Mopar at SEMA 2026: Shifting West Hall Into High Gear

Mopar is heading to a new home at the 2026 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show, bringing plenty of passion, performance and personalization along for the ride. See what's waiting in the West Hall, booth 59119 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 3-6.

Mopar is heading to a new home at the 2026 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show, bringing plenty of passion, performance and personalization along for the ride. See what's waiting in the West Hall, booth 59119 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 3-6.

Mopar
Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Created in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products and celebrating 90 years in 2027, Mopar supports vehicle owners worldwide with decades of expertise in customer care, service, parts, accessories and performance.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Mopar and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Mopar brand: www.mopar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mopar
Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmopar
X: @OfficialMOPAR
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/mopar or www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mopar-at-sema-2026-shifting-west-hall-into-high-gear-302915214.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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