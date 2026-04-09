Mithril Confirms High-Grade and Widespread Silver and Gold at Target 3, Copalquin Project

(TheNewswire)
Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - April 9, 2026 - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is pleased to provide details of continued exploration progress at Mithril's district scale Copalquin property, Durango State, Mexico.
Target 3 Drilling
Drilling at the Copalquin project continues to expand the extent of the large silver-gold mineralising system within the current 9 km long and over 1,200 metres vertical extent across the district. The initial programme of shallow drilling in the Target 3 area has tested 700 metres of strike within this 1.2 km x 1.2 km area.
Target 3 Drill Program Highlights include:
0.90 m @ 2.79 g/t gold, 151 g/t silver from 155.45 m (JA26-002)
0.50 m @ 6.91 g/t gold, 475 g/t silver from 102.5 m (JA26-004)
0.50 m @ 33.2 g/t gold, 5.9 g/t silver from 134.95 m (GU26-002)
The drill programme at Target 3, consisting of 3,039 m, tested four of several historic workings. These initial results confirm extensive epithermal style mineralisation, with important key attributes observed in the drill core. The vein style and grades being intercepted indicate the mineralisation is at a high level in the system, with best intercepts and vein thicknesses found deeper in the drill holes. The results establish Target 3 as a highly prospective area for growth, reinforcing the broader district scale upside at Copalquin.
Target 5 Drilling
One drill hole has been completed at the northern end of the Target 5 area confirming continuing high-grade silver-gold mineralisation located 68 metres down dip from surface in this silver rich area of the Copalquin District.
La Maquina Discovery Drill Hole
0.85 m @ 6.20 g/t gold, 764 g/t silver from 122.8 m (MA26-001)
The veins are hosted in granodiorite within a parallel vein set trending northwest, approximately on trend 1.6 km southwest of El Gallo where drilling in 2021 intercepted high-grade veins. Like recent intersections reported in Target 5 at Apomal (see Mithril News Release from February 11, 2026), the mineralisation contains high grade silver and gold, and we continue to prepare Target 5 for its next phase of drilling.
At Target 1, two drills are making excellent progress to complete the resource upgrade drilling with resource reporting on schedule for later in the first half of the year. Our geological team continues to expand the detailed mapping of the district, now at 24 km2 of the 70 km2 mining concession area. This work continues to generate new targets with numerous historical workings identified by LiDAR still to be systematically evaluated.
As previously reported, the Company completed an aerial magnetic survey which is currently being further evaluated by our recently engaged geophysicist to reveal important geologic trends and features ahead of a district structural geology study.
Mithril's V.P. Exploration, James Barr states, "The results from Target 3 drilling open up new expansion opportunities within the Copalquin district with the drill-confirmed vein extensions from historically mined and recently mapped veins. The intersection of both high-grade silver and gold at the Jabali area is unique, so far, for the eastern part of the district. We continue to see positive results from the hard work invested in mapping and sampling across the property as Copalquin continues to grow as a large epithermal silver–gold system. With one third of the property scale mapping completed since early 2025, we are confident the scale and extent of this system will continue to grow.
"Modern discoveries such as the drill intersection at La Maquina in Target 5 underscore the successful combination of ground mapping and sampling combined with the LiDAR and remote sensing, as prospective tools in the process of continued target generation.
"While expediting the mineral resource development work at the Target 1 area, our team continues to develop drilling and exploration targets across the property in line with our strategy to unlock the broader district scale potential at Copalquin."
Copalquin District - 2026
Mithril is undertaking an aggressive exploration programme in 2026, with up to 25,000 metres of drilling planned during the first 6 - 8 months of the year across the Copalquin District. Upcoming work will focus on expanding known mineralized zones, testing new high-priority targets, integrating district-wide geophysical data, and continuing to advance the Company's district-scale exploration thesis. The district features over 100 historic underground workings (c.1850 – 1910) including several multi-level mines and 200 small surface workings. Mapping and sampling across the lower half of the 70 km2 mining concession area demonstrates a large epithermal silver-gold system with multiple target areas for potential resource growth plus the conduit system responsible for the widespread gold and silver mineralisation.
The northern half of the Copalquin concession area features large areas of alteration. The LiDAR image shows evidence of historic mining activity and indicates some key structures. Along with historic sampling data, the northern section of the property presents as a potentially significant large exploration area within Mithril's Copalquin mining concessions.
The nearby 20 km2 La Dura property has recently been added to the portfolio providing a brown field property with a database of mapping, sampling and drilling. The recent LiDAR survey has revealed multiple historic workings within the concession area, including the 4-level high-grade La Dura mine. An initial 1.5 km long mineralisation corridor has been identified as a future drill target. An aerial magnetic survey has been complete with interpretation work currently progressing.
Figure 1 Mithril's Copalquin and La Dura property locations in Durango State, Mexico
Figure 2 LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Target 1, Target 3 and Target 5 with ongoing mapping and sampling plus recently completed aerial magnetic survey (report pending)
Figure 3 Property-wide channel sampling results for the middle and south district sections within ~50% of the 70 km2 mining concession area covering the Copalquin District. Current drilling locations at Target 1, Target 3 and Target 5 with ongoing mapping and sampling plus recently completed aerial magnetic survey (report pending)
Target 3 Drilling and Discussion
The 2026 drilling program was directed to test vein extensions from the mapped historical workings in the area and to build on the information collected by Mithril from three holes previously drilled at the Constancia Main workings in 2020 (holes CDH-044/045/046).
Target 3 is hosted in a favourable intermediate volcaniclastic tuff and breccia with several phases of rhyolitic intrusive and flows present. Dominant veins are trending east-west, northwest and locally in a less common northeast trend at Jabali. Styles of mineralisation include disseminated and banded silver-sulphides, as well as visible gold (GU26-002).
These features indicate high level continuity within the broad property wide east-west mineral trend and/or a localized upwelling source to mineralisation. Intersection of the Jabali and Guadalupe structures is projected approximately 950 metres west of Guadalupe and approximately 200 metres south of the southernmost Jabali drillhole JA26-004 and is a favourable target for future drill testing. The Target 3 drill programs are described below, and drilling highlights are listed in Table 1.
Jabali
Six drill holes were completed at Jabali to test two veins mapped on surface and within historical workings. The Jabali main workings, located to the north, have less than 150 metres of lateral development over two levels, while the smaller southern workings have about 40 metres of lateral development on one level. Recent channel sampling in the Jabali main workings returned results of up to 0.65 m of gold at 16 g/t gold and 1,275 g/t silver, or 34.21 g/t AuEq. Drill results confirm vein continuity down dip and along strike at least 230 metres with mineralisation remaining open in all directions.
Guadalupe
Five holes were drilled at Guadalupe to test the dip of a small stope in historical workings. Hole GU26-002 intersected minor veining and stockwork with visible gold. Channel samples from quartz veining near historical workings on the surface returned 13.25 g/t gold and 558 g/t silver, or 21.22 AuEq, over 0.50 m. These holes confirm the presence of quartz veining with epithermal breccia textures within a broad zone of anomalous gold and silver mineralisation.
Constancia
Two holes were drilled along the northwest trending Constancia veins. The first hole tested a small historical working approximately 150 metres immediately south of Jabali while the second drill hole tested the down dip continuity of mapped surface vein located 100 metres immediately south of the Guadalupe workings. Hole CS26-001 intersected weak alteration and anomalous gold and silver grades over 4 m, from approximately 177-181 m. CS26-002 intercepted weak to moderate alteration over 30 metres between 45-75 m with anomalous gold and silver grades.
El Maizon
Two holes were drilled to test the continuity of a new vein mapped on surface grading 0.25 g/t gold and 23 g/t silver, or 0.59 got AuEq over 0.50 m, along an interpreted east-west mineral trend. The holes successfully intercepted quartz breccia/epithermal veining and anomalous gold and silver assays over several intervals within weakly altered microdiorite.
Figure 5 Section – JA26-004, looking northeast
Target 5 Drilling and Discussion
La Maquina Workings
One hole at La Maquina was completed to test the down dip extension of a new vein discovery on surface in an area where no historical workings are known to exist. Channel sampling conducted by Mithril returned grades of up to 3.54 g/t gold, 11.3 g/t silver, or 3.7 g/t AuEq over 0.5 m. The drill hole intercepted the projected vein 68 metres down dip from the surface within the granodiorite intrusive, with mineralisation characterised as concordant veining with banding and microbands of black sulphides. Vein continuity seen in mapping and sampling to the northwest remains a favourable target for future drill testing. La Maquina drilling highlights are listed in Table 1.
Figure 7 Section – La Maquinna, looking to the northwest
Table 1 Recent results received for Target 3 and Target 5 drilling
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
AuEq g/t
|
Target 5
|
MA26-001*
|
122.80
|
123.65
|
0.85
|
6.20
|
764.0
|
17.11
|
MA26-001*
|
169.45
|
170.20
|
0.75
|
1.16
|
18.1
|
1.42
|
Target 3
|
JA26-002
|
29.35
|
29.95
|
0.60
|
0.14
|
10.9
|
0.30
|
JA26-002
|
35.00
|
36.00
|
1.00
|
0.16
|
7.6
|
0.26
|
JA26-002
|
36.00
|
36.50
|
0.50
|
0.95
|
120.0
|
2.67
|
JA26-002
|
92.00
|
93.35
|
1.35
|
0.33
|
0.5
|
0.34
|
JA26-002*
|
155.45
|
156.35
|
0.90
|
2.79
|
151.0
|
4.95
|
JA26-003
|
57.45
|
58.45
|
1.00
|
0.23
|
1.2
|
0.25
|
JA26-003
|
69.65
|
70.50
|
0.85
|
0.26
|
5.2
|
0.33
|
JA26-004
|
27.95
|
29.45
|
1.50
|
0.38
|
3.3
|
0.42
|
JA26-004
|
34.70
|
36.80
|
2.1
|
0.12
|
18.4
|
0.38
|
JA26-004*
|
102.50
|
103.00
|
0.50
|
6.91
|
475.0
|
13.70
|
JA26-006*
|
54.50
|
55.15
|
0.65
|
1.12
|
17.8
|
1.37
|
GU26-001
|
6.70
|
7.70
|
1.00
|
0.27
|
1.2
|
0.29
|
GU26-001
|
25.70
|
26.70
|
1.00
|
0.16
|
17.0
|
0.40
|
GU26-001
|
74.30
|
75.00
|
0.70
|
1.02
|
68.4
|
2.00
|
GU26-001
|
79.50
|
80.00
|
0.50
|
0.50
|
1.5
|
0.52
|
GU26-002*
|
134.95
|
135.45
|
0.50
|
33.20
|
5.9
|
33.28
|
GU26-003
|
19.20
|
20.20
|
1.00
|
0.69
|
0.9
|
0.70
|
GU26-003
|
20.20
|
21.20
|
1.00
|
0.29
|
2.1
|
0.32
|
GU26-003
|
19.20
|
21.20
|
2.00
|
0.49
|
1.5
|
0.51
|
GU26-003*
|
68.65
|
69.15
|
0.50
|
0.76
|
27.7
|
1.16
|
GU26-004
|
11.10
|
11.60
|
0.50
|
0.28
|
1.2
|
0.30
|
GU26-004
|
31.75
|
33.50
|
1.75
|
0.41
|
0.3
|
0.41
|
GU26-004
|
33.50
|
34.00
|
0.50
|
0.37
|
0.9
|
0.38
|
GU26-004
|
62.30
|
62.80
|
0.50
|
0.80
|
0.7
|
0.81
|
GU26-004
|
67.35
|
68.00
|
0.65
|
0.20
|
6.7
|
0.30
|
GU26-004
|
68.00
|
69.20
|
1.20
|
0.54
|
21.2
|
0.84
|
GU26-004*
|
75.85
|
76.40
|
0.55
|
1.24
|
6.1
|
1.33
|
GU26-004
|
80.50
|
81.05
|
0.55
|
0.26
|
0.3
|
0.26
|
GU26-005
|
32.20
|
33.00
|
0.80
|
0.19
|
8.4
|
0.31
|
GU26-005
|
48.65
|
50.15
|
1.50
|
0.39
|
2.4
|
0.42
|
GU26-005
|
68.30
|
68.90
|
0.60
|
0.18
|
8.3
|
0.30
|
CS26-002
|
48.65
|
49.15
|
0.50
|
0.13
|
15.6
|
0.35
|
CS26-002
|
54.50
|
56.00
|
1.50
|
0.26
|
1.9
|
0.29
* Intercepts shown on attached maps and sections
Table 2 Drill hole collar details included in this announcement
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Inclination
|
Depth (m)
|
Assays
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(degrees)
|
(degrees)
|
Target 5
|
MA26-001
|
288986
|
2822914
|
751
|
210
|
-45
|
201
|
Received
|
Target 3
|
JA26-001
|
292606
|
2824793
|
1483.26
|
280
|
-60
|
351
|
Received
|
JA26-002
|
292538
|
2824809
|
1439.05
|
280
|
-55
|
189
|
Received
|
JA26-003
|
292478
|
2824666
|
1373.88
|
290
|
-55
|
201
|
Received
|
JA26-004
|
292395
|
2824625
|
1351.80
|
255
|
-55
|
120
|
Received
|
JA26-005
|
292395
|
2824627
|
1353.24
|
290
|
-55
|
132
|
Received
|
JA26-006
|
292502
|
2824738
|
1400.50
|
270
|
-55
|
177
|
Received
|
GU26-001
|
293060
|
2824415
|
1600.78
|
180
|
-60
|
234
|
Received
|
GU26-002
|
292992
|
2824386
|
1597.58
|
180
|
-70
|
213
|
Received
|
GU26-003
|
292992
|
2824386
|
1597.58
|
210
|
-60
|
258
|
Received
|
GU26-004
|
292952
|
2824397
|
1607.43
|
210
|
-65
|
150
|
Received
|
GU26-005
|
293105
|
2824383
|
1568.82
|
186
|
-60
|
132
|
Received
|
EM26-001
|
292675
|
2823937
|
1277.06
|
215
|
-55
|
270
|
Received
|
EM26-002
|
292676
|
2823938
|
1276.65
|
215
|
-75
|
279
|
Received
|
CS26-001
|
292514
|
2824490
|
1357.28
|
215
|
-60
|
207
|
Received
|
CS26-002
|
292996
|
2824278
|
1496.13
|
200
|
-60
|
126
|
Received
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN SILVER GOLD PROJECT
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic silver and gold mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.
Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate at the first of several target areas (Target 1), demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021)^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+
Target 1 Maiden Resource:
-
Indicated 691 kt @5.43 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver for 121,000 oz gold plus 2,538,000 oz silver
-
Inferred 1,725 kt @4.55 g/t gold, 152 g/t silver for 252,000 oz gold plus 8,414,000 oz silver
(using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*)
-
28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated
Table 3 Mineral resource estimate at Target 1 El Refugio – La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Gold
(g/t)
|
Silver
(g/t)
|
Gold Eq.* (g/t)
|
Gold
(koz)
|
Silver
(koz)
|
Gold Eq.* (koz)
|
El Refugio
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,447
|
4.63
|
137.1
|
6.59
|
215
|
6,377
|
307
|
La Soledad
|
Indicated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inferred
|
278
|
4.12
|
228.2
|
7.38
|
37
|
2,037
|
66
|
Total
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,725
|
4.55
|
151.7
|
6.72
|
252
|
8,414
|
372
* In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((Ag grade/70) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com.
For silver equivalent (AgEq.) grade reporting, the same factors as above are used with the formula AgEq grade = Ag grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/Ag recovery))
At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal (93%). Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022) and these will be used when the resource is updated in the future. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.
^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq*), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high silver-gold recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing. The average vein width is approximately 4.5 metres.
Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential. Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.
-ENDS-
Released with the authority of the Board.
For further information contact:
|
John Skeet
Managing Director and CEO
+61 435 766 809
|
NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS
Corporate Communications
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Competent Persons Statement - JORC
The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr James Barr who is Mithril's Vice President - Exploration. Mr Barr is a member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and a Certified Professional Geologist (P.Geo). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Barr has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Barr consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, former Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears
Qualified Persons – NI 43-101
Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Samples are sent to ALS Global with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
|
|
Drilling techniques
|
|
|
Drill sample recovery
|
|
|
Logging
|
|
|
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|
Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|
Location of data points
|
|
|
Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|
Sample security
|
|
|
Audits or reviews
|
|
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|
Geology
|
|
|
Drill hole Information
|
|
See
in the announcement.
|
Data aggregation methods
|
|
|
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|
Diagrams
|
|
See figures in announcement
|
Balanced reporting
|
|
|
Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|
Further work
|
|
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