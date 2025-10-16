Monitor Ventures Inc. Announces Closing of Settlement of Debt and Private Placement

Monitor Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MVI.H,OTC:AVCVF) ("Monitor" or the "Company") reports that further to its previously announced debt settlement on September 19, 2025, it has issued 1,015,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at $0.075 each to extinguish $76,250 of debt. The Common Shares were issued to an arms length party and a director of the Company.

The issuance of the Common Shares to the director of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" with the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). As a result, the director currently holds 665,000 shares, representing approximately 16.86% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company and 15.48% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company following closing of the private placement described below.

The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Debt Shares is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company also reports that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 350,000 common shares at $0.075 each for proceeds $26,250 (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for working capital purposes, including audit fees, transfer agent fees and ongoing filing fees.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement and the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of 4 months from date of issue in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws expiring February 17, 2026.

The above transactions are subject to the receipt of applicable final regulatory approvals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

William Radvak, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:   William Radvak, President & CEO
(778) 888 4101
billradvak@gmail.com 

 

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY HEREIN.

Not for distribution in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270730

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Monitor Ventures Inc.MVI.H:CATSXV:MVI.HBattery Metals Investing
MVI.H:CA
The Conversation (0)

Monitor Ventures Inc.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 15, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its 100% owned vanadium-titanium-iron (V-Ti-Fe) mineral properties in... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal private placement financing, which was... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the acquisition of unpatented mineral lode claims (the "Claims"), as previously announced on October 6, 2025. The Claims encompass a drilled-out... Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in... Keep Reading...
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AF2 Capital Corp. Enters into Letter of Intent for Reverse-Takeover Transaction with EverKind Inc.

Tactical Resources Provides Rare Earths Business Update in Advance of Nasdaq Listing

AFDG via Butembo Acquisition Becomes First US Public Company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Standard Lithium Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Related News

Tactical Resources Provides Rare Earths Business Update in Advance of Nasdaq Listing

Copper Investing

AFDG via Butembo Acquisition Becomes First US Public Company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on Channel Sampling at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Rare Earth Investing

CoTec Commissions BBA to Lead Feasibility Study for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Recovery Project

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project