MIMEDX Announces Launch of CHORIOFIX

MIMEDX Announces Launch of CHORIOFIX

MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MIMEDX" or the "Company") today announced the commercial launch of CHORIOFIX™, the latest advanced wound care innovation in its product portfolio of placental allografts.

"CHORIOFIX is an organically developed product, created based on our deep understanding of the scientific and clinical attributes of the chorion layer," stated Michelle Massee, MIMEDX VP, Research & Development. "It consists of two chorion layers with an intact intermediate layer, making it our thickest product to date. The allograft's structure enhances handling, particularly during positioning and suturing, while its uniform, dual-sided chorion configuration eliminates the need for orientation during application."

"I have used several MIMEDX products for complex lower extremity wound care in the hospital setting," added Andrew Horine, DO, Family Medicine Physician at Carroll County Memorial Hospital.   "In an early access evaluation of CHORIOFIX, I was impressed with the product's handling characteristics and the effective wound closure observed anecdotally in my patients. The naturally thicker composition is well-suited for use in large deficits and deep, tunneling wounds, which represent some of the most difficult wound types to treat effectively."

Continuing its commitment to generate best-in-class scientific and clinical data, the Company has also added CHORIOFIX to its CAMPAIGN trial, a prospective randomized controlled trial ("RCT") designed to evaluate the performance of EPIEFFECT and now CHORIOFIX against standard of care ("SOC") in the treatment of non-healing diabetic foot ulcers ("DFUs").  

CHORIOFIX is a lyophilized human placental allograft that includes two layers of chorion with attached intermediate layer. CHORIOFIX is intended for use as a barrier to provide a protective environment in acute and chronic wounds.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com


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