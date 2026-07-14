Mining Americas Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Gold Production

Mining Americas Inc. (TSX: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Mining Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (the "second quarter 2026" or "Q2 2026") from the Company's 100%-owned Pan gold mine in White Pine County, Nevada ("Pan mine"). All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.
Mining Americas CEO, Darren Blasutti, commented, "Second quarter gold production of 8,137 ounces was on budget for our 2026 mine plan at the Pan mine, and represents 16,871 ounces of gold production year to date. Since introducing the new mining contractor at the start of the year, mining rates at Pan successfully ramped up to over 80,000 tonnes per day, as compared with 55,000 tonnes per day previously. As a result, we look forward to higher gold production in the second half of 2026, in line with our budget. The Pan mine also recently achieved an important milestone of five years with no lost time incidents, which is a testament to the operating team's daily commitment to safety."
The Pan mine produced 8,137 ounces of gold and sold 8,249 ounces in Q2 2026, in line with the Company's budget. As previously reported, the new mine plan adopted in early 2026 required additional pushbacks near the limits of mineralized zones, resulting in a modest decrease in mined grade and associated gold production for Q2 2026.
The new mining contractor started on site at the Pan mine at the start of 2026, and by the end of Q2 2026 had successfully ramped up to a mining rate of over 80,000 tonnes per day, as compared with approximately 55,000 tonnes per day previously.
Gold production in the second half of 2026 is anticipated to be higher than the first half, benefitting from higher mining rates as well as increased waste stripping completed in Q2 2026. Production guidance for the full-year 2026 remains unchanged at between 32,000 and 38,000 ounces of gold.
The Pan mine recently achieved an important milestone of five years with no lost time incidents, which is a testament to the operating team's daily commitment to safety.
The Company's unaudited cash balance was $44 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $46 million on March 31, 2026. In addition to increased waste stripping in the quarter, certain non-recurring items impacting the cash balance included an annual income tax instalment and a bonding payment for the Gold Rock project. In addition, project expenditures on the Company's Copperstone project ramped up in Q2 2026. The Company anticipates releasing full operational and financial results for Q2 2026 in mid-August 2026.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by President & COO Mr. Darren Koningen, P.Eng., who is the Company's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Mining Americas
Mining Americas Inc. (formerly Minera Alamos Inc.) is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock project.
The Company also owns the Copperstone project in La Paz County, Arizona, a permitted, advanced underground gold project. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro project, an open pit heap leach gold development project in northern Zacatecas.
The Company's strategy is to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.
For Further Information Please Contact:
Darren Blasutti, CEO
416-306-0990 ext 208
dblasutti@miningamericas.gold
David Stewart, VP Corporate Development & Capital Markets
+1-647-294-8361
dstewart@miningamericas.gold
Website: www.miningamericas.gold
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: anticipation of modestly higher gold production in the second half of 2026 and achieving production guidance for 2026. This information is based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.
The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. The Company's financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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