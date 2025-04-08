Microsoft survey among Latina mothers explores the intersection of AI technology and modern-day motherhood

Microsoft survey reveals that 56% of U.S. Latina moms who use AI say it has become "the newest member of their parenting village they never knew they needed"; Abuela-Approved AI shines a light on modern-day Latina moms who embrace AI to help pass on their culture and expand their village of motherhood support
Microsoft previews new native Spanish-language voice features for Copilot to provide a more authentic user experience for Spanish speakers
Today, Microsoft shared the results of a new survey that shows that 56% of Latina moms who currently use AI agree that it is the "member of their parental support village that they never thought they needed." For generations, many Latina moms have leaned on the wisdom and guidance passed down from their mothers and abuelas. But in today's geographically dispersed, tech-forward world, AI has emerged as a new member of that village, pairing the traditional wisdom of abuelas with the efficiency of technology.
Tech meets tradition
When it comes to navigating modern-day motherhood, some Latinas overwhelmingly rely on their mothers for support, with 70% turning to them for parenting guidance, according to the survey. Yet less than 10% currently rely on AI for the same purpose. This underscores an opportunity for AI technology, like Microsoft Copilot, to complement traditional support systems, offering a sometimes more objective and readily available resource for moms.
The survey also highlights the growing role of AI in the lives of Latina moms, particularly for practical needs and creative inspiration. Approximately 60% of the Latina moms surveyed report using AI-powered technology for everyday tasks, with the most common usage for activities being entertainment (57%), personal growth (56%), work-related tasks (51%) and language translation (46%). In addition, among respondents already using AI-powered technology, a growing number, 38%, are tapping into it for parental guidance—suggesting that AI appears to be an emerging source of emotional support. In fact, about two thirds (67%) of Latina moms cite convenience (24/7 availability) as the top reason they would use AI more than advice from other people, and about half (48%) mention AI being a nonjudgmental source of support. 34% of Latina moms also cite stress management and the ability to ask sensitive questions without being judged as top benefits of using AI for parenting support.
As personalization in AI creates individual experiences, it can be a new tool for Latina moms navigating the delicate balance between tradition and modernity when raising bicultural children and passing on important cultural values and traditions. In fact, more than half of survey respondents cited family recipes (58%), culturally relevant moments (52%) and preservation of native language (43%) as areas where AI can serve as a bridge between honoring the past while embracing the future.
"As someone who was raised by a Mexican mother, in a household deeply rooted in Hispanic tradition, I understand the importance of unique family experiences that shape our lives," said Yusuf Mehdi , executive vice president and chief consumer marketing officer at Microsoft. "Every day we hear incredible stories of how Copilot makes people's life easier by understanding the greater context of their lives and showing up and offering support on their terms. This is one of the many reasons I believe deeply in our vision to build Copilot as your AI companion."
Native Spanish-language voices coming soon
Copilot will soon offer users even more culturally authentic ways to embrace that support with the addition of two new native Spanish speaking voices, Elm and Alder, in Copilot Voice. Once available anyone can select Elm or Alder in their voice settings and whether they are speaking Spanish, English, or both, can experience a more familiar and natural dialogue as if they were talking to a native Spanish-speaking friend.
Within a voice conversation, users will also be able to try Copilot Vision, which allows Copilot to see what they are seeing or browsing and talk with Copilot and get help or advice right where they need it. Copilot Vision is available in the Edge browser, Copilot for iOS and Android apps in the United States.
With these and many other features, Microsoft empowers moms to balance their traditional values with modern resources, showcasing how technology can complement their parenting journey.
Abuela-Approved AI
Microsoft is clear that Copilot is not a replacement for traditional advice—it could be the modern-day "comadre" (a Spanish term of endearment often used to describe a close friend) helping to provide practical, creative, emotional and cultural guidance for today's parenting.
Leading up to Mother's Day, Microsoft is partnering with social media creators and their moms (abuelas) to showcase how AI has earned their mom's stamp of approval. Through a concept called Abuela-Approved AI, moms will be introduced to ways AI can streamline their lives and expand their circle of support. Joined by Jeannette Reyes , internet personality, lifestyle creator, mom and podcast host, Abuela-Approved AI also features Michelle Disla , food enthusiast and recipe creator, Jennifer Lee , comedy content creator, and Damaris de la Cruz , lifestyle creator and shopping expert, who will share the ways they're welcoming Microsoft Copilot into their family while continuing to hold on to tradition.
On April 8 , Microsoft will gather these creators and others, along with their moms (abuelas), in New York City to discuss how technology helps balance motherhood and cultural roots. A fireside chat called "Copilot as your comadre" and moderated by Sarah DiDonato , head of Hispanic communications at Microsoft, will begin with Mehdi and feature Reyes and her mom Milly; Brittany Valdes , Microsoft employee and founder of The Mom Economy ; and Laura Parra Rangel , product designer for Microsoft AI. The interactive discussion will bring to life how AI can bridge generations and how technology can coexist with cultural values and tradition.
"I'm excited to partner with Microsoft and contribute to a larger conversation around parenting in the tech age, especially as a mom navigating a second act in my career," said Reyes. "Like so many, I'm balancing marriage, motherhood and a multigenerational household, and I love sharing my experiences alongside my mom, Milly, who brings her immense wisdom with a touch of comedy that captures the special dynamic between mom and abuela. Copilot has become a welcome addition to my family, offering insightful, personalized, and real-time support that even my mom approves of."
The creators invited to the event will amplify how the survey revealed ways that some Latina moms are turning to AI for support, including:
- Practical : Helping moms tackle challenges, from supporting children's academic success, managing household finances and achieving personal growth goals to managing schedules, planning family events and generally staying on top of to-dos
- Creative : Providing fresh ideas for meaningful family gatherings, creative school projects, or preparing meals that honor heritage, as well as helping moms with age-appropriate activities for children at every stage
- Emotional : For the times when moms need a judgment-free perspective on sensitive parenting topics, offering culturally relevant parenting tips (from toddlers to teenagers), inspired by the wisdom of abuelas, while also addressing the challenges of modern motherhood
- Cultural : Helping preserve important cultural nuances like language, food and customs with her bicultural children
To learn more about Microsoft Copilot and the Abuela-Approved AI concept, visit aka.ms/Abuela and join the conversation online using #AbuelaApprovedAI to share how Microsoft Copilot has become your modern-day "comadre."
Microsoft Copilot is available for free via mobile app for iOS and Android, on Microsoft Copilot + PCs, for Mac and on web.
Survey run by Dynata on behalf of Microsoft from February 11-16, 2025, with 504 U.S. Latina moms ages 25-40.
