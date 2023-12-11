Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Spartan Resources

More High Grade Hits Ahead of Resource Upgrade!

Another batch of standout assays rounds out a successful 2023 for Spartan

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP” in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Highlights:

Never Never Gold Deposit – new gold intercepts:

  • 18.38m @ 6.10g/t gold from 453.0m down-hole, including:
    • 8.65m @ 10.43g/t – DGRC1361-DT (above newly interpreted flexure zone)
  • 20.9m @ 4.14g/t gold from 516.0m down-hole, including:
    • 2.38m @ 20.20g/t – DGRC1281-DT (above flexure zone)
  • 12.19m @ 4.16g/t gold from 516.6m down-hole, including:
    • 2.00m @ 15.96g/t – DGRC1347-DT (deepest Never Never assay to date)
  • 21.00m @ 1.93g/t gold from 517.0m down-hole, including:
    • 8.56m @ 2.65g/t – DGRC1360-DT (within flexure zone)

Four Pillars Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:

  • 11.0m @ 2.44g/t gold from 162.0m down-hole – DGRC1334
  • 3.0m @ 5.53g/t gold from 108.0m down-hole – DGRC1339
  • 6.0m @ 3.60g/t gold from 372.0m down-hole – DGRC1280-DT
  • 2.32m @ 5.73g/t gold from 269.9m down-hole – DGRC1278-DT

West Winds Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:

  • 61.0m @ 2.13g/t gold from 85.0m down-hole, including:
    • 22.0m @ 4.69g/t – DGRC1352
  • 66.0m @ 1.32g/t gold from 194.0m down-hole, including:
    • 8.0m @ 3.29g/t – DGRC1354
  • 18.0m @ 1.94g/t gold from 12.0m down-hole, including:
    • 3.0m @ 7.92g/t – DGRC1338
Management Comment

Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “2023 has been a truly transformational year for our shareholders and our Company. Our team has remained focussed at all times on the things we can control – applying smart geology, undertaking effective drilling and delivering high-grade resource growth, as well as keeping our established infrastructure in place and in a high state of readiness.

“This means we are now very well positioned as a low-risk, well-capitalised, high-grade gold investment with existing production infrastructure in times of record US & Australian gold prices. We offer unique optionality and exposure to gold in challenging economic times.

“The intense drill focus on the high-grade Never Never discovery has delivered more than 720,000oz of high-grade gold – mineralised from surface and including roughly 90koz @ 2.2g/t in open pit Resources as well as 630koz above 7.5g/t gold in the underground environment – in a very short space of time.

“Our wider focus on delivering further higher-grade tonnage ore sources has seen us apply what we have learned at Never Never to the former Gilbey’s open-pit environment, highlighting specifically the Four Pillars and West Winds targets on the western side of the pit. These targets are just starting to reveal their true identity as standout higher-grade, structurally-associated gold shoots within the wider Gilbey’s stratigraphic sequence, with the potential to add significant tonnages at a very reasonable grade to any future mine plan.

“Work is well advanced on the resource upgrade for both Never Never and the Gilbey’s Mine Complex, with most of the results from today’s release to be included in the MRE upgrade, which is on track to be finalised and delivered to market imminently. Our positive news-flow will continue into the New Year with mine design, scheduling and reserve scenarios underway.

“A new and expansive drill campaign will commence in January to build on the significant resource foundation already established as we seek to continue to grow high-confidence and high-grade gold ounces in front of our established infrastructure.”

The latest batch of assays include numerous significant intercepts from resource in-fill and extensional drilling at the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, including the deepest assay from the deposit to date.

This announcement also includes results from drilling at the Four Pillars and West Winds prospects, beneath the Gilbey’s open pit.

Drilling results in this announcement are being included in the scheduled Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update for the Dalgaranga Gold Project. Work on this MRE update is well advanced and undergoing final QC/QC checks. The MRE update is expected to be finalised and released to market imminently.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx:sprspartan resourcesResource Investing
SPR:AU
Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Star Minerals

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to present the range of outcomes of a Scoping Study for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed

Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise of the completion of its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Ti-Tree project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL

EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to release gold assay results from its maiden reconnaissance field survey conducted during July and August 2023 at the Georgetown Project in Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement

Carbonxt Group Limited (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised$0.6m (before costs) through the placement (“the Placement”) of 10m new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.06 (“Placement Shares”). The Placement Shares will be issued under the Company’s available placement capacity as per ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A on 18 December 2023.
Keep reading...Show less
Rewards Minerals Limited

Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project

Reward Minerals Limited (ASX: RWD) (Reward or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement (Share Sale Agreement) with the Receivers and Managers (Receivers) of Kalium Lakes Limited (Administrators appointed) (Receivers and Managers appointed) (ASX: KLL) ACN 613 656 643 (Kalium) to acquire the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project (Beyondie Project) on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances for total consideration of A$20 million, comprising a A$250,000 exclusivity payment previously made (see ASX announcement dated 16 November 2023), upfront cash consideration of $14.75 million and deferred cash consideration of $5 million by 30 June 2025. See the Schedule for further details.

Keep reading...Show less
James Bay Minerals

Significant Number of New LCT Pegmatite Targets Generated from Airborne Lidar at Aqua Property, James Bay – Quebec, Canada

James Bay Minerals (ASX: JBY) (“James Bay Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has generated a significant number of high-priority LCT pegmatite targets across its Aqua Property. The targets were identified following assessment of the airborne LiDAR and high-resolution photography recently flown by Perron Hudon Belanger (PHB) across the Company’s La Grande Project and Troilus Projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Related News

Lithium Investing

Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project

Copper Investing

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Lithium Investing

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Announces US$15 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Up To CAD$3.4 Million Private Placement

Gold Investing

Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

×