MOAB Minerals (ASX:MOM)

Moab Minerals Investor Presentation

Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) is pleased to release its investor presentation.

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Tanzania transaction provides significant potential upside
    • Through a portfolio of advanced, large-scale uranium projects in Tanzania
    • Manyoni Project & Octavo Project (adjacent to Rosatom’s world class Nyota Uranium Deposit)
  • REX Uranium Project
    • Next prospective drilling program permit pending (Colorado, USA)
  • Uranium prices close to 15 year highs
    • Continued geopolitical uncertainty and demand for decarbonised power
  • Low market capitalisation compared to peers
    • Providing significant leverage for shareholders

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Moab Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

MOAB Minerals (ASX:MOM)

Completion of Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 81.85% of the shares in Australian proprietary company Linx Resources Pty Ltd (Linx), plus an additional 7.75% following the conversion of loans owing to Moab by Linx, bringing Moab’sownership of Linx to 89.6%. Linx is the 80% owner of certain Prospecting Licenses comprising the Manyoni Uranium Project and the Octavo Uranium Project, both located in Tanzania (refer ASX announcement dated 12 March 2024).

Thunderbird Resources

Final Preparations Underway for Uranium Drilling – Entitlement Offer Closes 10 July

Drilling contractor selection being finalised – drilling on track to commence mid-August

Thunderbird Resources Limited (Thunderbird) or (the Company) (ASX: THB) is pleased to advise that it is in the final stages of preparation for its maiden drilling program at the highly prospective Hidden Bay Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Canada, with six quotes received from prospective drilling contractors.

Red arrow pointing down on red stock chart.

GoviEx Takes Hit as Niger Cancels Mining Permit for Madaouela Uranium Project

GoviEx Uranium (TSXV:GXU,OTCQB:GVXXF) said on Thursday (July 4) that the Niger government has revoked its rights to the perimeter of the Madaouela mining permit, placing it in the public domain.

Niger's political landscape has been unstable since a coup d’état last July. General Abdourahamane Tiani's military junta took control of the country at that time, ousting President Mohamed Bazoum.

While GoviEx initially expressed optimism that it would be able to operate as normal at Madaouela, in April the government said it could lose its mining permit if it didn't commence mining operations by July 3.

Okapi Resources Logo

Okapi Acquires Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado, USA

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX: OKR) (Okapi or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the staking of 468 federal unpatented mining claims covering 3,600 ha to acquire the Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado, USA. Okapi has secured a significant portion of the Maybell mineralised trend, which includes the area of historical production and other known mineralised occurrences and prospects. Based on the historical production and exploration data there is significant potential for the further delineation and discovery of near surface uranium resources at the Maybell Uranium Project.

MOAB Minerals

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MOM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

ASX symbol with uranium ore.

Top 5 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium has broken out, with the spot price rising to a 16 year high of US$106 per pound in early 2024. Despite a pullback to about US$85, prices were still nearly 55 percent higher than this time in July last year.

Although the market's turnaround has taken time, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue clean energy goals. Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2024.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the best uranium stocks on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on July 2, 2024, and all companies included had market caps above AU$50 million at the time. Read on to learn more about these firms and what they've been up to so far this year.

