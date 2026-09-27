Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Call to Share Topline Results from the Phase 3 AZURE-1 Study of Brelovitug in Chronic Hepatitis Delta on September 28, 2026

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced that it will host an investor call on Monday, September 28, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT to share topline results from the Phase 3 AZURE-1 study of brelovitug in chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), along with 48-week data from the Phase 2b portion of the study.

Conference Call Details:

US/Toll-Free: +1 833 461 5787
International: +1 585 542 9983
Access Code: 979912911

You may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Investors section of Mirum's corporate website. The archived webcast will be available for replay.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a leading rare disease company with a global footprint of approved products and a broad pipeline of investigational medicines. Purpose-built to bring forward breakthrough medicines for people with overlooked conditions, Mirum focuses on rare liver and rare genetic diseases, where it has built deep expertise and strong connections to patient communities. The company's commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), ATEBRIOZ™ (zilurgisertib) tablets for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) for bile-acid synthesis disorders and CTEXLI® (chenodiol) for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum's clinical-stage pipeline includes volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor in late-stage development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), brelovitug, a fully human monoclonal antibody in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor being evaluated for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Mirum's success is driven by a team dedicated to advancing high impact medicines through strategic development, disciplined execution and purposeful collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem. Learn more at www.mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and X .

Investor Contact:
Andrew McKibben
ir@mirumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Kiernan
media@mirumpharma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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