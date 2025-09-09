Monetary Metals Enters into Exclusive Partnership with Streamex to Create Tokenized Yield-Bearing Gold Products

Monetary Metals has signed an agreement with Streamex to provide yield on physical gold bullion with upwards of $1 billion USD in near term lease capacity
Monetary Metals, the pioneer in gold-and-silver-denominated fixed income products, has partnered with Streamex Exchange Corporation ("Streamex"), which recently merged with BioSig Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM). Through this collaboration, Monetary Metals will gain exclusive rights to put Streamex's tokenized gold to work earning yield.
The partnership adds an important new channel to bring gold to the Monetary Metals Gold Yield Marketplace® with a well-capitalized Nasdaq listed partner.
"This partnership with Monetary Metals represents a significant leap forward in realizing our vision for Streamex," said Henry McPhie , CEO of BioSig & Co-Founder of Streamex. "By combining our tokenization technology and gold-backed treasury with Monetary Metals' proven gold yield platform, we are creating a first-of-its-kind asset that marries the security of physical bullion with the productivity of real-world yield. Together, we're opening the door to a new era of gold as both a store of value and a source of income for global markets."
Monetary Metals will act as the exclusive gold yield partner of Streamex, enabling them to create and distribute yield-bearing digital assets. The Streamex token will be revolutionary, offering a yield which is generated from financing real-world gold businesses, including refineries, mints, and jewelry manufacturers.
"We are pleased to be partnering with Streamex, because they share our vision that gold is becoming a productive asset again that generates an income," said Keith Weiner , Founder and CEO of Monetary Metals. "Blockchain tokenization provides not only a new way to deliver gold yield to global markets, it also unlocks brand new avenues to even greater gold liquidity and flexibility as a finance solution."
About Monetary Metals
Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). Since 2016, individuals and institutions around the world have been earning a yield in gold and silver every month through its Gold Yield Marketplace®.
About Streamex
Streamex is an RWA tokenization company building Institutional grade infrastructure to bring the gold and commodities market on chain, enabled by a gold denominated treasury and tokenization technology powering the modern commodities market. Streamex is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSig Technologies, Inc.
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device technology company with an advanced digital signal processing technology platform, the PURE EP™ Platform that delivers insights to electrophysiologists for ablation treatments of cardiovascular arrhythmias.
