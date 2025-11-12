Mineros Announces Departure of Vice President, Legal and Sustainability

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX: MNSAF, BVC: MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company ") announces that Ana Isabel Gaviria has resigned from her position as Vice President Legal and Sustainability, effective November 30, 2025.
Ms. Gaviria leaves Mineros after an extraordinary tenure of more than 15 years , during which she contributed significantly to the Company's growth, resilience, and sustained success. Her dedication, leadership and commitment were fundamental to the development of many important projects and in the accomplishment of the Company's strategic objectives.
"We are deeply grateful to Ana Isabel for her invaluable contribution to Mineros for more than 15 years. Her professionalism and deep expertise in the legal and sustainability areas have left an indelible mark on our Company. We wish her every success in all her future endeavours," said David Londoño, President & Chief Executive Officer, Mineros.
The Company has initiated a search for a successor Vice President, Legal and Sustainability. In the interim, Ms. Gaviria's responsibilities will be assumed by the Mineros' legal and management teams until a permanent replacement is appointed.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.
The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For over 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.
Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS". Mineros shares also trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market, symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form, available on the Company's website at https://www.mineros.com.co/ and from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
