Mkango Resources Limited Announces TR1 Standard Form Notification of Major Holdings

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Mkango Resources Ltd.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

CA60686A4090

Issuer Name

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Spreadex LTD

City of registered office (if applicable)

St. Albans

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10-Apr-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Apr-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.660000

2.530300

3.190300

12349853

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

CA60686A4090

2554751

0.660000

Sub Total 8.A

2554751

0.660000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

CFD/Spread Bet

9795102

2.530300

Sub Total 8.B1

9795102

2.530300%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Lawson Roberts
01727 895145

Spreadex is an FCA regulated provider of spread betting and CFD trading. Founded in 1999, Spreadex gives both retail and professional traders the opportunity to trade over 10,000 global markets, including UK small caps. For more information see www.spreadex.com/financials.

12. Date of Completion

13-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

mkango resourcesMKA:CCMKA:LNtsxv:mkalse:mkatantalum investing
MKA:CC,MKA:LN
The Conversation (0)

Mkango Resources

None Keep Reading...
NioBay Improves the Concentrate Content by 56% as Compared to Historical Metallurgical Results

NioBay Improves the Concentrate Content by 56% as Compared to Historical Metallurgical Results

Niobay Metals Inc. (" NioBay" or the " Company" ) ( TSX-V: NBY) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) is proud to announce the highlights of its metallurgical work carried out by SGS in Quebec City. This work was made possible thanks to a grant received under the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and... Keep Reading...
NioBay Confirms Receipt of an Exploration Permit for its James Bay Niobium Project

NioBay Confirms Receipt of an Exploration Permit for its James Bay Niobium Project

Niobay Metals Inc. (" NioBay" or the " Company" ) ( TSX-V: NBY) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) confirms receipt of a notice from the Ontario government. This notice announced the granting of a new exploration permit for the James Bay Niobium Project located 42 km south of the town of Moosonee, Ontario. It... Keep Reading...
NioBay Confirms Extension of Mineralization on Its Crevier Project and Intersects Rare Earth Elements in Its Northernmost Holes

NioBay Confirms Extension of Mineralization on Its Crevier Project and Intersects Rare Earth Elements in Its Northernmost Holes

Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") ( TSX-V: NBY ) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) is proud to announce the first results of the 2025 summer drill campaign (the "2025 Campaign") on the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the "Crevier Project"), of which it owns 72.5%. The Crevier Project... Keep Reading...
Basket holding many pieces of coltan ore mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

What is Coltan? 5 Facts to Know About the Conflict Mineral

You may not have heard of coltan, but it’s a key raw mineral whose components are found in everyday technologies from smartphones to laptops as well as advanced medical equipment.However, the supply chain for the black metallic mineral has faced controversy given that the vast majority of coltan... Keep Reading...
Tantalum ore nuggets.

Top 5 Tantalum-mining Countries

Tantalum is a key material in steel manufacturing, as well as many modern technologies — the critical metal is used in capacitors for everything from computers and mobile phones to air conditioners and refrigerators.Yet despite its importance in the world today, tantalum mining takes place in... Keep Reading...
tantalum periodic symbol, metal mining 3d illustration

How to Invest in Tantalum Stocks

With impressive ductility and the ability to resist heat and corrosion, critical metal tantalum is one of the five major refractory metals, as well as an important industrial commodity. Due to its high thermal conductivity, about two-thirds of tantalum is used in electronic capacitors, a key... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

QIMC Details Multiple Shallow Hydrogen-Bearing Zones in Drill Hole 26-02 and Advances Integrated Interpretation of Holes 1 and 2; Drill Hole 2 to be Extended to 700 Metres; Drill Mobilized for Hole 3

Spartan Metals Announces Increase to Private Placement

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Surges Past US$100 as Trump Blocks Iran Ports After Peace Talks Fail

rare earth investing

USA Rare Earth, InfraVia Ink US$93 Million Deal for French Rare Earth Refiner

precious metals investing

Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

oil and gas investing

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

oil and gas investing

QIMC Details Multiple Shallow Hydrogen-Bearing Zones in Drill Hole 26-02 and Advances Integrated Interpretation of Holes 1 and 2; Drill Hole 2 to be Extended to 700 Metres; Drill Mobilized for Hole 3

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Announces Increase to Private Placement

base metals investing

CoTec Receives $19.9 Million From Warrant Acceleration