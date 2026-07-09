More Efficient and Functional Workplaces Start With Smart Building Data

By Jeremy Witikko, Jordan Hart-White

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Read on Cisco's Blog

Smart buildings are no longer just about connected devices, sensors, and automation. The bigger opportunity is using workplace data to make buildings more efficient, more responsive, and better aligned to the people and businesses that depend on them.

The need is clear. Buildings accounted for about 28% of global energy consumption and 37% of global carbon dioxide emissions in 2024, according to a 2026 report from the UN Environment Programme. For businesses, workplace environments offer a practical place to reduce energy use, manage operating costs, and improve the experience of employees and visitors.

Achieving that requires more than isolated building upgrades. It requires connecting systems that have often operated in silos, understanding how spaces are actually used, and turning building data into better decisions about energy, real estate, and employee experience.

Turning building data into better decisions

Many building systems already generate useful data. Badge, HVAC, lighting, collaboration, and facilities systems may all capture useful information, but that data often lives in separate places, creating a fragmented view. A future-proof workplace starts by connecting those signals. Cisco technologies such as Cisco Spaces, Webex devices, Meraki cameras, and Power over Ethernet lighting and shading can help bring data together across workplace and building management platforms, creating a more complete and more accurate picture of how people are using a space.

That visibility matters because building usage is rarely uniform. Some areas may be heavily used while others sit empty for much of the day. Conference rooms may be booked but not occupied. Certain floors may need heating, cooling, or lighting at different levels based on real-time activity.

In other words, smart building data can help facilities and real estate teams make decisions based on how workplaces are actually used, not how they were planned on paper.

Smart building data in action

Cisco works with customers to connect networking, collaboration, and building systems, helping real estate and facilities teams use workplace data to improve efficiency, sustainability, and employee experience.

For example, Cisco worked with the U.S. General Services Administration on a Workplace Innovation Lab in Washington, D.C., testing a more modern workplace approach within a federal building environment. By renovating a portion of the space and comparing it to an unrenovated area, the project showed how workplace design and connected technology can support measurable efficiency gains. The organization reported that over one year, the renovated space was 73% more energy efficient than the unrenovated space and avoided five metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Better workplaces, better outcomes

Smart building data can help organizations connect efficiency goals with a better workplace experience.

Energy use is one of the clearest opportunities. HVAC and lighting are typically among the largest sources of energy consumption in an office environment. With better visibility into occupancy and usage patterns, organizations can make more targeted decisions about when and where to use energy - instead of heating, cooling, or lighting spaces based only on fixed schedules or assumptions.

Those same insights can also support a better experience for employees and visitors. Data about room availability, occupancy, air quality, temperature, and noise levels can help people find spaces that fit the work they need to do, whether they are looking for a quiet area, a collaboration space, or a room with the right environmental conditions.

Cisco's London office offers one example of how workplace technology can support a more inclusive environment. The space was designed with neuro-inclusivity in mind, including spatial organization, quieter and louder zones, wayfinding, lighting, furniture, air quality, and thermal comfort. Technology helps make those features more visible and usable, giving employees more ability to choose the environment that works best for them.

From measurement to action

Smart building technology can also support third-party certifications, including green building and wellness-focused standards, by helping teams capture and visualize data related to indoor air quality, temperature, humidity, and other building conditions. This also gives teams a clearer view of how buildings are performing, so they can identify opportunities to improve over time.

As more building data becomes connected, AI can add another layer. It can help teams identify patterns, surface issues, and recommend actions faster than manual analysis alone. For facilities and real estate teams, that could mean diagnosing why a conference room is too warm, understanding why a space is underused, or finding new ways to optimize energy use.

Smart buildings are not about technology for technology's sake. They are about using data to future-proof workplaces; ultimately making them more efficient, more sustainable, and more responsive to the people who use them.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cisco Systems Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cisco Systems CSCO nasdaq:csco
CSCO
The Conversation (0)
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary: AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint. Cisco Investments has... Keep Reading...
CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

News Summary: Cisco is launching a $1B global investment fund to expand and develop secure, reliable and trustworthy AI solutions Cisco is making strategic investments with world-class start-ups across software and infrastructure that build upon Cisco's strategy to connect and protect the AI era... Keep Reading...
Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary: The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack. Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build... Keep Reading...
Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

The two companies agree to design, engineer and deliver deeply integrated solutions that advance generative AI capabilities and digital workplace solutions to boost enterprise productivity Partnership includes go-to-market initiatives for delivering complete digital workplace, cloud networking,... Keep Reading...
Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco today announced that it will host andor participate in the following events with the financial community in June: Cisco Investor Day at Cisco Live US, Las Vegas Tuesday, June 4, 2024 1:00 – 5:10 pm PT This is an in-person event comprising presentations from Chuck Robbins , CEO, Scott... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica

Related News

oil and gas investing

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

cleantech investing

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

precious metals investing

Excalibur Provides Exploration Update on Rangefront Target

precious metals investing

Graycliff Exploration Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market