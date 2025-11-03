Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2025 Stifel Healthcare Conference
    • Company presentation - Tuesday, November 11 th , starting at 8:40 a.m. ET
  • J.P. Morgan U.S. Opportunities Forum 2025 on Wednesday, November 12 th

Visit the Investors and Media section of Mirum's corporate website for webcast links and additional information.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases affecting children and adults. Mirum has three approved medications: LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution/LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) tablets, CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) capsules, and CTEXLI™ (chenodiol) tablets.

LIVMARLI, an IBAT inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of two rare liver diseases affecting children and adults. It is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the U.S. (three months and older), in Europe (two months and older), and in other regions globally. It is also approved in the U.S. in cholestatic pruritus in PFIC patients 12 months of age and older; in Europe, it is approved for patients with PFIC three months of age and older. Mirum is conducting the Phase 3 EXPAND study, a label expansion opportunity for LIVMARLI in additional settings of cholestatic pruritus. CHOLBAM is FDA-approved for the treatment of bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme deficiencies and adjunctive treatment of peroxisomal disorders in patients who show signs or symptoms of liver disease.

CTEXLI is FDA-approved for the treatment of cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX) in adults.

Mirum's late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for several rare diseases.

Volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the Phase 2b VISTAS study for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and Phase 2b VANTAGE study for primary biliary cholangitis. Volixibat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with PBC. Mirum has also initiated a Phase 2 study evaluating MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a rare genetic neurocognitive disorder.

To learn more about Mirum, visit mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and X .

Investor Contacts:
Andrew McKibben
ir@mirumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Kiernan
media@mirumpharma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.MIRM:USNASDAQ:MIRM:US
MIRM:US
The Conversation (0)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC Highlighted at EASL Congress

Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC Highlighted at EASL Congress

- Data showcases sustained clinical benefit following seven years of LIVMARLI treatment in patients with Alagille syndrome - Long-term extension data from LIVMARLI PFIC studies highlight improvement in key liver markers and growth Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that... Keep Reading...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it will present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global... Keep Reading...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LIVMARLI® Oral Solution for the Treatment of PFIC in Patients Three Months of Age and Older

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LIVMARLI® Oral Solution for the Treatment of PFIC in Patients Three Months of Age and Older

Positive opinion from CHMP based on Phase 3 MARCH study with highly statistically significant (p CHMP assessment concluded that LIVMARLI in PFIC brings significant clinical benefit over the existing approved therapy. Additionally, LIVMARLI received favorable COMP opinion recommending maintenance... Keep Reading...
Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC to be Presented at EASL Congress

Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC to be Presented at EASL Congress

- Data showcases sustained clinical benefit following 7 years of LIVMARLI treatment in patients with Alagille syndrome - Long-term extension data from LIVMARLI PFIC studies highlight improvement in key liver markers and growth Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that new... Keep Reading...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals' LIVMARLI Data Showcased at ESPGHAN Annual Meeting

Mirum Pharmaceuticals' LIVMARLI Data Showcased at ESPGHAN Annual Meeting

- Seven abstracts highlighting ALGS and PFIC data, including three oral presentations - Long-term extension data from Phase 3 MARCH-ON PFIC study presented at plenary session and selected among the highest scoring abstracts Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced data... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Trading Halt

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Related News

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

rare earth investing

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Precious Metals Investing

CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony System

Critical Metals Investing

Australia and Canada Sign Joint Declaration of Intent on Critical Minerals

Battery Metals Investing

Repurchase of Convertible Securities