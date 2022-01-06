Gold Investing News
Moneta Gold Inc. is pleased to announce the results of gold recovery test work conducted on drill core samples from the new Westaway underground and the Discovery underground gold deposits within the Tower Gold project, located 100 km east of Timmins, Ontario. The metallurgical gold recovery test work was conducted as part of the planned preliminary economic assessment study to be conducted on the Tower Gold project ...

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the results of gold recovery test work conducted on drill core samples from the new Westaway underground and the Discovery underground gold deposits within the Tower Gold project, located 100 km east of Timmins, Ontario. The metallurgical gold recovery test work was conducted as part of the planned preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") study to be conducted on the Tower Gold project upon updating the resource estimate. Moneta recently completed a 72,500 m program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assay results from this drill program remain pending.

Highlights from the metallurgical recovery test work include:

  • Average total gold recoveries of 95.5 percent ("%") at Westaway at a standard grind size
  • Significant amount of gold (38.8%) reporting to the gravity circuit at Westaway
  • Quick recovery of gold achieved after 24 hours leach time
  • Optimal gold recoveries with low reagent consumption
  • Clean material showing no acid generation potential and below guidance levels for all deleterious elements

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's CEO commented, "We are pleased the metallurgical gold recovery test work has confirmed excellent gold recoveries at the new Westaway underground gold deposit, confirming good gravity recoveries, quick leach times and low reagent consumptions. The results support the good economics shown in previous studies. The latest test work has confirmed that a conventional gold recovery process plant at standard grind sizes can achieve good gold recoveries for the gold deposits at the Tower Gold project. Test work has also shown that the processed material after gold recovery is non-acid generating and conforms with all the required guidance and regulations."

The metallurgical gold recovery test-work was conducted to assess the potential gold recoveries and optimum process flow sheet required as part of the current economic assessment study underway on the Tower Gold project. The test work was conducted on two (2) composite samples collected from quarter core sampled from 2020/2021 drill holes, completed on the Westaway and Discovery underground gold deposits. The Westaway composite sample was comprised of 32.03 metres ("m") of quarter cut drill core for a total weight of 30.58 kilograms ("kg") with an estimated head grade of 4.80 g/t gold ("Au") based on drill core assays. The Discovery composite sample was comprised of 32.68 m of quarter cut core weighing 31.59 kg with an estimated grade of 3.67 g/t Au based on drill core assays. Composites were selected to be spatially and geologically representative of the deposits. Metallurgical test work was undertaken by SGS Canada Minerals Lakefield at the SGS Lakefield Laboratory, Ontario.

Discussion of Gold Recovery Test Work Results

Both composites were tested for whole ore leaching (Table 2) to test the gold recovery after crushing and leaching the ore directly. The Westaway composite returned a direct leaching total gold recovery of 92.4% after 72 hours. The Discovery composite returned a direct leaching total gold recovery of 90.5% after 72 hours.

Both composites were tested with gravity gold recovery followed by leaching of the gravity tails (Tables 1 and 3) to ascertain the overall recovery of a gravity/leach circuit which was shown to result in the highest gold recoveries in previous test work (see press release dated January 14, 2020, ME PR-02-2020). At a nominal 75 micron ("µm") industry standard grind size the Westaway composite returned overall gold recoveries of 95.5% and the Discovery composite returned overall gold recoveries of 88.9%. Gravity only gold recovery for the Westaway composite was high at 38.8% average gold recovery and lower for gravity gold recovery at the Discovery composite at 8.9%. Gold recoveries at Westaway were notably higher with the addition of the gravity circuit and overall recoveries were not seen to be grind size sensitive.

Ball-mill work index ("BWI") test work was conducted on the Westaway and Discovery composites. The Westaway composite returned a BWI of 20.2 kilowatt hours per tonne ("kWh/t") and the Discovery composite returned a BWI of 18.8 kWh/t.

The Westaway gold deposit is hosted within altered Timiskaming age clastic sediments and the Discovery gold deposit is hosted with altered ultramafic volcanic rocks of the Kidd-Munro Formation.

Table 1: Westaway: Total (gravity and leach) Gold Recoveries (48 hours)

Sample Grind Size Gravity Rec'y CN Conc. Leach Tail Leach Rec'y Head Grade Recovery
(#) (P80, µm) (%) (g/L) (g/t Au) (%) (g/t Au) (%)
CN-4 74 29.3% 0.50 0.31 93.0 3.03 95.9
CN-7 73 41.4% 0.50 0.29 91.0 2.74 95.1
CN-14 63 45.7% 0.50 0.30 90.0 2.72 94.6
Average 70 38.8% 0.50 0.30 91.3 2.83 95.2

 

Table 2: Westaway and Discovery: Whole Ore Leach Recoveries (72 hours)

Composite Sample Grind Size CN Cons. CaO Cons. Leach Tail Head Grade Recovery
(Deposit) (#) (P80, µm) (kg/t) (kg/t) (g/t Au) (g/t Au) (%)
Westaway CN-2 70 0.52 1.19 0.37 4.79 92.4
Discovery CN-1 62 0.49 1.34 0.37 3.83 90.5

 

Table 2: Discovery Deposit: Total (gravity and leach) Gold Recoveries (72 hours)

Sample Grind Size Gravity Rec'y CN Conc. Leach Tail Leach Rec'y Head Grade Recovery
(#) (P80, µm) (%) (g/L) (g/t Au) (%) (g/t Au) (%)
CN-3 58 11.3% 0.50 0.34 89.8 3.28 91.0
CN-11 80 8.2% 0.50 0.43 87.9 3.49 88.9
CN-8 80 8.2% 0.50 0.43 87.8 3.36 88.8
Average 73 9.2% 0.50 0.40 88.5 3.38 89.6

 

Environmental Base Line Metallurgical Test Work

Environmental base line test work, including synthetic precipitation leaching procedures ("SPLP"), and acid base accounting ("ABA") test work was also undertaken on behalf of Moneta by SGS Canada Minerals Lakefield at the SGS Lakefield Laboratory, Ontario on composites previously submitted from the South West deposit on the Tower Gold project. The SPLP test work showed no elevated levels of any deleterious elements from the composite samples above the regulated guideline levels and the ABA test work showed the composite reported sufficient neutralization potential ("NP") (82t CaCO3/1000t) that was largely related to carbonate mineral sources (86%) in the composite to suggest low potential for acid generation.

QA/QC Procedures
Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. SGS Canada Minerals Lakefield conducted the metallurgical test work at the SGS Lakefield, Ontario Laboratory. SGS Canada Inc. conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025 and is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada for the specific tests undertaken. Randall Salo, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta
Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The Company's 2020/2021 drill program is designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. An updated mineral resource estimate will be announced in the first half of 2022, followed by an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment study on the entire Tower Gold Project. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and its focus on the current resource expansion drilling program in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Gary V. O'Connor, CEO
416-357-3319

Linda Armstrong, Investor Relations
647-456-9223

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Company's drilling program and the timing and results thereof; further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19. and the ability of the Company to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

Overview

The Timmins Gold camp in Ontario, Canada, stands as the country's most prolific gold-producing camp. With over 85 million ounces of gold production across the last 100 years, the large region continues to present investors with world-class gold and mineral discovery possibilities.

Mineral exploration companies operating gold projects in this famous gold district leverage excellent infrastructure and positioning near some of the most economic gold players in mining. However, with multiple junior developers in the region, finding the gold mining company with the best gold assets is what stands the best investments apart.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta's Resource Expansion Drilling on the Windjammer Open Pit Gold Deposit Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization

Moneta's Resource Expansion Drilling on the Windjammer Open Pit Gold Deposit Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce assay results from fourteen (14) drill holes at the Windjammer South open pit gold deposit, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 m program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kms east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 1,000 m and a width of 400 m within the Windjammer South economic open pit as extensions to the Windjammer South gold resource. Continuous gold mineralization has been confirmed over wide zones outside of the current gold resource in the southern part of the open pit. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta's Resource Expansion Drilling at Gap Connects South West Deposit with the Windjammer South Open Pit Gold Deposit

Moneta's Resource Expansion Drilling at Gap Connects South West Deposit with the Windjammer South Open Pit Gold Deposit

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce assay results from eight (8) drill holes, intended to test the resource expansion potential of the Gap Zone, located between the Windjammer South and South West gold resources within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 70,000 m program designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kms east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected wide zones of gold mineralization in the Gap area located between the Windjammer South open pit gold resource and the South West gold resource over a distance of 700 m and a width of 350 m. Drilling has confirmed continuous gold mineralization between the current deposits and highlighted the potential to connect the Windjammer South and South West gold deposits.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Announces Appointments of Director of Sustainability and VP Corporate Development

Moneta Announces Appointments of Director of Sustainability and VP Corporate Development

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the appointments of key management team members in anticipation of the release of an expanded resource estimate, followed by a preliminary economic assessment study (PEA) for the Tower Gold Project. The acquisition of the Garrison Gold Project earlier this year transformed Moneta Gold into one of the largest gold development companies in North America with a significant resource and land holding in Timmins, Ontario - Canada's most prolific gold camp.

Ardem Keshishian - Vice President Corporate Development

Keep reading... Show less
TSX:ME

Moneta Continues to Extend the Westaway Gold Deposit with up to 4.00 M @ 10.56 g/t Gold and 4.95 M @ 7.05 g/t Gold on the Tower Gold Project Resource Expansion Drilling

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce results from one (1) new drill hole, MGH21-222, and additional results from three (3) holes, MGH21-208, MGH21-209 and MGH21-213, drilled to test the resource expansion potential of the Westaway underground gold resources within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 drill program designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kms east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization at depth and extended the mineralized zone to the south and west. Hole MGH21-213 returned higher-grade intersections in quartz veining and extended the mineralization by 100 metres ('m") to the west towards the 55 Deposit.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Extends Westaway Gold Deposit with up to 16.10 m @ 3.21 g/t Gold Including 9.35 m @ 4.71 g/t Gold as Tower Gold Project Resource Expansion Drilling Continues

Moneta Extends Westaway Gold Deposit with up to 16.10 m @ 3.21 g/t Gold Including 9.35 m @ 4.71 g/t Gold as Tower Gold Project Resource Expansion Drilling Continues

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce results from two (2) new drill holes, MGH21-209 and MGH21-213, and additional results from two (2) previously drilled holes, MGH21-201 and MGH21-208, to test the resource expansion potential of the Westaway underground gold resources within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 drill program designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kms east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization at depth and extended the mineralized zone to the south and west. Hole MGH21-213 returned higher-grade intersections in quartz veining and extended the mineralization by 100 metres ('m") to the west towards the 55 Deposit.

Keep reading... Show less

Christine Keener to be Appointed Chief Operating Officer for Barrick North America

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Christine Keener will be appointed chief operating officer of Barrick's North American region with effect from February this year.

Christine brings a diversified background having worked in finance, strategy, a number of commercial roles and more recently in operations. She was formerly vice president, Europe and North America, for Alcoa and before that worked as a certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor in Science in Accounting from Grove City College.

Keep reading... Show less
gold nuggets on scale

VIDEO — Frank Holmes: 2022 is Here, What's a Fair Price for Gold?

Frank Holmes January 2022 V2 youtu.be

Gold didn't perform as well as some market participants hoped it would in 2021, but according to Frank Holmes, it's important to keep the larger picture in mind.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, the CEO and chief investment officer of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) said last year the average price for gold was actually marginally higher than it was in 2020.

In his opinion, the issue is that the dialogue around gold is centered heavily on daily price movements.

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Reports Surface Samples Between 7.01 GPT & 21.2 GPT Gold From Eagle South Doubling the Surface Extent of The Eagle Zone to 400 Metres

Endurance Reports Surface Samples Between 7.01 GPT & 21.2 GPT Gold From Eagle South Doubling the Surface Extent of The Eagle Zone to 400 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging results of chip and grab samples from newly exposed outcrops at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

As reported on October 28, 2021, construction of a new drill access road exposed quartz-stibnite-pyrite-arsenopyrite breccias and oxidized shearing within an area of structural deformation associated with the 300 metres ("m") long Eagle South gold-in-soil anomaly ("Eagle South"). Gold-pathfinder elements were identified in outcrop using a hand-portable XRF unit and a subset of samples were submitted for gold assay analysis. Assay results are reported herein where all five samples collected from Eagle South returned high-grade gold ranging from 7.01 grams per tonne ("gpt") to 21.20 gpt gold.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Continues to Intersect Mineralized Santa Maria Structure Over 13.10 meters Reporting 98.31 g/t Ag Eq

Fabled Continues to Intersect Mineralized Santa Maria Structure Over 13.10 meters Reporting 98.31 g/t Ag Eq

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTC PINK:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-47 was designed to fill in a shallow depth, drill poor gap in the past resource area. Of interest to note is the lack of or decrease of gold values found in previous drilling to the east and at depth. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less
Red Pine Updates on its 2022 Phase 1 Drill Program

Red Pine Updates on its 2022 Phase 1 Drill Program

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 1 exploration drilling program for 2022.

Following the successful exploration program and funding in 2021, the Company plans to significantly expand its exploration program into 2022. Highlights of the 2022 Phase 1 exploration program include:

Keep reading... Show less
Amex Reviews 2021 Accomplishments and Announces Exploration Plans for 2022

Amex Reviews 2021 Accomplishments and Announces Exploration Plans for 2022

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to provide a review of its 2021 accomplishments and exploration plans and goals for 2022.

On the corporate front, the Company ended the year in a strengthened financial position with the full exercise of all remaining warrants, adding $7 million to the treasury, demonstrating continued shareholder support and confidence. Additionally, Amex Exploration was named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX. As part of its ongoing focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Amex strengthened the Board of Directors through the appointment of Bryan Coates as Lead Independent Director and election of Dr. Luisa Morena as Independent Director.

Keep reading... Show less

