Fintech Investing News
Intuit’s Mint partners with Billshark to offer users an easy way to negotiate bill and subscription costs, saving customers hundreds of dollars on their bills Today, INTUit the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp announced Bill Negotiation in Mint, which can help cut down users’ monthly bill and subscription payments by hundreds of dollars. In partnership ...

Intuit's Mint partners with Billshark to offer users an easy way to negotiate bill and subscription costs, saving customers hundreds of dollars on their bills

Today, INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced Bill Negotiation in Mint, which can help cut down users' monthly bill and subscription payments by hundreds of dollars. In partnership with ApexEdge's Billshark, Mint suggests areas where users could save on monthly payments, and then connects them with Billshark to negotiate rates on their behalf.

Consumers may be overpaying on monthly payments, including internet, phone, and television bills. And with subscriptions for services increasing yearly — with the average consumer opting into 9 monthly subscriptions,* the number of bills consumers are handling continues to grow. It's becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of payments and changing rates, or even realize that there are opportunities to negotiate costs.

"Consumers have more subscriptions and monthly payments to keep track of than ever before," said Varun Krishna, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Finance with Intuit Consumer Group. "This makes it difficult to monitor rising costs. On top of that, most consumers are either unaware that their bill is negotiable, or they just don't have the time or energy to engage with companies to lower their rate. By partnering with ApexEdge's Billshark, Mint's Bill Negotiation feature automatically spots areas our users could be saving on monthly bills, and helps connect directly with vendors to negotiate those costs so users don't have to."

Powered by Billshark, Mint's new feature on iOS and desktop, takes the work out of bill negotiations. If Mint discovers an opportunity for a user to try and lower monthly costs, it will flag the opportunity to connect with Billshark, who then negotiates rates directly with the vendor on the user's behalf. Mint users have already saved hundreds of dollars per year. Billshark charges users a one-time fee based on savings for the relevant bill, only if they successfully negotiated a lower cost.

"By partnering with Mint on its new Bill Negotiation feature, Billshark has an opportunity to help millions take out the stressful parts of paying bills, including tracking subscription renewals and new costs, and negotiating on customers' behalf in a way only Billshark's experts can do." says Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and Billshark investor.

With the Bill Negotiation feature, Mint is helping its over 30 million users spot areas to save and taking the work of bill negotiation off their plates, giving them more control over their spending with smarter money decisions. Bill Negotiation is available today in the Mint iOS iPhone app and on www.mint.com with Android support coming soon

About BillShark:

Powered by the ApexEdge active intelligence platform, Billshark is the industry leader by volume, savings and ratings in the emerging bill reduction space. Backed by Mark Cuban, Billshark empowers consumers by saving millions of dollars through mobile, internet, phone, TV, home security and other monthly services bills negotiation plus canceling unwanted monthly subscriptions. With thousands of reviews, Billshark has a 4.8 customer rating.

About Intuit:

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

* Source

** Success rate where customers had active accounts, provided all necessary information, did not recently try to lower the same bill and did not have past due accounts.

Keri Danielski, Mint
Keri_Danielski@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit INTU Fintech Investing
INTU

Newsweek Ranks FIS as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

Key facts:

  • FIS was selected for the annual ranking based on its corporate achievements in the three areas of ESG – environment, social and corporate governance.
  • Newsweek rankings are determined by ESG performance data and perceptions of 11,000 U.S. residents surveyed last year.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to the America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list by Newsweek magazine.

Keep reading... Show less

Real Matters to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2022

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will be holding its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via audio webcast at: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/realmatters2022

Registered and non-registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be entitled to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting and ask questions but will not be able to vote. Guests will be able to attend the Meeting but will not be able to submit questions, vote their shares (if any) or otherwise participate in the Meeting. Please note that shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will need the 16-digit control number indicated on the form of proxy or voting instruction form accompanying their Notice of Meeting or the 8-character Appointee Identification Number, as applicable, in order to log on to the Meeting as "Shareholder" or "Proxyholder / Appointee". Otherwise, they will have to log on as "Guests". Please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular in the Investor Relations section of our website for additional details on how to log on to the Meeting.

Keep reading... Show less

Real Matters to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on January 28, 2022

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its first quarter financial results via news release on Friday, January 28, 2022, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 28, 2022, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

Keep reading... Show less

Venmo Launches Gift-Wrapping Feature to Help its Community Celebrate Every Moment

- Today, Venmo introduced a new way for customers to gift money to friends and family for any occasion big or small through its new gift-wrapping feature. Beginning to roll out today, Venmo's latest feature gives customers access to eight unique and vibrant animated gift-wrap designs that can be added to a payment note.

Keep reading... Show less

FIS to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on February 15, 2022

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tues., Feb. 15, 2022, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit QuickBooks Kicks Off Integrated Campaign Spotlighting "Early Start" Entrepreneurs

With More Than 17 Million Small Businesses Projected to Start in 2022, New QuickBooks Campaign Focuses on Helping Entrepreneurs Pursue their Dreams

Following its recent forecast that more than 17 million new small businesses may be formed in 2022, INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today an integrated campaign focused on spotlighting and helping these "early start" businesses succeed. The U.S. and Canadian QuickBooks campaign is a multi-channel, integrated effort focused on the duality of small business ownership that many experience when they pursue their passions.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×