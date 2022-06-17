Fintech Investing News


Montfort Capital (TSXV:MONT,OTCMKTS:MONTF) leverages a tech-enabled lending platform to provide private debt capital to growing businesses through its group of investment companies, including specialty finance companies TIMIA Capital, Pivot Financial, and the pending acquisition of Brightpath Capital Corporation and an additional, yet unnamed, organization. Montfort’s brands span multiple lending sectors and are therefore resilient in their diversification.

Montfort

Company Highlights

  • Montfort uses technology to transform the business of lending to find better loans.
  • Utilizing their proprietary technology, Montfort’s lending divisions can work closely with the management teams of their portfolio companies using real time performance data allowing them to monitor the performance of their underlying investments.
  • Each business segment under the Montfort brand has its own specialized management team with deep experience in their own unique subsector of the private credit market.
  • Private credit offers investors an opportunity to invest in an alternative asset class which is not correlated with the performance of the stock market.

PayPal Introduces 'Pay Monthly' to Give Consumers More Choice at Checkout

Expansion of 'Buy Now Pay Later' product suite offers new flexible monthly payments with no late fees in the U.S.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced PayPal Pay Monthly 1 its newest buy now, pay later offering, issued by WebBank, which gives U.S. consumers the ability to spread payments out over longer periods of time. With the addition of Pay Monthly, customers will have access to a new offering through PayPal that gives them greater flexibility and even more choices to pay for the items they want and need.

One in four Canadian small businesses were started during the pandemic, according to new research from Intuit QuickBooks

Gen Z and millennials make up more than half of the entrepreneurs (57 per cent) who started these new businesses.

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp today announces the release of findings from a new study by QuickBooks revealing that a quarter of Canada's small businesses (24 per cent) were started in the last two years, despite facing many economic and societal challenges.

TIMIA Capital

TIMIA Capital Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Montfort Capital

~Trading symbols changed to TSX-V: MONT and MONT.PR.A and OTCQB: MONTF~

Timia Capital Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF), a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to announce that effective Wednesday June 15, 2022 the Company will change its name to Montfort Capital Corp. ( "Montfort" ). The name change is concurrent with a trading symbol change which will take effect at the open of market on June 15, 2022 with the common shares of Montfort trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol "MONT", the OTCQB under the same ticker symbol "MONTF", and its preferred A shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol "MONT.PR.A". The new CUSIPISIN for Montfort's common shares is CUSIP 61288M106 ISIN CA61288M1068 and the new CUSIPISIN for Montfort's series A preferred shares is CUSIP 61288M205 ISIN CA61288M2058.

TIMIA Capital

TIMIA Capital Announces Grant of Incentive Restricted Share Units

Timia Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB:TIMCF), a leading innovator in specialty private credit, today announced the grant of 600,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to independent members of the board of directors of the Company. Jan Lederman Paul Geyer Robert Napoli Howard Atkinson David Demers and Thealzel Lee were each granted 100,000 RSUs. The RSUs will vest one year from the grant date and have a two-year term.

The grant of RSUs is subject to TSX Venture approval.

TIMIA Capital

TIMIA Capital to Change Listed Company Name to Montfort Capital; TIMIA to Remain Technology Lending Component of Montfort

- Public company identity transformation to Montfort Capital highlights recent expansion into new private credit sectors with significant growth in total assets

Timia Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF), a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to announce it intends to change the name of the public company to Montfort Capital Corp. ( "Montfort" ).

Real Matters Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters" or the "Company") (TSX: REAL) today announced that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid for a 12-month period commencing June 13, 2022 and ending June 12, 2023 (the "NCIB"). Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 6 million common shares in its capital (being approximately 8.5% of the 70,176,108 common shares in the public float as at May 31, 2021) for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed C$40 million.

The Company believes that, at times, the prevailing share price for its common shares does not reflect its underlying value such that the purchase of common shares for cancellation represents an attractive opportunity to return value to the Company's common shareholders.

