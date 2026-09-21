Moderna Announces Late-Breaking Data to be Presented at ESMO Congress 2026

Moderna Announces Late-Breaking Data to be Presented at ESMO Congress 2026

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that three abstracts on intismeran autogene, an investigational MRNA-based individualized neoantigen therapy, have been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, which will be held October 23-27 in Madrid, Spain.

The presentation details are as follows:

Presidential Symposium:

  • LBA1- INTerpath-001: Phase 3 study of the mRNA-based individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) intismeran autogene (intismeran) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) vs pembro alone for adjuvant treatment of resected stage IIB-IV melanoma (MEL)
    Session Type/Title: Presidential Symposium
    Date & Time: Saturday, October 24, 4:30 PM CEST / 10:30 AM EDT
    Presenter: Georgina V. Long (Sydney, Australia, NSW)

Poster Presentations:

  • Abstract 3151P: Adjuvant intismeran autogene plus FOLFIRINOX in resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: results from a phase I study
    Session Type/Title: Poster - Pancreatic cancer
    Date & Time: Sunday, October 25, 12:00-12:45 PM CET
    Presenter: David J. Pinato (London, United Kingdom)
  • Abstract 2550TiP: INTerpath-014: A Phase 3 Study of Adjuvant Intismeran Autogene (Intismeran) Plus Subcutaneous Pembrolizumab (Pembro SC) or Intismeran Monotherapy vs Placebo in Completely Resected High-Risk Stage I NSCLC
    Session Type/Title: Poster - NSCLC, early stage
    Date & Time: Monday, October 26, 12:00-12:45 PM CET
    Presenter: Charu Aggarwal (Philadelphia, United States of America)

Intismeran autogene is jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.

Moderna Investor Event

Moderna will host a live webcast on Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 PM CEST / 1:00 PM EDT. The webcast will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.Modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit Modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley
Vice President, Global Head of Communications
+1 617-800-3651
Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
+1 617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

ModernaMRNAnasdaq:mrna
MRNA
The Conversation (0)
Moderna

Moderna

Keep Reading...
BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT)

BriaCell's Cell-Based ‘Melanoma’ Enters the Skin Cancer Vaccine Conversation

Clinical-stage immuno-oncology company BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT,NASDAQ:BCTX) has achieved a “key genetic engineering milestone” with ‘Melanoma’, its personalized whole-cell melanoma immunotherapy vaccine candidate.The achievement allows the vaccine’s program to proceed towards clinical... Keep Reading...
InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Advancing Alzheimer's and Age-Related Macular Degeneration Programs Toward FDA Engagement and IND-Enabling ActivitiesTargeting Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease in 2027InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Topline Results from the Phase II ARCHER Trial of CardiolRx(TM) in Acute Myocarditis

Keep Reading...
InMed to Present INM-901 Data at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2025

InMed to Present INM-901 Data at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2025

Long-term INM-901 treatment in preclinical studies in advanced disease continues to show multi-modal activityInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases... Keep Reading...
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and Receives DTC Eligibility

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APGO

Apollo Silver Reports Ejido Benito Juárez to Reconvene Assembly on Cinco de Mayo Access Agreement

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Related News

gold investing

The Weight of Gold: Europe’s Thin Gold Story and New Opportunities

uranium investing

Fluxnium Raises US$7 Million for Ocean Uranium as New Mexico Bans New Mining Leases

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and Receives DTC Eligibility

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APGO

precious metals investing

Apollo Silver Reports Ejido Benito Juárez to Reconvene Assembly on Cinco de Mayo Access Agreement

base metals investing

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

precious metals investing

Lahontan Mobilizes Drill Rig to West Santa Fe, Grants Stock Options