Project (Glenburgh, spread over an area of 2,000 square kilometres, is located in the southern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Glenburgh has a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate of 16.3 Mt at 1.0 g/t for 510,100 ounces of gold.
Mt Egerton Gold Project
Mt Egerton Gold Project is spread over an area of 200 square kilometres and is located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Two known deposits exist at Mt Egerton – Hibernian and Gaffney’s Find – both located within granted mining leases. Mt Egerton hosts a current resource of 27,000 oz of contained gold, with strong growth potential.
Management Team
Simon Lawson – Managing Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years of operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He was one of the founders of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and under his leadership transformed the company from a small Western Australian gold miner into a multi-billion dollar global gold mining heavyweight. He has also worked with Firefly Resources Ltd., Superior Gold (TSXV:VSGD) in various senior leadership roles. Lawson brings considerable operational management and technical experience to the board of Spartan and has set in place a firm strategy to take Spartan forward through consistent production, improved cash flows, commercial dealings, and near-term production-focused resource/reserve growth.
Rowan Johnston – Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Johnston is a mining engineer (graduating from the West Australian School of Mines) with significant experience as an executive and non-executive director. He is currently interim non-executive chairman of Wiluna Mining Corporation, non-executive director of Kin Mining NL, and has previously been managing director of Excelsior Gold. Johnston has worked and studied in the mining (primarily gold) industry for 40 years throughout Australia and overseas and has experience working for owners, consultants, and contractors. He has worked through several feasibility studies, start-ups, construction, and production.
Hansjoerg Plaggemars – Non-Executive Director
Hansjoerg Plaggemars is a seasoned professional with experience in structured debt finance, and equity capital markets including capital increases and decreases, restructurings and insolvencies. He has worked as CFO in various industries including software, retail, prefabricated housing and e-commerce. Since 2017, he has set-up his own consultancy firm, Value Consult. Plaggermars currently sits on a number of boards as a non-executive director or supervisory member. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Bamberg.
David Coyne – Non-Executive Director
David Coyne has over 30 years of experience in the mining, engineering and construction industries, both within Australia and internationally. Prior to joining Spartan, Coyne held senior executive positions with Australia-listed companies Macmahon Holdings, VDM Group, Peninsula Energy, and with unlisted global manganese miner Consolidated Minerals. He has previously served on the boards of listed companies such as Peninsula Energy and BC Iron.
John Hodder – Non-Executive Director
John Hodder is a geologist by background with a B.Sc. in geological sciences and a B.Com. in finance and commerce from the University of Queensland. He also has a master’s in finance from London Business School. He has served as a director of a number of junior mining companies and has significant experience of operating and investing in Africa. He also worked at Suncorp and Solaris as a fund manager focusing on the resource sector managing an index-linked natural resource portfolio of A$1.25 billion.
Tejal Magan – Chief Financial Officer
Tejal Magan is a chartered accountant with over 10 years of experience in the mining, oil and gas, and construction industries, within Australian and internationally listed companies. She has been at Spartan Resources since December 2018. Previously, she worked with Austal, a shipbuilding company, where she held the role of financial controller for the Australian business unit. Before joining Austal, she worked at Cliffs Natural Resources, a global mining company, where she held various roles including accounting and reporting controller, corporate controller, and senior corporate accountant.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital Ltd.
Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South
Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to present the range of outcomes of a Scoping Study for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.
The positive results of this Scoping Study provide a basis to refine material inputs and enhance project economics for the Tumblegum South gold deposit.
Study Highlights
- Various options utilising third-party processing plants operating under a toll treatment agreement were considered. There are currently two active processing plants with a radius of 50km to 150km from Tumblegum South. A range of outcomes were defined based on gold price, and processing cost including trucking costs.
- At gold prices from AUD$2,250 to AUD$3,000/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 116kt at 2.25g/t producing 7.6koz gold, to
- 286kt at 2.00g/t producing 16.6koz gold.
- The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $7.2M to $16.3M.
- Mining is contemplated as a single campaign over approximately 18-months.
- Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.7M to $1.5M.
- Sensitivity of the Base Case scenario to gold price was assessed. Results suggest that project economics are robust for a broad range of gold prices.
Chair Ian Stuart commented:
The Scoping Study has demonstrated the value and viability of the Tumblegum South Gold Project over a broad range of gold price. Star can now take the next steps to monetising this asset and more accurately assess various strategies to achieve this, including sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Project.
The Scoping Study also serves as basis for analysis by third parties wishing to evaluate the Project as potential ore feed for existing processing operations.
We look forward to building on the knowledge gained through this Study and rapidly advancing the Project to commercialisation.
Introduction
Star commissioned Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd, a Western Australian based mine planning consulting firm with extensive experience evaluating mining projects across Australia, to undertake a Scoping Study evaluating potential open pit mining at Tumblegum South and ore processing via toll treatment at an existing plant.
The processing plants considered for this study are located within a radius of 50-150km from Tumblegum South. No agreement has been entered into at the time of writing, and there is no guarantee an agreement will be entered into. It is noted the diluted Tumblegum South Production Target at 2.01g/t compares favourably with head grade mined at a number of plants in the Murchison and has the potential to provide valuable mill feed and ore blending opportunities.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Star Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise of the completion of its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Ti-Tree project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- 9,086m drilled in 78 holes across six project areas
- Campaign designed to test extensive surface mineralisation identified through soil sampling and rock chip analysis
- Visual observations of copper sulphide mineralisation in quartz veining in multiple holes at depth
- Assays are due back progressively over the coming weeks.
- Exploration and drilling activities to re-commence in Q1 2024
The drilling campaign included 78 holes totalling 9,086m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling. The program consisted of discovery drilling only and was designed to confirm historical results and to test near surface mineralisation at depth and along strike, with drilling having been limited to approximately 70m vertical depth.
Holes in the Crawfords, Nic’s Bore and Copper Ridge areas also intersected some visible disseminated mineralisation within quartz veins in the form of pyrite, malachite and chalcopyrite and assay are awaited.
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“Our maiden drilling campaign following the IPO in May 2023 is now completed and has been a great success. The campaign was designed to test for mineralisation both at near surface and at depth and resulted in visually identifying mineralisation/veining in the majority of drill holes at our Minnie Springs copper-molybdenum-gold project.
Minnie Springs could represent a sizeable porphyry hosted copper deposit with the next step to be the completion of drilling in the remaining 50% of the copper-in-soil anomaly yet to be tested during the next drilling campaign in Q1 2024.”
Figure 1. Location map showing prospects drilled to date, Minnie Springs, Copper Ridge,Nick’s Bore, Crawford and Crawford South and COO Creek.
Table 1. List of RC holes completed by prospect location.
Figure 2. Minnie Springs soil sampling, rock chip and drilling location map showing location of the x-section A – A’.
Figure 3. Hole MSRC012 – showing visual pyrite - chalcopyrite – chalcocite – covellite mineralisation in zones from 127 – 139m downhole at the Minnie Springs prospect1.
The second northern-most line at Minnie Springs (Figure 2. MSRC 010 – 012) intersected multiple zones of copper sulphide mineralisation1 co-incident with chlorite-epidote alteration in hole MSRC012, which is characteristic of propylitic alteration commonly seen in in porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold deposits.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland
EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to release gold assay results from its maiden reconnaissance field survey conducted during July and August 2023 at the Georgetown Project in Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS*
- Camp Oven Creek area historic surface rock assay results ranging from 12.9 g/t up to 224 g/t gold and 24 g/t to 135 g/t silver from rock samples in broad rhyolite breccia hosted veins in the NW1.
- 15.4 g/t gold assay results recorded from EMU’s first reconnaissance rock samples in the NE Dagworth area, ~19km east from Camp Oven Creek, along Delany Fault extension2.
- 15 historic rock values greater than 31.1 g/t gold (> 1 Ounce) identified from zones in the Camp Oven Creek, 130 Quartz Vein and Quartz 250 Prospects (“new historic information”)3.
- Three historic rock samples in the Quartz 130 prospect returned values ranging from 51 g/t gold up to 73 g/t gold4.
- Limited historic drilling at Rhyolite Breccia/Turtle Arm returned values to 2m at 15.8 g/t Au and 3m at 2.8 g/t Au.( See table 3).
- 86 historic surface rock samples greater than 1 g/t gold with a weighted average of 17.3 g/t within Georgetown EPM 27667 - NW Camp Oven Creek/Turtle Arm quadrant5.
- 2 EMU first reconnaissance rock samples returned 36.1 g/t gold and 25.6 g/t gold respectively from the Sandy Creek prospect just south of Georgetown6.
- Limited historic drilling at Munitions Creek (EPM 27642) returned values to 4m at 2.73 g/t Au and 1m at 10.85 g/t Au. (see table 3).
- EMU’s geological teams currently in field undertaking follow up sampling from these areas.
Commenting on the high gold values historically reported in the project area coupled with EMU’s latest results, EMU’s Chairman Mr Peter Thomas commented:
“It is quite remarkable that the Georgetown tenements and surrounding areas have not been comprehensively subjected to a modern and systematic exploration effort previously. EMU’s initial “first pass” reconnaissance field survey comprised the collection of a limited number of samples from rock outcrop, termite mounds and stream sediments in multiple areas targeted for gold, base metals, lithium and critical minerals. In addition to the recently reported copper, silver and lead values, the gold assay results and historic exploration results support EMU’s view that the project has the potential to deliver world-class discoveries which underpinned its decision to farm into the project”.
Further to the recent announcement7 confirming a substantial high-grade copper and silver system at Fiery Creek and high-grade lead and silver assays results from Snake Creek, EMU reports high grade gold values from rock chip samples collected from a number of prospective areas at Georgetown.
Recently compiled historic gold and base metal drill hole and surface outcrop sampling values from the Georgetown area and from within the three tenements which comprise the project, confirm the outstanding prospectivity of the project.
EMU is currently undertaking a new, limited and targeted follow-up exploration programme with teams in the field over areas not previously sampled to investigate zones which have historically reported high-grade gold and base metal values.
Figure 1 - Identified current and historic Gold Occurrences at Fiery Creek and Georgetown Tenements
Table 1. Emu’s Significant Gold Sample Assay Results (>1 g/t Au in bold text)
Historical Gold Reported:
Fiery Creek EPM 27667 (Gold + Base Metal Targets)
Based upon significant results that have emerged from the compilation of historic data and the limited field work already completed by EMU, the significant northern portion of the Fiery Creek tenement (EPM 27667) is emerging as a high priority for both precious and base metals. The higher priority targets include structural settings for gold in the Camp Oven Creek, Quartz 130, Quartz 250 and Dagworth Prospect areas, whilst the Fiery Creek prospect within the Yataga Granodiorite demands further attention due to the high-grade outcrop sample assay values for copper and silver.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement
The Placement was completed in connection with Carbonxt’s capital raise to raise approximately $2.94m before costs, which also comprises a non-renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer to existing shareholders (refer ASX Announcement 4 December 2023).
As part of the capital raise, the Company will make a further placement of 8.33m new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.06 to Pure Asset Management, to raise an additional $0.5m. These shares will be issued in January 2024 concurrently with the allotment of the Entitlement Offer shares under the Company’s available placement capacity as per ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.
Funds raised will be used to provide funding to the Company for the development of the Kentucky Facility and for working capital purposes.
Managing Director Warren Murphy commented: “We are pleased to confirm the successful completion of the Placement component of Carbonxt’s capital raise. The short time to completion was reflective of strong support from a network of institutional and sophisticated investors. These funds provide the Company with working capital to assist management oversee the accelerated construction activity at our flagship activated carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA. Alongside the funds from the fully-underwritten Entitlement Offer, Carbonxt will be well-capitalised to execute on its stated strategy to deliver a material uplift in production and sales once the NewCarbon facility is operational in CY2024.”
Lead Manager for the Placement were Sanlam Private Wealth. The Lead Manager will be entitled to receive a fee of 6% on the funds raised by them.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project
Reward Minerals Limited (ASX: RWD) (Reward or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement (Share Sale Agreement) with the Receivers and Managers (Receivers) of Kalium Lakes Limited (Administrators appointed) (Receivers and Managers appointed) (ASX: KLL) ACN 613 656 643 (Kalium) to acquire the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project (Beyondie Project) on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances for total consideration of A$20 million, comprising a A$250,000 exclusivity payment previously made (see ASX announcement dated 16 November 2023), upfront cash consideration of $14.75 million and deferred cash consideration of $5 million by 30 June 2025. See the Schedule for further details.
Execution of the Share Sale Agreement and submission of a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) proposal (DOCA Proposal) follows the Company’s entry into an exclusivity deed with Kalium and the Receivers, as announced to ASX on 16 November 2023, and represents the next step towards Reward acquiring the Beyondie Project.
Commenting on the Share Sale Agreement, Reward Executive Director, Dr Michael Ruane said:
“Reward is pleased to have progressed the potential acquisition of the Beyondie SOP project on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances to the execution of the Share Sale Agreement stage.
Assuming that the proposed DOCA with Creditors, Shareholder Approval and Capital Raising are completed, the Reward team are keen to move quickly on evaluation of the plant and flowsheet modifications and costs for potentially recommissioning the Beyondie Project.
The evaluation will also cover the incorporation of the Reward Process into the existing project layout and also for SOP recovery operations at other SOP resource sites.”
Share Sale Agreement
Reward has entered into the Share Sale Agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Kalium Lakes Infrastructure Pty Ltd (KLI) and Kalium Lakes Potash Pty Ltd (KLP) (together, the Target Entities), on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances. KLP is the employing entity for the Beyondie Project, with the majority of suppliers contracted through KLP. KLI holds the non-process infrastructure assets for the Beyondie Project.
The material terms of the Share Sale Agreement are summarised in the Schedule.
DOCA Proposal
As a key condition to completion of the Share Sale Agreement, DOCAs for each of KLP and KLI must be approved by creditors of KLP and KLI (with meetings of creditors scheduled to be held on 6 December 2023). The DOCA Proposal submitted by Reward contains customary terms for a document of its nature, and provides that:
- all KLP and KLI unsecured creditor claims and debts will be compromised through effectuation of the DOCAs and the establishment of separate Creditors Trusts, which will act as the vehicle to distribute any DOCA funds to the creditors of KLP and KLI;
- funds will be allocated from the consideration payable under the Share Sale Agreement to satisfy the costs of the administration of KLI and KLP and enable a dividend to be paid to priority employee creditors in full and to unsecured creditors of KLP and KLI;
- KLP and KLI will continue under the ownership of Reward (subject to completion of the Share Sale Agreement);
- priority employee claims will be paid 100 cents in the dollar and under each DOCA, they are afforded a priority claim over unsecured creditors;
- a combined fund of up to $250k will be available to meet the claims of unsecured creditors of KLP and KLI (estimated to represent a dividend of approximately 5 cents in the dollar); and
- the existing unsecured founder royalty of 1.9% of gross revenue from all products extracted from the relevant mining tenements that comprise the Beyondie Project will be extinguished by the DOCA or reduced on such terms to be agreed between Reward and the relevant royalty holders for the purposes of preventing any termination right described in item 7(b) of the Schedule that Kalium might otherwise have under the Share Sale Agreement.
Tyson Loan
As part of the transaction, Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Tyson Resources), an entity associated with Executive Director, Michael Ruane, has provided $8.750 million of loan funding to Kalium towards prepayment of a post- administration secured debt outstanding from Kalium to a third-party lender (Tyson Loan). The Tyson Loan is secured over the present and after acquired property of Kalium, KLP and KLI (but ranking behind the third-party lender debt), and will only receive interest should the Share Sale Agreement not complete due to the DOCAs not being approved or breach by Kalium or the Receivers (at a rate of 12.5% per annum from 1 January 2024). The Tyson Loan (including attaching interest and security interests) will be repaid and discharged on completion of the Share Sale Agreement. There is no recourse against Reward in relation to the Tyson Loan.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rewards Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Significant Number of New LCT Pegmatite Targets Generated from Airborne Lidar at Aqua Property, James Bay – Quebec, Canada
James Bay Minerals (ASX: JBY) (“James Bay Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has generated a significant number of high-priority LCT pegmatite targets across its Aqua Property. The targets were identified following assessment of the airborne LiDAR and high-resolution photography recently flown by Perron Hudon Belanger (PHB) across the Company’s La Grande Project and Troilus Projects.
Highlights:
- Airborne LiDAR and high-resolution photography flown across the La Grande Lithium Project.
- Assessment of data from LiDAR and high-resolution photography has generated a total of 123 LCT pegmatite targets across the Aqua Property.
- High-priority targets commence just ~200m to the east of FIN Resources’ significant spodumene showings1, which have returned assayed grades of up to 6.85% Li2O2.
- The La Grande Project is a highly prospective lithium property located along trend from Winsome Resources' (ASX: WR1) Cancet Lithium Project and Patriot Battery Metals (ASX: PMT).
LiDAR has been utilised to measure and map out the variations in slope, aspect and elevation to study landforms. The Company’s exploration team has examined all the variations in slope and elevation to identify and confirm high-priority areas which sit proud of other structures, as these are some of the key geological features expected of Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites in the region. Once structures have been identified utilising LiDAR, the James Bay Minerals team overlayed these onto high-resolution photos where white outcropping is visible generating key targets. This methodology will also be deployed in the assessment of JBY’s other La Grande Properties and its Troilus Project.
James Bay Executive Director, Andrew Dornan, commented:
“This is another exciting development for the Company with over 120 LCT pegmatite targets identified across our Aqua Property. Given we have the three key geological ingredients for giant LCT lithium- pegmatite deposits – along with FIN Resources’ spodumene discovery on the border of our Property – our confidence in the prospectivity at Aqua and the potential for a significant lithium discovery continues to grow.”
In conjunction with its exploration partner, Breakaway Exploration, JBY is in the process of planning a targeted field program across the Aqua Property focused on field mapping the new LCT pegmatite targets generated from LiDAR and high-resolution photography. This program is planned to commence in the first half of 2024.
Figure 1 – High-priority LCT pegmatite targets across the Aqua Property.
Figure 2 – Aqua Property high-priority LCT pegmatite targets within the north-western section of the Property, within proximity to FIN Resources’ discovery.
LiDAR, an acronym of "light detection and ranging" or "laser imaging, detection and ranging" is a method for determining ranges by targeting an object or a surface with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver.
LiDAR surveys produce a high-resolution topographical image of the surface, allowing detailed desktop exploration of outcropping pegmatites and prospective geological features. The survey will deliver a digital elevation model (DEM) on a 1x1m grid scale with an overlying image of 16cm pixel resolution.
The high-resolution nature of the survey is designed to uncover undiscovered or hidden pegmatites beneath vegetation. Pegmatite outcrops are more resistant to weathering than other lithologies present in the project area and tend to present as topographic highs which can be detected by the high-resolution LiDAR survey. Importantly, this technique has been successfully used in the James Bay region by other explorers and producers in the discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatites.
Background on James Bay Minerals
James Bay has acquired a 100% interest in one of the largest lithium exploration portfolios in the James Bay region, covering an area of 34,572Ha or 346km2. The Joule, Aero and Aqua properties are located in the La Grande sub province along trend from the Corvette deposit, where Patriot Battery Metals (ASX: PMT) recently reported a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 109.2Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 (0.40% Li2O cut-off grade).3
The Troilus Project is located further to the south sitting only 5km to the north of Sayona’s Moblan Lithium Project and proximity to Winsome Resources’ Sirmac-Clappier Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from James Bay Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Spartan Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.