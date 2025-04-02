Molson Coors Nominates Chris Cocks as an Independent Director to Join Its Board of Directors

The   Molson Coors Beverage Company ("Molson Coors" or "the company") (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) Board of Directors today announced that Christian "Chris" Cocks has been nominated as an independent Class B director for election at the company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 14, 2025. Cocks is a seasoned consumer goods executive who serves as Chief Executive Officer of Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS), a leading games, IP and toy company.

"With his background evolving a historic business in the consumer goods industry and a track record of driving commercial and operational success, we believe Chris will bring valuable experience and a great voice to our Board. We are very happy to nominate Chris for election, and we expect he will be an excellent addition to our already strong Board of Directors," said Geoff Molson, chair of the Molson Coors' Board of Directors.

Cocks brings executive public company leadership experience and an extensive understanding of consumer behavior across multiple channels, including deep e-commerce, brand management and digital transformation experience. He also has valuable experience in the consumer goods industry, enterprise strategy and talent management and development.

Under Chris' leadership, Hasbro has become the #1 IP licensor in digital gaming and the largest corporate parent of IP mobile games by U.S. revenue, with the success of the mobile game juggernaut MONOPOLY GO! from partners at Scopely, and the award-winning Baldur's Gate III video game from Larian Studios.

"I'm honored and excited about the opportunity to join the Board of this historic company," said Cocks. "Molson Coors has made tremendous progress over the past few years and has a strong strategy to achieve its ambitions in the years ahead, with its iconic beers and a range of products that will reach more consumers in more occasions. I'm deeply appreciative of the opportunity to be part of that journey."

In addition to his role as CEO, Cocks currently serves as a director of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) and Brown University Health. Prior to his current role, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming division and held senior leadership positions at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands. While Molson Coors history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, among others, trough license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com .

NOT A SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

This press release is not a solicitation of proxies from holders of Class A common stock of Molson Coors Beverage Company (the "Company") or Class A exchangeable shares of Molson Coors Canada Inc. ("MCCI"). Each of the Company and MCCI will provide stockholders with a proxy statement and other relevant materials in connection with the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Any solicitation of proxies by or on behalf of the Company or MCCI in connection with the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be conducted upon and following the dissemination of the proxy statement and other materials in accordance with applicable law. We urge stockholders to read the proxy statement and any other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC when available, as such documents will contain important information. Stockholders will be able to receive the proxy statement and other relevant documents free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.molsoncoors.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, the Company may also provide oral or written forward-looking statements in other materials the Company releases to the public. Such forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that refer to future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, the contributions of new directors. In addition, statements that the Company makes in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may also be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intend," "goals," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "outlook," "trends," "future benefits," "potential," "projects," "strategies," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

MEDIA CONTACT :
Josh Noel, Manager, Corporate Communications
josh.noel@molsoncoors.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT :
Traci Mangini, Vice President, Investor Relations
traci.mangini@molsoncoors.com

