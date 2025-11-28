Mithril Silver And Gold Ltd. Engages ICP Securities Inc. For Automated Market Making Services

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada November 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of December 1, 2025, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.
ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.
ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.
ADDITIONAL ENGAGMENTS
Additionally, the Company has engaged Ignite Partners for a six (6) month investor Engagement Service to research and introduce new investors to the Company; distribute news to their vetted investor network (focus on APAC);to co-ordinate company roadshow's particularly in Hong Kong & Singapore and to facilitate the Company's participation in its Annual Ignite Investment Summit in Hong Kong in April 2026. Over a 6-month engagement the fee for these services will be US$31,000. No stock options or other compensation will be given in connection with the engagement. Ignite Partners is an arm's length party to the Company.
Mithril has also engaged SmallCaps IR to deliver professional investor relations services designed specifically for ASX listed companies to deliver consistent market visibility and investor engagement for a fee of AU$3,000 per month for a period of * months. No stock options or other compensation will be given in connection with the engagement. SmallCaps IR is an arm's length party to the Company. The Company is at arm's length to SmallCap IR.
The Company has retained Departures Capital ("Departures") to provide ongoing digital media marketing services. Departures will work to facilitate investor awareness about the Company and its gold exploration projects. It is budgeted that Departures will be paid US$10,300.00 to develop required content, for a term ending January 11, 2026. Departures is based in Australia and provides investor relations and digital marketing services to issuers. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Departures does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. No stock options or other compensation will be given in connection with the engagement. The Company is at arm's length to Departures.
