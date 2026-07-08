Midland Begins Drilling Program on the Willbob Gold Project in the Labrador Trough

Midland Begins Drilling Program on the Willbob Gold Project in the Labrador Trough

Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the start of its drilling and prospecting campaign on the Willbob project, wholly owned by Midland. The Willbob project covers several tens of kilometres of stratigraphy and structures that are highly favourable for gold.

Highlights

  • Commencement of a 24-hole drilling program on the Willbob project and the Kan sector, totaling 3,500 m;
  • Acquisition of the Kan gold project announced by Midland in 2025, with numerous known gold occurrences on the project (see press release dated April 22, 2025).
  • Channel on Didgeridoo Zone grading 2.30 g/t Au over 8.95 m, including 3.56 g/t Au over 3.15 m (open to the NW) (see press release dated July 3, 2025).

2026 Fieldwork

A 3,500-metre drilling campaign will be completed on the Ants, Ferricrete, Pump Pad Ridge, Canyon, and Didgeridoo areas of the Willbob project in July and August. The Canyon and Didgeridoo areas have never been drill-tested. The Ants area was previously tested by Midland with 9 drill holes, whereas the Ferricrete and Pump Pad Ridge showings (Kan area) were previously drill-tested by several companies, namely Kennecott Canada Inc, Virginia Mines Inc., and Barrick Gold, between 1990 and 2023.

In addition, a field campaign including prospecting and drill site preparation was conducted from June 6 to 17 on the Ants, Ferricrete, Pump Pad Ridge, Canyon, and Didgeridoo area. A total of 74 samples were collected during this campaign.

Ants Zone

Discovered on outcrop in 2018, the Ants mineralized zone is characterized by the presence of sulphides, mainly consisting of 1-15% pyrrhotite with traces (up to 1%) chalcopyrite. These sulphides are disseminated or clustered in a quartz diorite host rock that is strongly altered to iron carbonates and albite and locally injected with quartz-carbonate veinlets. Note that visible gold was observed in many locations.

Channel sampling results from 2018 yielded the following intervals (see press release dated November 15, 2018): 1.78 g/t Au over 23.3 metres, including 3.19 g/t Au over 10.0 metres (channel ANTS-18-03); 3.33 g/t Au over 5.0 metres (channel ANTS-18-02); 2.22 g/t Au over 4.5 metres (channel ANTS-18-04).

During the September 2019 drilling campaign on the Ants showing (see press release dated October 23, 2019), nine (9) drill holes totalling 910.5 metres were drilled (WB-19-25 to WB-19-33). Best results are as follows: 1.81 g/t Au over 12.06 metres, including 2.99 g/t Au over 4.56 metres (WB-19-33), and 2.09 g/t Au over 6.01 metres, including 4.05 g/t Au over 2.50 metres (WB-19-26).

Didgeridoo Zone

The Didgeridoo Zone is located in the south part of the Willbob-Kan project, approximately 15 km southeast of the main gold showings found in the Kan area now held 100% by Midland (see press release dated April 22, 2025). The Didgeridoo Zone consists of a 5 to 10-metre-wide shear zone trending NW-SE that hosts abundant fault-filling quartz-calcite veins, occurring in gabbros and quartz diorites. Up to six (6) occurrences of visible gold were observed within this zone, which has been exposed by stripping over a strike length of approximately 100 metres and remains open at both ends.

Channel sampling conducted on the Didgeridoo Zone in 2018 returned several gold results, among which an interval grading 2.30 g/t Au over 8.95 metres including 3.56 g/t Au over 3.15 metres (see press release dated September 18, 2018). This channel sample is located at the northwestern edge of trench DJ-05.

Best results – 2018 channel sampling – Didgeridoo Zone

Channel DJ-05: 2.30 g/t Au over 8.95 m incl. 3.56 g/t Au over 3.15 m (open to the NW)
Channel DJ-02: 4.71 g/t Au over 2.90 m incl. 9.30 g/t Au over 1.30 m
Channel DJ-01: 1.67 g/t Au over 8.80 m

Pump Pad Ridge and Ferricrete Zones (Kan area)

The geology of the Kan area is located within the Trans-Hudson Orogen, more specifically in sedimentary sequences of the same age (1.9 Ga). Gold mineralization occurs in a silicate-carbonate-facies iron formation.

Table 1: General Channel Information

Sector Survey Azimuth Dip Start End(m) Length(m) UTM -
East		 UTM -
North
Didgeridoo DJ-17-01 215 -22 0 8 8 494125.64 6355939.66
Didgeridoo DJ-18-01A 45 25 0 2.6 2.6 494126.03 6355940.03
Didgeridoo DJ-18-01ext 225 -27 0 5.3 5.3 494120.54 6355934.53
Didgeridoo DJ-18-02 225 -40 0 20.6 20.6 494119.55 6355965.57
Didgeridoo DJ-18-03 210 -26 0 13.6 13.6 494120.26 6355953.5
Didgeridoo DJ-18-04 240 -19 0 11 11 494102.17 6355975.34
Didgeridoo DJ-18-05 230 -15 0 14.9 14.9 494095.23 6355989.34
Didgeridoo DJ-18-06 215 -27 0 13.3 13.3 494134.69 6355936.22
Didgeridoo DJ-18-07 210 -26 0 14.8 14.8 494142.06 6355927.9
Didgeridoo DJ-18-08 225 -21 0 4.95 4.95 494128.49 6355907.67
Didgeridoo DJ-18-09 210 -30 0 13.5 13.5 494146 6355909.07
Didgeridoo DJ-18-10 220 -23 0 9.4 9.4 494134.49 6355914.97
Ants ANTS-18-01 30 -8 0 15.9 15.9 472380.73 6396154.36
Ants ANTS-18-02 40 0 0 8.7 8.7 472396.49 6396146.53
Ants ANTS-18-03 40 -8 0 27.6 27.6 472421.42 6396128.08
Ants ANTS-18-04A 40 0 0 3 3 472534.3 6396140.38
Ants ANTS-18-04B 40 0 3 7 4 472534.36 6396144.7
Ants ANTS-19-05 52 -5 0 7.3 7.3 472372.62 6396167.06
Ants ANTS-19-06 46 -5 0 11 11 472434.8 6396122.24


Table 2: General Drilling Information

Sector Survey Azimuth Dip Start End Length UTM -
East		 UTM -
North
Ants WB-19-025 206 -50 0 75 75 472442 6396160
Ants WB-19-026 206 -50 0 102 102 472491 6396252
Ants WB-19-027 206 -50 0 121.5 121.45 472571 6396212
Ants WB-19-028 206 -50 0 75 75 472665 6396184
Ants WB-19-029 206 -50 0 132 132 472648 6396303
Ants WB-19-030 206 -50 0 84 84 472769 6396147
Ants WB-19-031 206 -55 0 120 120 472714 6396261
Ants WB-19-032 206 -65 0 126 126 472502 6396346
Ants WB-19-033 206 -55 0 75 75 472399 6396241


Table 3: Best Channels Results (Ants and Didgeridoo)

Sector Type Survey From(m) To(m) Core length(m) Au COMPIL (g/t)
Didgeridoo Channel DJ-17-01 0 9.8 9.8 1.5 over 9.8m
Didgeridoo Channel DJ-17-02 6.75 9.7 2.95 4.65 over 2.95m
Including DJ-17-02 6.75 9.7 2.95 9.40 over 1.30m
Didgeridoo Channel DJ-18-05 1.8 10.95 8.95 2.30 over 8.95m
Including DJ-18-05 2.65 5.8 3.15 3.56 over 3.15m
Ants Channel ANTS-18-01 3 5.8 2.8 1.48 over 2.8m
Ants Channel ANTS-18-02 0.8 5.8 5 3.33 over 5.0m
Ants Channel ANTS-18-03 0 23.3 23.3 1.78 over 23.3m
Including ANTS-18-03 0 10 10 3.19 over 10m
Ants Channel ANTS-18-03 17.7 22.6 4.9 1.80 over 4.9m
Ants Channel ANTS-18-04 0.6 5.1 4.5 2.22 over 4.5m
Ants Channel ANTS-19-06 4.8 8.8 4 1.64 over 4m


Table 4: Best Drilling Results (Ants)

Sector type Survey From To Core length Au COMPIL (g/t)
Ants Drilling WB-19-025 7.8 11 3.2 1.04 over 3.2m
Ants Drilling WB-19-025 35.9 38.3 2.4 1.64 over 2.4m
Ants Drilling WB-19-026 46.39 52.4 6 2.09 over 6.0m
Including WB-19-026 46.9 50.2 2.5 4.05 over 2.50m
Ants Drilling WB-19-027 28.7 31.5 2.8 0.281 over 2.8m
Ants Drilling WB-19-032 110.38 114.4 3.97 0.20 over 3.97m
Ants Drilling WB-19-033 32.14 44.2 12.06 1.80 over 12.06m
Including WB-19-033 32.14 36.7 4.56 2.99 over 4.56m


Quality control

During the last prospecting program, assay samples (grabs) were taken and sent to a certified commercial laboratory (Actlab). A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. Gold analyses were completed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. The samples were also analyzed using a multi-element (60) geochemical group by 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy) finish.

Cautionary statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and reported values may not be representative of mineralized zones. Mineralization occurring at deposits mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on projects held by Midland mentioned in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Barrick Mining Corporation, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Fresnillo plc, Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Exploration Director Richard D. St-Cyr, P.Geo., has prepared, reviewed and approved this press release and has verified the project data as Midland's Qualified Person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. 

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:
Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Corporation's expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d06d0df1-7d5a-4fad-a662-1e1a03618b5a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d34f43dd-4161-479f-8ec7-be1438ed3e6f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1e801ff-8dad-4cb5-b0d7-b0fffbb3e8f7


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