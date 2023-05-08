Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

MindBio Therapeutics Corp

MindBio Therapeutics Corp (CSE:MBIO) Lists Its Common Shares On The Canadian Securities Exchange

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO); (the "Company" or "MindBio") is pleased to announce that its common shares have listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker MBIO.

  • Leading biotech/biopharm company MindBio lists on the Canadian Securities Exchange
  • Psychedelic medicine fund, Negev Capital is a shareholder
  • Successful completion of Phase 1 trial and two fully funded Phase 2 trials begin shortly
  • World first take-home approvals for LSD-Microdosing clinical trials.

The Company is also pleased to reveal that Negev Capital, a world leading institutional fund focusing on psychedelic medicines is a shareholder as is Shape Capital, Hardenbrook Group and Advisir Ventures.

MindBio will be one of only a handful of public companies globally focused on psychedelics conducting Phase 2 human clinical trials. It is the only company in the world to have clinical trials approved for LSD take-home use having successfully completed a Phase 1 LSD-Microdosing clinical trial in 2022. Two separate Phase 2 take home LSD-Microdosing trials are fully funded and due to start shortly. With a scientific team of 18 staff, MindBio is developing a Microdosing treatment protocol for at-home use and is developing a targeted treatment, formulation and digital intervention for scaling these treatments in the primary health system.

Chief Executive Justin Hanka said "We are changing the course of mental health treatments and believe that microdosing of psychedelic medicines combined with our proprietary treatment protocols will be a game changer for the treatment of depression and related mental health conditions at scale in the primary health care system.

We expect to make a number of strategic announcements over the coming months including much anticipated positive read outs from our Phase 1 LSD-Microdosing trial and progress of our two upcoming Phase 2 trials".

For further information, please contact:

Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer

61 433140886

justin@mindbiotherapeutics.com

About MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is a biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take home LSD-Microdosing human clinical trials. MindBio has a leading presence in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology intervention protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in 80 patients, has a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress. MindBio invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could," "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and Australia; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Albert Labs Receives preliminary acceptance of 35 Novel Inventive Claims for Patent Protected Manufacturing Technology

Albert Labs Receives preliminary acceptance of 35 Novel Inventive Claims for Patent Protected Manufacturing Technology

  • Albert Labs has received preliminary acceptance of 35 novel inventive claims as part of its published International PCT Patent Application (No. PCT/CA2022/051281).
  • The Company's proprietary manufacturing methodology, developed and validated in-house at Albert Labs' Vancouver facility, facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
  • This protected technology provides industry-leading outputs of psilocybin, with sixteen times the amount of psilocybin per mass unit of mycelia. It also ensures standardization, consistency, and a reduced risk of contamination from research to commercial GMP production levels.
  • Albert Labs is at the forefront of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin manufacturing, providing long-term value throughout targeted clinical milestones and across key jurisdictions and licence indications.

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical drug discovery company bringing innovative medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is pleased to announce the preliminary acceptance of 35 novel inventive claims to comply with PCT 33(3) under its International PCT Patent Application (No. PCTCA2022051281).

35 Novel Inventive Claims in Patent Protected Technology (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

Led by inventors Ali Gulamhusein , Dr. Jean Saayman , and Chand Jagpal , the Albert Labs team has validated a proprietary manufacturing technology that facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of fungi biomass. It is currently used to manufacture the fungi biomass for KRN-101, a fixed-ratio unique medicine which contains a spectrum of key metabolites, including psilocybin and baeocystin.

The acceptance of novel inventive claims under the PCT is an important tool that secures effective and robust protection for their inventions in multiple countries.

This technology provides industry-leading outputs of psilocybin, with sixteen times the amount of psilocybin per mass unit of mycelia, while also ensuring standardization, consistency, and a reduced risk of contamination from research to commercial GMP production levels.

It is used for the production of fungi biomass in bioreactors and includes a novel method of increasing the yield of mycelium in a stirred tank with artificial substrates, providing protection from shear forces, and increasing growth. Furthermore, the novel methodology ensures less clumping and pelletization, with increased access to oxygen and nutrients encouraging large-scale biomass production.

There are several advantages to mycelium growth compared to farmed fruiting body growth for psilocybin production, including higher yields, faster growth, easier manipulation, lower contamination risk, and more sustainable production. This is an ideal production technology for a GMP laboratory facility compared to fruiting body growth.

This technology places Albert Labs at the forefront of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin manufacturing, reducing the cost of production and increasing the ability to scale. This provides the Company with retained, long-term value throughout targeted clinical milestones and across key jurisdictions and licence indications.

Follow the links here to view our published Patent Application , and International Search Report and Written Opinion .

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical drug discovery company bringing innovative medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which patient needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast-track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are a recognised clinical pathway, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The Company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.
Dr. Michael Raymont
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

American Medical Association to Issue First New Code for Psychedelic Therapies

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (COMPASS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), a clinical-stage company dedicated to changing the way mental health conditions are treated, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has approved a Current Procedural Terminology (CPT ® ) III code for psychedelic therapies. The full details of the code are expected to be released by the AMA in July 2023 and the code will go into effect when it is published on January 1, 2024. Once effective, the CPT code will provide physicians and other qualified healthcare professionals a means to code and seek reimbursement for delivering psychedelic therapies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

American Medical Association to Issue First New Code for Psychedelic Therapies

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (COMPASS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), a clinical-stage company dedicated to changing the way mental health conditions are treated, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has approved a Current Procedural Terminology (CPT ® ) III code for psychedelic therapies. The full details of the code are expected to be released by the AMA in July 2023 and the code will go into effect when it is published on January 1, 2024. Once effective, the CPT code will provide physicians and other qualified healthcare professionals a means to code and seek reimbursement for delivering psychedelic therapies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Moon Equity Holdings to Sell BitGift Asset to Silo Wellness in Exchange for a Dividend

Moon Equity Holdings to Sell BitGift Asset to Silo Wellness in Exchange for a Dividend

Via NewMediaWire Moon Equity Holdings Corp. ("MONI" or "the Company") (OTC: MONI) has signed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") to divest its BitGift asset to Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), an Oregon-based psychedelics company, for a sum up to CAD$500,000. At closing, MONI plans to allocate the Silo shares as a dividend to MONI existing shareholders, based on a record date to be determined by FINRA.

Moon Equity Holdings CEO, Frank Ottaviani, stated, "We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with Silo Wellness, and we are looking forward to integrating the BitGift platform into Oregon's psilocybin market and beyond. This technology will provide significant value to Silo and its clients. This transaction is timely for MONI as we've been working to finalize our previously announced acquisition of MONI by an aviation company."

Albert Labs

Albert Labs Announces Expansion of Drug Discovery and a Promising Pipeline

Albert Labs International Corp. ([CSE: ABRT], the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical drug discovery company bringing innovative medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is pleased to announce the expansion of its drug discovery pipeline, broadening the Company's product portfolio and clinical strategy to additional key jurisdictions and licence indications.

Albert Labs is committed to transforming the landscape of healthcare with its innovative platform of medicines. Offering a robust pipeline of product candidates meticulously designed to address urgent and clinical unmet medical needs, Albert Labs is poised to make a significant impact in the fields of mental health and oncology.

