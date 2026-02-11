Mithril Provides Exploration Update Over Multiple Targets, Copalquin Silver-Gold Project, Mexico

(TheNewswire)

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited

Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada February 11, 2026 TheNewswire - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is pleased to provide details of continued exploration progress at Mithril's district scale Copalquin property, Durango State, Mexico.

  • The maiden drill programme at Target 5 has confirmed a large silver rich target in the south-west of the Copalquin District.  High grade silver and gold mineralisation has been outlined within a series of northwest trending banded quartz veins hosted in granodiorite over an area extending      3.2 km from El Gallo in the northwest to Guamuchilito in the southeast and 3.0 km from El Jarillal in the southwest to the Zaragoza workings in the northeast (an area of 9.6 km). 

Drilling at the Apomal workings has defined a mineralised zone over 350m of strike length.  Drilling at the Tasolera workings to the southeast, intercepted a major alteration zone 70m thick containing elevated silver and base metal values.  The alteration zone is associated with a major shear zone and indicates that a significant amount of hydrothermal fluids has passed through these rocks, similar to the structures intercepted below Target 1. Further along trend to the southeast, are the Candelaria workings, where channel sampling returned 0.6 m @ 38.3 g/t gold, 4,520 g/t silver 1 indicating a mineralised corridor of 1.5 km within this 9.6 km2 target area.

Further drilling at Target 5 will target known zones of high-grade mineralisation based on the work done to date and the results of the aeromagnetic survey, with a view to defining additional resource tonnes.

  • An aerial magnetic survey has been completed over the Copalquin District and is currently in progress over the La Dura property concession area.  Along with detailed mapping, sampling, spectral surveys and petrography work, the survey output will provide the data to finalise the drill plan targeting key structural ‘feeder' targets and progress the District-wide exploration.  

  • Phase IV Drilling at Target 1 to complete the resource update has commenced (~3,000 m).  The resource has been extended 300m to the west and is still open in this direction.  The resource is also open down dip to the east.  In addition, a number of  holes are planned to cover internal gaps within the current block model.  Samples from drill core produced to date, have been selected for further metallurgical testing to confirm the previous high gold and silver recoveries. 

  • The maiden drill programme at Target 3 has commenced. Early signs are encouraging, with mineralised quartz vein structures intercepted at predicted depths.  Maiden drilling is testing several locations with within the target area. 

Highlight drill results to date from Target 5 maiden programme (including previously released2):

    • 2.75 m @ 660 g/t AgEq (2.28 g/t gold, 500 g/t silver) from 93.6 m (AP25-003), including 

1.00 m @ 1,714 g/t AgEq (5.80 g/t gold, 1,308 g/t silver) from 94.7 m

    • 3.35 m @ 366g/t AgEq (1.71 g/t gold, 246 g/t silver) from 90.15 m (AP25-005), including 

1.05 m @ 1,146 g/t AgEq (5.35 g/t gold, 771 g/t silver) from 92.45 m

    • 1.25 m @ 728g/t AgEq (4.55 g/t gold, 409 g/t silver) from 119.2 m (AP25-006), plus 

0.90 m @ 616 g/t AgEq (2.41 g/t gold, 447 g/t silver) from 138.1 m, plus

0.80 m @ 427 g/t AgEq (1.51 g/t gold, 321 g/t silver) from 149.5 m

    • 0.50 m @ 443g/t AgEq (0.45 g/t gold, 411 g/t silver) from 241.3 m (AP25-010) 

(plus 3.4% lead and 1.70% zinc)

    • 2.85 m @ 145g/t AgEq (1.14 g/t gold, 65 g/t silver) from 79.6 m (AP25-014) 

    • 3.05 m @170g/t AgEq (0.07 g/t gold, 165 g/t silver) from 193.05 m (AP25-017) 

 

"Copalquin continues to develop as a large epithermal silver–gold system, with high-grade mineralisation now confirmed across multiple targets," said John Skeet, Managing Director and CEO of Mithril Silver and Gold Limited.

"Resource drilling at Target 1, high-grade discoveries at Target 5, and the commencement of drilling at Target 3 demonstrate the scale and growth potential of the district. Alteration intensity, structural controls and geochemical vectors all point to a major hydrothermal system with significant expansion upside.

Our strategy is to progress Target 1 to a future development, advance Targets 3 and 5 to additional resources, while testing the district defining targets of this large epithermal silver-gold system, demonstrating further resource upside potential.  Detailed work programs for 2026 are being finalised utilising the data from the recent aerial magnetic survey and vein study work."

 

Copalquin District - 2026

Mithril is undertaking an aggressive exploration program in 2026, with up to 25,000 metres of drilling planned during the first 6 - 8 months of the year across the Copalquin District. Upcoming work will focus on expanding known mineralized zones, testing new high-priority targets, integrating district-wide geophysical data, and continuing to advance the Company's district-scale exploration thesis.  The district features over 100 historic underground workings (c.1850 – 1910) including several multi-level mines and 200 small surface workings.  Mapping and sampling across the lower half of the 70 km2 mining concession area demonstrates and a large epithermal silver-gold system with multiple target areas for potential resource growth plus the conduit system responsible for the widespread silver and gold mineralisation.

The northern half of the Copalquin concession area features large areas of alteration. The LiDAR image shows evidence of historic mining activity and indicates some key structures.  Along with historic sampling data, the northern section of the property presents as a potentially significant large exploration area within Mithril's Copalquin mining concessions.

The nearby 20 km2 La Dura property has recently been added to the portfolio providing a brown field property with a database of mapping, sampling and drilling.  There are at least several workings within the concession area, including the 4-level high-grade La Dura mine.  A LiDAR survey has been flown (interpretation anticipated in February 2026) and an aerial magnetic survey is currently being flown.

 

 
Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 Mithril's Copalquin and La Dura property locations in Durango State, Mexico


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Target 1, Target 3 and Target 5 with ongoing mapping and sampling plus recently completed aerial magnetic survey (report pending)


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3  Property-wide channel sampling results for the middle and south district sections within ~50% of the 70 km2 mining concession area covering the Copalquin District. Current drilling locations at Target 1, Target 3 and Target 5 with ongoing mapping and sampling plus recently completed aerial magnetic survey (report pending)

 

Target 5 Drilling and Discussion

 

The drilling at Target 5 has confirmed high-grade silver-gold mineralisation within a 1.5 km mineralised corridor that runs from the Candelaria - San Miguel workings and north-west to the Apomal workings within the 9.6 km2 target area.

 

The maiden drill programme successfully intercepted high-grade silver and gold from near surface and at various elevations up to 240 metres below surface.

 

The strongest observed alteration zone to date in Target 5 was intercepted by hole drill TA25-002 which has a 70 metre length of alteration zone with ~5 ppm Ag and elevated base metals. This is a sign that a significant amount of fluids have passed through these rocks. It should also be noted that this zone should produce a significant soil geochemical anomaly – especially for lead (Pb).


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 Target 5 hydrothermal zone with drill hole traces and intercepts indicated by the star symbols (stars - yellow > 1 g/t, red 1-5 g/t and pink > 5 g/t)

 

The above figure shows a modelled hydrothermal zone (red lines) based on Ag > 1 ppm and Na / Al ratios - drilling has managed to delineate a healthy 700 m x 200 m hydrothermal zone that hosts a network of anastomosing veins.  Included are AuEq70* intercepts > 1 g/t (stars - yellow > 1 g/t, red 1-5 g/t and pink > 5 g/t). It is also notably open to the NW, SE and it is interpreted that the area between Apomal and Taz is highly prospective.

 

The aerial magnetic survey over the southern half the Copalquin mining concession area has been completed with the final report pending.  It is anticipated that the results from the survey will provide important data for drill programme design as Target 5 progresses.

  


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5 Target 5 – Drilling and channel sampling to date currently defines a mineralised silver-gold corridor of approximately 1.5 km, open to NW and SE with further indications of parallel structures each side.

  

Table 1 Results received for Target 5 drilling to-date for maiden drill programme. Drill holes AP25-001 to AP25-008 reported 5 Nov 2025 2

Hole ID

From (m)

 To (m)

Interval

Au g/t

Ag g/t

AgEq g/t

AgEq g/t.m

AP25-001

32

32.5

0.5

1.21

39.3

                     124

                        62

AP25-001

279.83

280.35

0.52

1.285

167

                     257

                     134

AP25-002

31.45

35.3

3.85

1.26

42.65

                     131

                     504

Including

31.45

31.95

0.5

7.74

187

                     729

                     364

AP25-003

34.5

35

0.5

0.393

62.4

                        90

                        45

AP25-003

93.6

96.35

2.75

2.28

500

                     660

                 1,814

Including

94.7

95.7

1

5.8

1308

                 1,714

                 1,714

AP25-003

214

215.3

1.3

2.89

0.5

                     203

                     264

AP25-003

231.6

232.3

0.7

2.38

1.5

                     168

                     118

AP25-004

89.2

90.65

1.45

0.57

109.6

                     150

                     217

AP25-005

35.65

39.7

4.05

0.19

61.5

                        75

                     303

Including

36.75

38.35

1.6

0.41

130

                     159

                     254

AP25-005

90.15

93.5

3.35

1.71

246

                     366

                 1,225

(Including

92.45

93.5

1.05

5.35

771

                 1,146

                 1,203

AP25-006

119.2

120.45

1.25

4.548

409

                     727

                     909

AP25-006

138.1

139

0.9

2.41

447

                     616

                     554

AP25-006

149.75

150.55

0.8

1.51

321

                     427

                     341

AP25-006

301.4

301.9

0.5

0.19

73

                        86

                        43

AP25-007

51

52.5

1.5

0.23

15.2

                        31

                        47

AP25-007

62.75

64.8

2.05

0.27

88.1

                     107

                     219

Including

64.3

64.8

0.5

0.90

311

                     374

                     187

AP25-008

78.2

78.9

0.7

0.34

11.9

                        36

                        25

AP25-009

85

85.8

0.8

0.09

23.6

                        30

                        24

AP25-009

89.45

95.55

6.1

0.30

21.7

                        43

                     260

AP25-009

99.6

100.1

0.5

0.10

10.3

                        18

                          9

AP25-010

96

96.5

0.5

0.50

47.4

                        83

                        41

AP25-010

241.3

241.8

0.5

0.45

411

                     443

                     221

AP25-011

263.15

263.65

0.5

0.06

24

                        29

                        14

AP25-012

84.45

84.95

0.5

0.22

105.3

                     121

                        60

AP25-012

232.95

233.95

1

0.14

105

                     115

                     115

AP25-012

347.05

347.65

0.6

0.63

86

                     130

                        78

AP25-013

73.65

74.4

0.75

0.05

15.6

                        19

                        14

AP25-013

78.75

79.25

0.5

0.44

55.5

                        86

                        43

AP25-013

384.2

384.9

0.7

0.16

3.8

                        15

                        11

AP25-014

78

78.55

0.55

0.13

65.9

                        75

                        41

AP25-014

79.6

82.45

2.85

1.14

64.7

                     145

                     412

AP25-014

185.5

186

0.5

1.40

64.7

                     163

                        81

AP25-014

407.7

408.9

1.2

0.34

57.9

                        82

                        98

AP25-015

NRI

       

                         -  

                         -  

AP25-016

NRI

       

                         -  

                         -  

AP25-017

9

10

1

0.26

29.1

                        47

                        47

AP25-017

57.6

58.1

0.5

0.09

17.1

                        24

                        12

AP25-017

63

63.75

0.75

0.18

19.2

                        32

                        24

AP25-017

193.05

196.1

3.05

0.07

165

                     170

                     518

Including

193.05

193.9

0.85

0.11

229

                     237

                     201

Including

195.45

196.1

0.65

0.09

265

                     271

                     176

TA25-001

36.5

37.5

1

0.10

21.9

                        29

                        29

TA25-001

57.1

60.45

3.35

0.18

33.7

                        46

                     155

TA25-002

35.65

36.35

0.7

0.09

34.8

                        41

                        29

TA25-002

77.35

77.85

0.5

0.19

52.8

                        66

                        33

TA25-002

79.85

81.1

1.25

0.39

29.4

                        57

                        71

TA25-003

33.8

34.55

0.75

0.07

21.3

                        26

                        19

TA25-003

45.65

46.5

0.85

0.10

37.4

                        45

                        38

TA25-004

79.5

80.75

1.25

0.53

66.35

                     103

                     129

TA25-005

1

3

2

0.13

18.55

                        28

                        55

TA25-005

141

141.55

0.55

0.10

82.2

                        89

                        49

   

Table 2 Drill hole collar details included in this announcement

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Inclination

Depth (m)

Assays

(m)

(m)

(m)

(degrees)

(degrees)

AP25-001

287910

2822591

758.82

40

-48

351

Received

AP25-002

287909

2822588

758.01

63

-53

252

Received

AP25-003

287910

2822591

758.82

63

-69

285

Received

AP25-004

287903.2

2822590

760.85

30

-63

291

Received

AP25-005

287828

2822672

799.94

35

-60

381

Received

AP25-006

287753

2822676

825.53

44

-55

330

Received

AP25-007

287765

2822785

813.31

30

-48

126

Received

AP25-008

287765

2822785

813.31

30

-77

177

Received

AP25-009

287605

2822595

891.75

45

-55

300

Received

AP25-010

287638

2822483

854.12

60

-46

300

Received

AP25-011

287859

2822568

744.79

63

-69

381

Received

AP25-012

287877

2822485

741.56

60

-50

351

Received

AP25-013

287829

2822379

738.95

60

-45

399

Received

AP25-014

287829

2822373

738.95

90

-55

441

Received

AP25-015

288175

2822617

685.93

43

-57

159

Received

AP25-016

288210

2822711

679.99

65

-45

150

Received

AP25-017

288309

2822643

730.82

60

-45

210

Received

TA25-001

288295

2822117

750.5

55

-45

150

Received

TA25-002

288295

2822117

750.5

55

-60

195

Received

TA25-003

288295

2822117

750.5

50

-75

198

Received

TA25-004

288263

2822160

741.66

60

-50

150

Received

TA25-005

288263

2822160

741.66

60

-65

159

Received

 

CONTRACTS UPDATE

 Mithril engaged SmallCaps IR to deliver professional investor relations services designed specifically for ASX listed companies to deliver consistent market visibility and investor engagement for a fee of AU$3,000 per month for an initial period of three (3) months.  No stock options or other compensation was or will be given in connection with the engagement.  The Company continues to utilize SmallCaps IR on a month-to-month basis with a 45 day notice period.  SmallCaps IR is an arm's length party to the Company. 

 

ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT

The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.

 

Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.

 

Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate at the first of several target areas (Target 1), demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021)^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+

 

Target 1 Maiden Resource:

 

  • Indicated 691 kt @5.43 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver for 121,000 oz gold plus 2,538,000 oz silver 

  • Inferred 1,725 kt @4.55 g/t gold, 152 g/t silver for 252,000 oz gold plus 8,414,000 oz silver 

(using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*)

  • 28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated 

 

Table 3 Mineral resource estimate at Target 1 El Refugio – La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*

 

Tonnes

(kt)

Tonnes

(kt)

Gold

(g/t)

Silver

(g/t)

Gold Eq.* (g/t)

Gold

(koz)

Silver

(koz)

Gold Eq.* (koz)

El Refugio

Indicated

691

5.43

114.2

7.06

121

2,538

157

 

Inferred

1,447

4.63

137.1

6.59

215

6,377

307

La Soledad

Indicated

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

 

Inferred

278

4.12

228.2

7.38

37

2,037

66

Total

Indicated

691

5.43

114.2

7.06

121

2,538

157

 

Inferred

1,725

4.55

151.7

6.72

252

8,414

372

 

*  In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((Ag grade/70) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com.  

For silver equivalent (AgEq.) grade reporting, the same factors as above are used with the formula AgEq grade = Ag grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/Ag recovery))

At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal (93%). Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022) and these will be used when the resource is updated in the future.   In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.

^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq*), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing. The average vein width is approximately 4.5 metres.

 

Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential.  Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.

   

-ENDS-

Released with the authority of the Board.

For further information contact:

John Skeet

Managing Director and CEO

jskeet@mithrilsilvergold.com

+61 435 766 809

NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS

Corporate Communications

liz@mithrilsilvergold.com

nicole@mithrilsilvergold.com

 

The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

Competent Persons Statement - JORC

The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.

Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr Darren LeFort who is Mithril's Exploration Manager. Mr LeFort is a member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and a Certified Professional Geologist (P.Geo). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.

 Mr LeFort has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr LeFort consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, former Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears

Qualified Persons – NI 43-101

Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Samples are sent to ALS Global with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada.

  

JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1  

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

 

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

  • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. 

  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representativity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. 

  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. 

  • In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. 

  • Drill core samples are cut lengthwise with a diamond saw. Intervals are nominally 1 m but may vary between 0.5 m to 1.5 m based on geologic criteria. 

  • The same side of the core is always sent to sample (left side of saw). 

  • Reported intercepts are calculated as either potentially underground mineable (100m down hole) or as potentially open-pit mineable (near surface). 

  • Potentially underground mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 1 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing up to 2m of internal dilution. 

  • Potentially open-pit mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 0.25 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing for up to 2m of internal dilution. 

  • Rock Sawn Channel samples underground and surface are collected with the assistance of a handheld portable saw. The channels are 2.5 to 3cm deep and 6-8 cm wide along continuous lines oriented perpendicular to the mineralized structure. The samples are as representative as possible  

  • Rock Sawn Channel surface samples were surveyed with a Handheld GPS then permanently mark with an aluminium tag and red colour spray across the strike of the outcrop over 1 metre. Samples are as representative as possible 

  • Rock Sawn Channel underground samples were located after a compass and tape with the mine working having a surveyed control point at the portal, then permanently marked with an aluminium tag and red colour spray oriented perpendicular to the mineralized structure. Samples are as representative as possible 

  • Soil sampling has been carried out by locating pre-planned points by handheld GPS and digging to below the first colour-change in the soil (or a maximum of 50 cm). In the arid environment there is a 1 – 10 cm organic horizon and a 10 – 30 cm B horizon above the regolith. Samples are sieved to -80 mesh in the field. Samples are collected on a 20 m x 50 m grid or every 20 m on N–S lines 50 m apart. These samples are considered representative of the medium being sampled and lines are appropriately oriented to the nearly E–W structural trend. 

Drilling techniques

  • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). 

  • Drilling is done with MP500 man-portable core rigs capable of drilling HQ size core to depths of 350-400m (depending on ground conditions), reducing to NQ size core for greater depths. Core is recovered in a standard tube. 

Drill sample recovery

  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. 

  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. 

  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. 

  • Drill recovery is measured based on measured length of core divided by length of drill run. 

  • Recovery in holes CDH-001 through CDH-025 and holes CDH-032 through CDH-077 was always above 90% in the mineralized zones. Detailed core recovery data are maintained in the project database. 

  • Holes CDH-026 through CDH-031 had problems with core recovery in highly fractured, clay rich breccia zones. 

  • There is no adverse relationship between recovery and grade identified to date. 

Logging

  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. 

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. 

  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. 

  • Geotechnical and geological   logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed. 

  • Core samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. 

 

  • Core logging is both qualitative or quantitative in nature. Photos are taken of each box of core before samples are cut. Photos of cut core intervals are taken after sampling. Core is wetted to improve visibility of features in the photos. 

  • All core has been logged and photographed.  

  • Rock sawn channel samples are marked, measured and photographed at location 

  • Soil samples are recorded at location, logged and described 

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. 

  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. 

  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. 

  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representativity of samples. 

  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. 

  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. 

  • Core is sawn and half core is taken for sample. 

 

  • Samples are prepared using ALS Minerals Prep-31 crushing, splitting and pulverizing. This is appropriate for the type of deposit being explored. 

 

  • Visual review to assure that the cut core is ½ of the core is performed to assure representativity of samples. 

 

  • Crushed core duplicates are split/collected by the laboratory and submitted for assay (1 in 30 samples) 

  • Sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. 

  • Rock sawn channel samples and soil samples are prepared using ALS Minerals Prep-31 crushing, splitting and pulverizing. This is appropriate for the type of deposit being explored. 

 

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. 

  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. 

  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. 

  • Samples are assayed for gold using ALS Minerals Au-AA25 method a 30 g fire assay with an AA finish. This is considered a total assay technique. 

 

  • Samples are assayed for silver using ALS Minerals ME-ICP61 method. Over limits are assayed by silverOG63 and silverGRAV21. These are considered a total assay technique. 

  • Standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of one per every 25 samples and one per every 40 samples, respectively.  Pulp duplicate sampling is undertaken for 3% of all samples (see above).  External laboratory checks will be conducted as sufficient samples are collected. Levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have not yet been established. 

  • Certified Reference Materials – Rock Labs and CDN CRMs have been used throughout the project including, low (~2 g/t Au), medium (~9 g/t Au) and high (~18g/t Au and ~40 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the BEDROCK database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.  

  • Samples with significant amounts of observed visible gold are also assayed by AuSCR21, a screen assay that analyses gold in both the milled pulp and in the residual oversize from pulverization. This has been done for holes CDH-075 and CDH-077. 

 

Verification of sampling and assaying

  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. 

  • The use of twinned holes. 

  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. 

  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. 

  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel has not been conducted. A re-assay program of pulp duplicates is currently in progress. 

  • MTH has drilled one twin hole. Hole CDH-072, reported in the 15/6/2021 announcement, is a twin of holes EC-002 and UC-03. Results are comparable. 

  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols are maintained in the company's core facility. 

  • Assay data have not been adjusted other than applying length weighted averages to reported intercepts. 

Location of data points

  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. 

  • Specification of the grid system used. 

  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. 

  • Drill collar coordinates are currently located by handheld GPS. Precise survey of hole locations is planned. Downhole surveys of hole deviation are recorded using a Reflex Multishot tool for all holes.  A survey measurement is first collected at 15 meters downhole, and then every 50 meters until the end of the hole. Locations for holes have been surveyed with differential GPS to a sub 10 cm precision.  

  • UTM/UPS WGS 84 zone 13 N 

  • High quality topographic control from LiDAR imagery and orthophotos covers the entire project area. 

Data spacing and distribution

  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. 

  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. 

  • Whether sample compositing has been applied. 

  • Data spacing is appropriate for the reporting of Exploration Results. 

  • The Resource estimation re-printed in this announcement was originally released on 17 Nov 2021 

  • No sample compositing has been applied. 

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. 

  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. 

  • Cut lines are marked on the core by the geologists to assure that the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures. This is reasonably well observed in the core and is appropriate to the deposit type. 

  • The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced a sampling bias. 

  • Rock sawn channel samples are cut perpendicular to the observed vein orientation wherever possible 

Sample security

  • The measures taken to ensure sample security. 

  • Samples are stored in a secure core storage facility until they are shipped off site by small aircraft and delivered directly to ALS Global sample preparation facility in Chihuahua, Mexico.  ALS airfreights the sample pulps to their assaying facility in North Vancouver, BC, Canada 

Audits or reviews

  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. 

  • A review with spot checks was conducted by AMC in conjunction with the resource estimate published 17 Nov 2021. Results were satisfactory to AMC. 

 

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land tenure status

  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. 

  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. 

  • Concessions at Copalquin 

 

No.

Concession

Concession Title number

Area (Ha)

Location

1

LA SOLEDAD

52033

6

Tamazula, Durango, Mexico

2

EL COMETA

164869

36

Tamazula, Durango, Mexico

3

SAN MANUEL

165451

36

Tamazula, Durango, Mexico

4

COPALQUIN

178014

20

Tamazula, Durango, Mexico

5

EL SOL

236130

6,000

Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México

6

EL CORRAL

236131

907.3243

Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México

  •  

Exploration done by other parties

  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. 

  • Previous exploration by Bell Coast Capital Corp. and UC Resources was done in the late 1990's and in 2005 – 2007. Work done by these companies is historic and non-JORC compliant. Mithril uses these historic data only as a general guide and will not incorporate work done by these companies in resource modelling. 

  • Work done by the Mexican government and by IMMSA and will be used for modelling of historic mine workings which are now inaccessible (void model)  

Geology

  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. 

  • Copalquin is a low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver deposit hosted in andesite. This deposit type is common in the Sierra Madre Occidental of Mexico and is characterized by quartz veins and stockworks surrounded by haloes of argillic (illite/smectite) alteration. Veins have formed as both low-angle semi-continuous lenses parallel to the contact between granodiorite and andesite and as tabular veins in high-angle normal faults. Vein and breccia thickness has been observed up to 30 meters wide with average widths on the order of 3 to 5 meters. The overall strike length of the semi-continuous mineralized zone from El Gallo to Refugio, Cometa, Los Pinos, Los Reyes, La Montura to Constancia and Santa Cruz is almost 7 kilometres. The southern area from south west of Apomal to San Manuel and to Las Brujas-El Peru provides additional exploration potential up to 6km. 

Drill hole Information

  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:  

  • easting and northing of the drill hole collar
    • elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above      

  • sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar  

  • dip and azimuth of the hole  

  • down hole length and interception depth  

  • hole length.  

  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. 

 

See

 in the announcement.

Data aggregation methods

  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. 

  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. 

  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. 

  • Potentially underground mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 1 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing up to 2m of internal dilution. 

  • Potentially open-pit mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 0.25 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing for up to 2m of internal dilution. 

  • No upper cut-off is applied to reporting intercepts. 

  • Length weighted averaging is used to report intercepts. The example of CDH-002 is shown. The line of zero assays is a standard which was removed from reporting. 

Au

Raw

silver

raw

Length

(m)

Au

*length

silver

*length

         

7.51

678

0.5

3.755

339

         

11.85

425

0.55

6.5175

233.75

         
0 0 0 0 0          

0.306

16

1

0.306

16

         

0.364

31.7

1

0.364

31.7

         

3.15

241

0.5

1.575

120.5

         

10.7

709

0.5

5.35

354.5

         

15.6

773

0.5

7.8

386.5

         
         

From

To

Length

Au gpt

silver gpt

   

4.55

25.667

1481.9

91.95

96.5

4.55

5.64

325.7

 

  • In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((silver grade/70) x (silver recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com  At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be equal (93%), Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022). 

  • For Rock Saw Channel Sampling and soil sampling in the Copalquin District, silver equivalent (AgEq) is determined using the formula: AgEq grade = silver grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/silver recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) fromkitco.com   At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries for Au and silver are assumed to be equal (93%) in the absence of metallurgical test work for Targets 2, 3, 4 and 5 material. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold. 

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. 

  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. 

  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg ‘down hole length, true width not known'). 

  • True widths at Refugio between sections 120 and 1,000 vary according to the hole's dip. Holes drilled at -50 degrees may be considered to have intercept lengths equal to true-widths, Holes drilled at -70 degrees had true widths approximately 92% of the reported intercept lengths and holes drilled at -90 degrees had true widths of 77% of the reported intercept lengths.  

  • True widths at La Soledad are not fully understood and downhole intercepts to date, are reported. 

  • At Las Brujas in Target 2, true widths are not yet known since we are still in the early stages of target definition. 

  • Rock sawn channel samples are cut perpendicular to the observed vein orientation wherever possible 

Diagrams

  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. 

See figures in announcement

Balanced reporting

  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. 

  • All exploration results are reported for intercepts greater than or equal to 0.1 g/t gold equivalent (gold plus silver at 70:1 price ratio for gold:silver). 

Other substantive exploration data

  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. 

  • No additional exploration data are substantive at this time. 

  • Metallurgical test work on drill core composite made of crushed drill core from the El Refugio drill hole samples has been conducted. 

  • The samples used for the test work are representative of the material that makes up the majority of the Maiden Resource Estimate for El Refugio release on 17th November 2021. 

  • The test work was conducted by SGS laboratory Mexico using standard reagents and test equipment. 

Further work

  • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). 

  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 

  • The Company drilled 148 diamond core holes from July 2020 to July 2022 for 32,712 m.  The Company has stated its target to drill up to 45,000m from July 2025 until the second half of 2026 

  • Diagrams are included in the announcements and presentations showing the drill target areas within the Copalquin District 

 

1 See ASX Announcement 1 Dec 2025 Exploration Sampling up to 4,520 G/T Silver, 38.2 G/T Gold

2 See ASX Announcement 5 Nov 2025 Maiden T5 Drilling Up To 1,714 G/T AgEq Over 1m

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

mammoth-resources-corpmthnyse-mth
MTH
The Conversation (0)
Mithril Silver and Gold

Mithril Silver and Gold Returns 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t Gold, 57.6 g/t Silver from 44.5 Metres in Hole T2DH25-006 at Target 2 Area, Copalquin Property, Mexico

- New High-Grade Drilling Discovery in First Round of Shallow Drilling -

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril” or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) is pleased to provide high-grade maiden drill results for a new drill discovery at the Target 2 area in Mithril’s Copalquin silver and gold district property, Durango State, Mexico (Figure 1). Exploration... Keep Reading...
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services,... Keep Reading...

Mammoth Provides Update on Activities at Its Tenoriba Gold Property, Mexico

Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSXV:MTH), (the “Company”, or “Mammoth”) would like to provide an update on exploration activities at its Tenoriba precious metal, gold-silver property located in the prolific Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. Mammoth announced on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

Related News

silver-investing

Ten Bodies Found as Mexico Probes January Kidnapping at Vizsla Silver Site

base-metals-investing

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

precious-metals-investing

Mayfair Gold Presents the Initial Results from the 2025 Grade Control Drilling Program at the Fenn-Gib Project

precious-metals-investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Approval of Warrants Extension