Microsoft responds to TRC Capital's "mini-tender" offer

Microsoft Corp. has received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) dated Feb.21, 2025, to purchase up to 300,000 shares of Microsoft's common stock at a price of $391.00 per share in cash. The offer represents less than 0.01% of Microsoft's outstanding common stock.

Microsoft is not affiliated with TRC and does not endorse the offer documentation or the offer itself. Microsoft expresses no opinion and is neutral on TRC's offer and encourages shareholders to obtain current market quotations for their shares of Microsoft common stock consult with their brokers or financial advisors, to review the terms and conditions of the offer, to consider any changes TRC may make to the terms (including pricing) and conditions, and to exercise caution with respect to TRC's offer. TRC's offer is currently scheduled to expire one minute after 11:59 p.m. , New York City time, on March 24, 2025 . TRC may extend the offer, or subject to the conditions of the offer, terminate it, before the expiration date.

TRC has made many similar mini-tender offers for shares of other companies. A mini-tender offer is an offer for less than 5% of a company's shares. It is not subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for larger tender offers. As a result, mini-tender offers do not provide investors with the same level of protections as provided for larger tender offers under U.S. securities laws. The SEC has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers, providing guidance to investors at https://www.sec.gov/about/reports-publications/investorpubsminitend.

Microsoft requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC's mini-tender offer.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-responds-to-trc-capitals-mini-tender-offer-302403629.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on Aug. 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 15, 2024 .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-302171319.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Transformative GPT AI Suite of a dozen 3D-AI Solutions To Lead Companies Growth

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. The Company believes that the AI opportunity is in the early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. The Company is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Partners With Pixelloid Studios to Hire Hundreds of 3D Artists in Its New Hyderabad, India Office in Anticipation of Rapid 3D Model Demand Growth in 2024

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixelloid Studios, a renowned creative studio specializing in 3D content creation and animation for Disney and others. Pixelloid has already graduated over 3000 students. Through this partnership, Nextech3D.ai is gaining access to a large talented and trained pool of students that have graduated from Pixelloid's advanced 3D training program. This partnership represents an essential step in Nextech3D.ai's ongoing efforts to address the increasing demand for 3D models from Amazon and others

Recognizing the surging demand for 3D models and the necessity to scale production, Nextech3D.ai has strategically chosen Hyderabad, India as the site for this expansion. Pixelloid Studios, who also has offices in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in this initiative by training a team of skilled 3D model artists, who will integrate seamlessly into Nextech3D.ai's workforce in India. Nextech3D.ai sees these efforts as significantly enhancing its 3D model production capacity at lower costs, thus positioning the company for success in 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grand opening of its office space in Hyderabad, India. This expands Nextech3D.ai's profit margins and dramatically reduces overhead costs projected to save the Company as much as $4 million annually. The Company recently appointed Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations to lead this initiative. Hareesh has worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade developing a deep-rooted understanding of managing big technology operations.Hyderabad has been crowned by investors as India's next startup powerhouse destination. "From 2014 to 2023, Hyderabad has emerged as a powerhouse in the Indian startup landscape. Its startup ecosystem now proudly boasts 4,369 tech startups."[1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Provides Business Updates on Its Business Units Powered by AI, 3D, AR and ML

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased provide an update to the Company's investors on its four business units. As a diversified technology Company, each of its businesses ARitize3D, MapD, Toggle3D.ai, ARway.ai delivers a solution powered by ​proprietary AI, 3D, AR, ​and ML

The Company released its last shareholder update in June 2023, which outlined its Q1 highlights, 3D model updates including in partnership with Amazon, and its patents.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×