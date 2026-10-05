'Mopar Knows' Campaign Introduces Confident Promise; Expert Automotive Service, Parts and Accessories Available at a Nearby Mopar Service Lane

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  • Digital and broadcast marketing campaign features a cast of service experts known as "Mo Technicians" who use humor and authenticity to spotlight decades of Mopar automotive expertise
  • Campaign runs through a strategic mix of targeted media placements reaching enthusiasts and service-minded consumers where they are most engaged

Mopar, the service, parts and customer care brand for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram vehicles, today announced the launch of its new "Mopar Knows" integrated marketing campaign.

The campaign has been activated through a strategic mix of targeted media placements designed to reach vehicle owners, automotive enthusiasts and service-minded consumers where they are most engaged.

Built on a simple truth that has guided the brand for nearly 90 years, "Mopar Knows" reinforces Mopar's unmatched expertise in vehicle maintenance, repair, performance, customization, and genuine OEM parts and accessories.

The campaign introduces consumers to a cast of Mopar service experts known as the "Mo Technicians" - bringing personality, knowledge, and authenticity to the service experience. Inspired by the camaraderie and humor found in automotive service centers, the creative platform showcases the people who know Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles best.

"Whether it's routine maintenance, vehicle repairs, performance upgrades or authentic accessories, Mopar delivers the expertise and confidence our customers expect," said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president, Parts and Services, Stellantis North America. "The 'Mopar Knows' campaign reminds drivers that when it comes to their vehicle, no one knows it better than the people who design, build and service it."

Rated "M" for Mopar, the campaign comes to life through a broad range of video spots and accompanying digital executions that showcase the full breadth and depth of Mopar expertise. From brand-level storytelling to work focused on oil service, tires, parts, accessories, repairs and more, the campaign's various executions work together to reinforce the value of expert vehicle care in helping customers get the most from their vehicles.

The campaign includes a 60-second trailer video and eight unique taglines, each promoted with a short video:

  • Meet the Mos
  • Pop Quiz
  • Tire Expertise
  • Oil At Its Finest
  • Picture Perfect Accessories
  • Welcome to the Club
  • Nothing Crazy
  • Collision Cleared Up

To view "Mopar Knows" campaign content, visit the playlist at this LINK.

The campaign was created by Publicis Collective in partnership with the Mopar brand.

Mopar
Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Created in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products and celebrating 90 years in 2027, Mopar supports vehicle owners worldwide with decades of expertise in customer care, service, parts, accessories and performance.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Mopar and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Mopar brand: www.mopar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mopar
Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmopar
X: @OfficialMOPAR
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/mopar or www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mopar-knows-campaign-introduces-confident-promise-expert-automotive-service-parts-and-accessories-available-at-a-nearby-mopar-service-lane-302898617.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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