Mithril Lidar Study Reveals 1.5 Km Trend And Historic Mines At La Dura Gold-Silver Project, Durango, Mexico

Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada February 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is pleased to provide details of continued exploration progress at Mithril's Copalquin and La Dura properties, Durango State, Mexico.
A LiDAR survey has been completed over the Company's full 21km2 of mining concessions that cover the La Dura gold-silver district in Durango State, Mexico.
The LiDAR survey has provided high-resolution aerial photography and bare-earth digital terrain model (DTM) that virtually ‘strips away' the vegetation, revealing amazing geology and structural detail beneath. Highlights include:
Historic mine shafts - 18
Historic adits (mine tunnels) - 44
Historic mine and prospecting pits - 134
A second cluster of adits and workings located 1 km south in the concession area
Conclusions from our external consultant GeoCloud Analytics reveals a strong trend up to 1.5 km long and 300 m wide with workings (including the 4 level La Dura mine) along 5 repeated structures. This is an obvious and high-priority drill target. Details and figures from the LiDAR study follow below.
The aerial magnetic surveys have been completed over the Copalquin District the La Dura property mining concession areas with final reporting anticipated shortly. Along with detailed mapping, sampling, spectral surveys and petrography work, the survey output will provide the data to finalise the drill plan targeting key structural ‘feeder' targets and progress the District-wide exploration.
Phase IV Drilling at Target 1 to complete the resource update is progressing and anticipated to be completed over the next two months with reporting to follow. Considerable work has been completed to build and robust geologic model for the updated resource estimation. The resource for Target 1 is expected to provide a strong basis for the future development of the Copalquin District plus considerable exploration upside across the multiple target areas.
The maiden drill programme at Target 3 is progressing. Early signs are highly encouraging, with mineralised quartz vein structures intercepted at predicted depths (assays pending). Maiden drilling is testing several locations with within the target area. The aerial magnetic survey and drill results will provide data to expand the programme at Target 3 and adjacent areas.
"The completion of the LiDAR survey over La Dura has significantly enhanced our understanding of the structural features and historic workings across the 21km² mining concession area," said John Skeet, Managing Director and CEO. "The identification of a 1.5 kilometre long structural corridor hosting multiple historic shafts and adits, including the four-level La Dura mine, defines an obvious high-priority drill target. At our flagship Copalquin District, Phase IV drilling at Target 1 is advancing well towards the updated resource, while maiden drilling at Target 3 has intersected mineralised quartz veins at predicted depths (assays pending). Together with the recently completed aerial magnetic surveys, we are rapidly refining and prioritising district-scale feeder targets at both properties."
Copalquin District Area - 2026
Mithril is undertaking an aggressive exploration program in 2026, with up to 25,000 metres of drilling planned during the first 8 months of the year across the Copalquin District. Work is focus on expanding known mineralized zones, testing new high-priority targets, integrating district-wide geophysical data, and continuing to advance the Company's district-scale exploration thesis. The district features over 100 historic underground workings (c.1850 – 1910) including several multi-level mines and 200 small surface workings. Mapping and sampling across the lower half of the 70 km2 mining concession area demonstrates and a large epithermal silver-gold system with multiple target areas for potential resource growth plus the conduit system responsible for the widespread silver and gold mineralisation.
The northern half of the Copalquin concession area features large areas of alteration. The LiDAR image shows evidence of historic mining activity and indicates some key structures. Along with historic sampling data, the northern section of the property presents as a potentially significant large exploration area within Mithril's Copalquin mining concessions.
The nearby 21 km2 La Dura property has recently been added to the portfolio providing a brown field property with a database of mapping, sampling and drilling. There is evidence of significant historic mining activity within the concession area, including the 4-level high-grade La Dura mine. An aerial magnetic survey has been flown (interpretation pending).
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 1 Mithril's Copalquin and La Dura property locations in Durango State, Mexico
Details of La Dura LiDAR Survey
The LiDAR survey over the La Dura mining concession area has provided high-resolution aerial photography and bare-earth digital terrain model (DTM). This virtually ‘strips away' the vegetation, revealing amazing geology and structural detail beneath LiDAR uses laser beams shot from an aircraft (more than 1 million per second) to measure their reflectance and distance to build a survey accurate 3D model of the ground beneath. Below are figures from the LiDAR consultant's interpretations of the LiDAR images, observations and recommendations.
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 2 LiDAR interpretation yields 44 adits, 18 shafts, and the remainder being 134 shallow prospecting pits. Most of the mining activity is located on and around the La Dura Mine. A second cluster of adits is located approximately 1km to the South.
Recommendations Based in LiDAR Observations
Repetition of the La Dura Mine Trend
Workings identified around the La Dura Mine appear to align on a 304 azimuth trend. Projecting this trend to the South-West sees other pit-chains of workings also align suggesting a stacked vein system. While the La Dura trend appears continually mineralized along strike, the S-W projects are not as continuous. From locations of these workings, prospecting extending from and along the trend should be undertaken to in-fill. The canyon immediately South of La Dura offers excellent bedrock exposure for potential vein and structure review at depth, being over 130 m deep from the peak.
Adits described in OBS-001 trending North
The Northerly trending adits (005 azimuth) driven into the ridgeline at this location based on orientation appear to be a different system to that of La Dura trending 304 azimuth. If continuous, OBS-001 projected North to the intersection of La Dura would make an interesting target. The adit cluster noted in OBS-007 may be an example of this structural intersection.
Grab sampling of the adits and shafts identified
The adits and shafts mapped from LiDAR offer good opportunities for grab sampling, especially away from the known mine locations being artisanal in nature. There already exists a database of sampling within the mining concession area.
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 3 Map view of the La Dura Project area totaling 21km2 illustrated with a hill shaded DEM. Observation locations noted are discussed within this presentation.
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 4 OBS-001: Multiple adits aligning a 005 azimuth are driven East into the ridgeline. The 210 trending adit just to the NE sits ~20 m lower elevation to the adit chain that appears driven towards the same structure. Adit azimuth labels in white text.
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 5 OBS-006: The density of workings In the La Dura mine area and alignment suggest a mineralized trend toward 304 azimuth. Moving to the South-West, the trend appears to be repeated suggesting stacked veins.
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN AND LA DURA GOLD SILVER PROJECTS
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.
Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate at the first of several target areas (Target 1), demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021)^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+
Target 1 Maiden Resource:
-
Indicated 691 kt @5.43 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver for 121,000 oz gold plus 2,538,000 oz silver
-
Inferred 1,725 kt @4.55 g/t gold, 152 g/t silver for 252,000 oz gold plus 8,414,000 oz silver
(using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*)
Table 1 Mineral resource estimate at Target 1 El Refugio – La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
|
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Gold
(g/t)
|
Silver
(g/t)
|
Gold Eq.* (g/t)
|
Gold
(koz)
|
Silver
(koz)
|
Gold Eq.* (koz)
|
El Refugio
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
|
Inferred
|
1,447
|
4.63
|
137.1
|
6.59
|
215
|
6,377
|
307
|
La Soledad
|
Indicated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Inferred
|
278
|
4.12
|
228.2
|
7.38
|
37
|
2,037
|
66
|
Total
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
|
Inferred
|
1,725
|
4.55
|
151.7
|
6.72
|
252
|
8,414
|
372
* In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((Ag grade/70) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com.
For silver equivalent (AgEq.) grade reporting, the same factors as above are used with the formula AgEq grade = Ag grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/Ag recovery))
At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal (93%). Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022) and these will be used when the resource is updated in the future. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.
^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq*), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing. The average vein width is approximately 4.5 metres.
Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential. Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.
The La Dura Property consists of 5 contiguous mining concessions with a total area of 2,052 hectares and located in Durango State, Mexico, 5 km from the town of El Durazno and 15 km from Mithril's flagship Copalquin property.
The property hosts a significant Au‐Ag sheeted to stockwork vein system associated with NW striking faults in Tertiary rhyolite. Mineralization occurs on surface along 650 metres of strike and has been mined in the San Manuel shoot at the La Dura historic mine, to about 140 metres depth. Veins consist of low sulphide veins with little to no alteration of the host rhyolite tuff. Historically, the veins have been exploited and explored solely on the basis of the underground working and assays. The project warrants property scale mapping, wide spaced soil sampling and channel sampling to develop targets for drill testing. LiDAR and aerial magnetic surveys (report pending) have been completed.
The veins at the various workings appear to be hosted by Upper Series volcanic rocks and may have significant depth potential should they extend into the lower series andesitic rocks at some greater depth.
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 6 The upper level of the La Dura mine historic workings at the La Dura property
-ENDS-
Released with the authority of the Board.
For further information contact:
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Competent Persons Statement - JORC
The information in this announcement that relates to the LiDAR survey results, sampling techniques and data, metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, former Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears
Qualified Persons – NI 43-101
Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Samples are sent to ALS Global with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
-
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
-
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representativity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
-
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
-
In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|
-
Drill core samples are cut lengthwise with a diamond saw. Intervals are nominally 1 m but may vary between 0.5 m to 1.5 m based on geologic criteria.
-
The same side of the core is always sent to sample (left side of saw).
-
Reported intercepts are calculated as either potentially underground mineable (100m down hole) or as potentially open-pit mineable (near surface).
-
Potentially underground mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 1 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing up to 2m of internal dilution.
-
Potentially open-pit mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 0.25 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing for up to 2m of internal dilution.
-
Rock Sawn Channel samples underground and surface are collected with the assistance of a handheld portable saw. The channels are 2.5 to 3cm deep and 6-8 cm wide along continuous lines oriented perpendicular to the mineralized structure. The samples are as representative as possible
-
Rock Sawn Channel surface samples were surveyed with a Handheld GPS then permanently mark with an aluminium tag and red colour spray across the strike of the outcrop over 1 metre. Samples are as representative as possible
-
Rock Sawn Channel underground samples were located after a compass and tape with the mine working having a surveyed control point at the portal, then permanently marked with an aluminium tag and red colour spray oriented perpendicular to the mineralized structure. Samples are as representative as possible
-
Soil sampling has been carried out by locating pre-planned points by handheld GPS and digging to below the first colour-change in the soil (or a maximum of 50 cm). In the arid environment there is a 1 – 10 cm organic horizon and a 10 – 30 cm B horizon above the regolith. Samples are sieved to -80 mesh in the field. Samples are collected on a 20 m x 50 m grid or every 20 m on N–S lines 50 m apart. These samples are considered representative of the medium being sampled and lines are appropriately oriented to the nearly E–W structural trend.
|
Drilling techniques
|
-
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
|
|
Drill sample recovery
|
-
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
-
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
-
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
-
Drill recovery is measured based on measured length of core divided by length of drill run.
-
Recovery in holes CDH-001 through CDH-025 and holes CDH-032 through CDH-077 was always above 90% in the mineralized zones. Detailed core recovery data are maintained in the project database.
-
Holes CDH-026 through CDH-031 had problems with core recovery in highly fractured, clay rich breccia zones.
-
There is no adverse relationship between recovery and grade identified to date.
|
Logging
|
-
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
-
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
-
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
|
-
Geotechnical and geological logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.
-
Core samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
-
Core logging is both qualitative or quantitative in nature. Photos are taken of each box of core before samples are cut. Photos of cut core intervals are taken after sampling. Core is wetted to improve visibility of features in the photos.
-
All core has been logged and photographed.
-
Rock sawn channel samples are marked, measured and photographed at location
-
Soil samples are recorded at location, logged and described
|
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
-
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
-
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
-
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
-
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representativity of samples.
-
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
-
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
|
-
Crushed core duplicates are split/collected by the laboratory and submitted for assay (1 in 30 samples)
-
Sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
-
Rock sawn channel samples and soil samples are prepared using ALS Minerals Prep-31 crushing, splitting and pulverizing. This is appropriate for the type of deposit being explored.
|
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
-
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
-
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
-
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.
|
-
Samples are assayed for silver using ALS Minerals ME-ICP61 method. Over limits are assayed by silverOG63 and silverGRAV21. These are considered a total assay technique.
-
Standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of one per every 25 samples and one per every 40 samples, respectively. Pulp duplicate sampling is undertaken for 3% of all samples (see above). External laboratory checks will be conducted as sufficient samples are collected. Levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have not yet been established.
-
Certified Reference Materials – Rock Labs and CDN CRMs have been used throughout the project including, low (~2 g/t Au), medium (~9 g/t Au) and high (~18g/t Au and ~40 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the BEDROCK database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.
-
Samples with significant amounts of observed visible gold are also assayed by AuSCR21, a screen assay that analyses gold in both the milled pulp and in the residual oversize from pulverization. This has been done for holes CDH-075 and CDH-077.
|
Verification of sampling and assaying
|
-
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
-
The use of twinned holes.
-
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
-
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
|
-
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel has not been conducted. A re-assay program of pulp duplicates is currently in progress.
-
MTH has drilled one twin hole. Hole CDH-072, reported in the 15/6/2021 announcement, is a twin of holes EC-002 and UC-03. Results are comparable.
-
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols are maintained in the company's core facility.
-
Assay data have not been adjusted other than applying length weighted averages to reported intercepts.
|
Location of data points
|
-
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
-
Specification of the grid system used.
-
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
|
-
Drill collar coordinates are currently located by handheld GPS. Precise survey of hole locations is planned. Downhole surveys of hole deviation are recorded using a Reflex Multishot tool for all holes. A survey measurement is first collected at 15 meters downhole, and then every 50 meters until the end of the hole. Locations for holes have been surveyed with differential GPS to a sub 10 cm precision.
-
UTM/UPS WGS 84 zone 13 N
-
High quality topographic control from LiDAR imagery and orthophotos covers the entire project area.
|
Data spacing and distribution
|
-
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
-
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
-
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
|
-
Data spacing is appropriate for the reporting of Exploration Results.
-
The Resource estimation re-printed in this announcement was originally released on 17 Nov 2021
-
No sample compositing has been applied.
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
-
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
-
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
|
-
Cut lines are marked on the core by the geologists to assure that the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures. This is reasonably well observed in the core and is appropriate to the deposit type.
-
The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced a sampling bias.
-
Rock sawn channel samples are cut perpendicular to the observed vein orientation wherever possible
|
Sample security
|
|
-
Samples are stored in a secure core storage facility until they are shipped off site by small aircraft and delivered directly to ALS Global sample preparation facility in Chihuahua, Mexico. ALS airfreights the sample pulps to their assaying facility in North Vancouver, BC, Canada
|
Audits or reviews
|
|
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
-
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
-
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
|
|
No.
|
Concession
|
Concession Title number
|
Area (Ha)
|
Location
|
1
|
LA SOLEDAD
|
52033
|
6
|
Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
|
2
|
EL COMETA
|
164869
|
36
|
Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
|
3
|
SAN MANUEL
|
165451
|
36
|
Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
|
4
|
COPALQUIN
|
178014
|
20
|
Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
|
5
|
EL SOL
|
236130
|
6,000
|
Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México
|
6
|
EL CORRAL
|
236131
|
907.3243
|
Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
|
-
Previous exploration by Bell Coast Capital Corp. and UC Resources was done in the late 1990's and in 2005 – 2007. Work done by these companies is historic and non-JORC compliant. Mithril uses these historic data only as a general guide and will not incorporate work done by these companies in resource modelling.
-
Work done by the Mexican government and by IMMSA and will be used for modelling of historic mine workings which are now inaccessible (void model)
|
Geology
|
|
-
Copalquin is a low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver deposit hosted in andesite. This deposit type is common in the Sierra Madre Occidental of Mexico and is characterized by quartz veins and stockworks surrounded by haloes of argillic (illite/smectite) alteration. Veins have formed as both low-angle semi-continuous lenses parallel to the contact between granodiorite and andesite and as tabular veins in high-angle normal faults. Vein and breccia thickness has been observed up to 30 meters wide with average widths on the order of 3 to 5 meters. The overall strike length of the semi-continuous mineralized zone from El Gallo to Refugio, Cometa, Los Pinos, Los Reyes, La Montura to Constancia and Santa Cruz is almost 7 kilometres. The southern area from south west of Apomal to San Manuel and to Las Brujas-El Peru provides additional exploration potential up to 6km.
|
Drill hole Information
|
-
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
-
easting and northing of the drill hole collar
• elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above
-
sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
-
dip and azimuth of the hole
-
down hole length and interception depth
-
hole length.
-
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
|
No drill results reported in theisannouncement.
|
Data aggregation methods
|
-
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
-
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
-
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
|
-
Potentially underground mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 1 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing up to 2m of internal dilution.
-
Potentially open-pit mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 0.25 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing for up to 2m of internal dilution.
-
No upper cut-off is applied to reporting intercepts.
-
Length weighted averaging is used to report intercepts. The example of CDH-002 is shown. The line of zero assays is a standard which was removed from reporting.
|
Au
Raw
|
silver
raw
|
Length
(m)
|
Au
*length
|
silver
*length
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.51
|
678
|
0.5
|
3.755
|
339
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.85
|
425
|
0.55
|
6.5175
|
233.75
|
|
|
|
|
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.306
|
16
|
1
|
0.306
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.364
|
31.7
|
1
|
0.364
|
31.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.15
|
241
|
0.5
|
1.575
|
120.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
709
|
0.5
|
5.35
|
354.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.6
|
773
|
0.5
|
7.8
|
386.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
Au gpt
|
silver gpt
|
|
|
4.55
|
25.667
|
1481.9
|
91.95
|
96.5
|
4.55
|
5.64
|
325.7
-
In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((silver grade/70) x (silver recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be equal (93%), Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022).
-
For Rock Saw Channel Sampling and soil sampling in the Copalquin District, silver equivalent (AgEq) is determined using the formula: AgEq grade = silver grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/silver recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) fromkitco.com At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries for Au and silver are assumed to be equal (93%) in the absence of metallurgical test work for Targets 2, 3, 4 and 5 material. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.
|
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
-
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
-
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
-
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg ‘down hole length, true width not known').
|
-
True widths at Refugio between sections 120 and 1,000 vary according to the hole's dip. Holes drilled at -50 degrees may be considered to have intercept lengths equal to true-widths, Holes drilled at -70 degrees had true widths approximately 92% of the reported intercept lengths and holes drilled at -90 degrees had true widths of 77% of the reported intercept lengths.
-
True widths at La Soledad are not fully understood and downhole intercepts to date, are reported.
-
At Las Brujas in Target 2, true widths are not yet known since we are still in the early stages of target definition.
-
Rock sawn channel samples are cut perpendicular to the observed vein orientation wherever possible
|
Diagrams
|
|
See figures in announcement
|
Balanced reporting
|
|
|
Other substantive exploration data
|
-
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
|
-
No additional exploration data are substantive at this time.
-
Metallurgical test work on drill core composite made of crushed drill core from the El Refugio drill hole samples has been conducted.
-
The samples used for the test work are representative of the material that makes up the majority of the Maiden Resource Estimate for El Refugio release on 17th November 2021.
-
The test work was conducted by SGS laboratory Mexico using standard reagents and test equipment.
|
Further work
|
-
The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
-
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
|
-
The Company drilled 148 diamond core holes from July 2020 to July 2022 for 32,712 m. The Company has stated its target to drill up to 45,000m from July 2025 until the second half of 2026
-
Diagrams are included in the announcements and presentations showing the drill target areas within the Copalquin District
