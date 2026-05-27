Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Results on June 24, 2026

Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Results on June 24, 2026

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that it will hold its fiscal third quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time.

The call will be webcast live at http://investors.micron.com/. Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website for approximately one year after the call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.  
Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Mark Plungy
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 203-2910
corpcomms@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Satya Kumar
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 450-6199
satyakumar@micron.com  


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