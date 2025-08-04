Microsoft Partners with Thrive Global to Launch Wellbeing App Across Global Workforce

  Thrive Global's science-backed behavior change platform, integrated into Microsoft Teams, will offer seamless, daily access to personalized wellbeing benefits and tools.  

 

Microsoft and Thrive Global today announced a new partnership to further integrate wellbeing into Microsoft's culture and employees' daily routines. Thrive Global lets employees access Microsoft's complete suite of wellbeing tools and benefits right from Microsoft Teams, making wellbeing more accessible than ever. This partnership reflects Microsoft's ongoing commitment to support holistic wellbeing across its global workforce.

 

Thrive Global's methodology is grounded in research showing that five daily behaviors—food, movement, sleep, stress management, and connection—are the most powerful drivers of long-term health. These behaviors align closely with Microsoft's own goals of supporting employees' wellbeing in every aspect of life—physical, mental and emotional, and financial. The new partnership grants Microsoft's global workforce direct Teams access to Thrive Global's science-backed behavior change engine, including Microsteps to build healthier habits, Thrive Resets to reduce stress in 60 seconds, a Wellbeing Score to help users evaluate their health and chart a personalized path to progress, and a robust content library to support further learning.

 

"Microsoft's commitment to employee wellbeing comes to life through this partnership with Thrive Global," said Arianna Huffington , Founder and CEO of Thrive Global. "By bringing Thrive's science-backed platform to Microsoft's global workforce, we're making healthy behavior change simple, accessible, and even joyful—and setting a new standard for how large companies can scale personalized wellbeing."

 

"At Microsoft, our goal is to make wellbeing easy to access, relevant to everyone, and embedded into our daily lives at work and home," said Kristen Roby Dimlow , CVP of Total Rewards and Talent Acquisition at Microsoft. "We listened to what employees needed, and we're excited to deliver a global platform that puts personalization, accessibility, and simplicity first—alongside real, measurable outcomes."

 

The kickoff campaign, Healthier Together , launched July 15th . It aligns with Microsoft's new fiscal year—a natural moment of reset—to introduce the Thrive Global Teams app and help employees get a fresh start on their wellbeing. Each subsequent month will feature a different theme (such as energy management, gut health, boundary setting, and the power of connection) reinforced by relevant webinars, coaching, and content.

 

In September, Thrive Global will build on launch momentum by powering Microsoft's annual Be Well Games, a global, company-wide challenge that invites employees to team up and invest in their wellbeing together. Additional campaigns about preventive care and health literacy are planned for later in the year, further highlighting the strength of this new partnership.

 

  About Thrive Global
Founded by Arianna Huffington in 2016, Thrive Global is a leading behavior change technology company with the mission to improve productivity and health outcomes—one Microstep at a time. Thrive helps individuals and organizations improve wellbeing, performance, and mental resilience with its AI-powered behavior change technology platform. Thrive's Microsteps—small, science-backed steps to improve health and productivity—have been adopted by employees at more than 200 organizations in over 160 countries, from frontline and call center workers to executives at multinational companies. For more information, visit   www.thriveglobal.com   .

 

  About Microsoft 
 Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

 

  Contacts
  Libby Duke  
Head of Communications, Thrive Global
libby@thriveglobal.com  
917-698-4993

 

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on Aug. 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 15, 2024 .

 
 

  Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.) 

 

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Transformative GPT AI Suite of a dozen 3D-AI Solutions To Lead Companies Growth

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. The Company believes that the AI opportunity is in the early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. The Company is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Partners With Pixelloid Studios to Hire Hundreds of 3D Artists in Its New Hyderabad, India Office in Anticipation of Rapid 3D Model Demand Growth in 2024

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixelloid Studios, a renowned creative studio specializing in 3D content creation and animation for Disney and others. Pixelloid has already graduated over 3000 students. Through this partnership, Nextech3D.ai is gaining access to a large talented and trained pool of students that have graduated from Pixelloid's advanced 3D training program. This partnership represents an essential step in Nextech3D.ai's ongoing efforts to address the increasing demand for 3D models from Amazon and others

Recognizing the surging demand for 3D models and the necessity to scale production, Nextech3D.ai has strategically chosen Hyderabad, India as the site for this expansion. Pixelloid Studios, who also has offices in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in this initiative by training a team of skilled 3D model artists, who will integrate seamlessly into Nextech3D.ai's workforce in India. Nextech3D.ai sees these efforts as significantly enhancing its 3D model production capacity at lower costs, thus positioning the company for success in 2024.

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grand opening of its office space in Hyderabad, India. This expands Nextech3D.ai's profit margins and dramatically reduces overhead costs projected to save the Company as much as $4 million annually. The Company recently appointed Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations to lead this initiative. Hareesh has worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade developing a deep-rooted understanding of managing big technology operations.Hyderabad has been crowned by investors as India's next startup powerhouse destination. "From 2014 to 2023, Hyderabad has emerged as a powerhouse in the Indian startup landscape. Its startup ecosystem now proudly boasts 4,369 tech startups."[1

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Provides Business Updates on Its Business Units Powered by AI, 3D, AR and ML

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased provide an update to the Company's investors on its four business units. As a diversified technology Company, each of its businesses ARitize3D, MapD, Toggle3D.ai, ARway.ai delivers a solution powered by ​proprietary AI, 3D, AR, ​and ML

The Company released its last shareholder update in June 2023, which outlined its Q1 highlights, 3D model updates including in partnership with Amazon, and its patents.

×