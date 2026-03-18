Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended February 26, 2026.

Fiscal Q2 2026 highlights

    • Revenue of $23.86 billion versus $13.64 billion for the prior quarter and $8.05 billion for the same period last year
    • GAAP net income of $13.79 billion, or $12.07 per diluted share
    • Non-GAAP net income of $14.02 billion, or $12.20 per diluted share
    • Operating cash flow of $11.90 billion versus $8.41 billion for the prior quarter and $3.94 billion for the same period last year

"Micron set new records across revenue, gross margin, EPS, and free cash flow in fiscal Q2, driven by a strong demand environment, tight industry supply, and our strong execution, and we expect significant records again in fiscal Q3," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. "In the AI era, memory has become a strategic asset for our customers, and we are investing in our global manufacturing footprint to support their growing demand. Reflecting confidence in the sustained strength of our business, our board has approved a 30% increase in our quarterly dividend."

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
 GAAP(1)   Non-GAAP(2)
FQ2-26 FQ1-26 FQ2-25   FQ2-26 FQ1-26 FQ2-25
               
Revenue $ 23,860   $ 13,643   $ 8,053     $ 23,860   $ 13,643   $ 8,053  
Gross margin   17,755     7,646     2,963       17,876     7,753     3,053  
Percent of revenue   74.4 %   56.0 %   36.8 %     74.9 %   56.8 %   37.9 %
Operating expenses   1,620     1,510     1,190       1,421     1,334     1,046  
Operating income   16,135     6,136     1,773       16,455     6,419     2,007  
Percent of revenue   67.6 %   45.0 %   22.0 %     69.0 %   47.0 %   24.9 %
Net income   13,785     5,240     1,583       14,021     5,482     1,783  
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)   12.07     4.60     1.41       12.20     4.78     1.56  


For the second quarter of 2026, investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $5.0 billion and adjusted free cash flow(2) was $6.9 billion. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $16.7 billion. On March 18, 2026, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in cash on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2026.

Quarterly Business Unit Financial Results
  FQ2-26 FQ1-26 FQ2-25
       
Cloud Memory Business Unit      
Revenue $ 7,749   $ 5,284   $ 2,947  
Gross margin   74 %   66 %   55 %
Operating margin   66 %   55 %   45 %
       
Core Data Center Business Unit      
Revenue $ 5,687   $ 2,379   $ 1,830  
Gross margin   74 %   51 %   47 %
Operating margin   67 %   37 %   33 %
       
Mobile and Client Business Unit      
Revenue $ 7,711   $ 4,255   $ 2,236  
Gross margin   79 %   54 %   15 %
Operating margin   76 %   47 %   1 %
       
Automotive and Embedded Business Unit      
Revenue $ 2,708   $ 1,720   $ 1,034  
Gross margin   68 %   45 %   21 %
Operating margin   62 %   36 %   6 %


Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron's guidance for the third quarter of 2026:

FQ3-26 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook
     
Revenue $33.5 billion ± $750 million $33.5 billion ± $750 million
Gross margin Approximately 81% Approximately 81%
Operating expenses Approximately $1.60 billion Approximately $1.40 billion
Diluted earnings per share $18.90 ± $0.40 $19.15 ± $0.40


Further information regarding Micron's business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its third quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call.

We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on financial conferences that we may be attending. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X (@MicronTech) and YouTube (@MicronTechnology).

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, our customers, including customer demand, and our financial and operating performance, including our guidance for the third quarter of 2026, as well as our investments in manufacturing and goals for such investments. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings; adjusted free cash flow; investments in capital expenditures, net; and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. Six Months Ended
  February 26,
2026 		November 27,
2025 		February 27,
2025 		February 26,
2026 		February 27,
2025
           
Revenue $ 23,860   $ 13,643   $ 8,053   $ 37,503   $ 16,762  
Cost of goods sold   6,105     5,997     5,090     12,102     10,451  
Gross margin   17,755     7,646     2,963     25,401     6,311  
           
Research and development   1,250     1,171     898     2,421     1,786  
Selling, general, and administrative   344     337     285     681     573  
Other operating (income) expense, net   26     2     7     28     5  
Operating income   16,135     6,136     1,773     22,271     3,947  
           
Interest income   155     139     108     294     215  
Interest expense   (32 )   (74 )   (112 )   (106 )   (230 )
Other non-operating income (expense), net   (98 )   (140 )   (11 )   (238 )   (22 )
    16,160     6,061     1,758     22,221     3,910  
           
Income tax (provision) benefit   (2,371 )   (829 )   (177 )   (3,200 )   (460 )
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees   (4 )   8     2     4     3  
Net income $ 13,785   $ 5,240   $ 1,583   $ 19,025   $ 3,453  
           
Earnings per share          
Basic $ 12.25   $ 4.66   $ 1.42   $ 16.91   $ 3.10  
Diluted   12.07     4.60     1.41     16.68     3.08  
           
Number of shares used in per share calculations          
Basic   1,126     1,125     1,115     1,125     1,113  
Diluted   1,142     1,138     1,123     1,140     1,123  


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)

As of February 26,
2026 		November 27,
2025 		August 28,
2025
       
Assets      
Cash and equivalents $ 13,908   $ 9,731   $ 9,642  
Short-term investments   681     587     665  
Receivables   17,314     10,184     9,265  
Inventories   8,267     8,205     8,355  
Other current assets   1,243     958     914  
Total current assets   41,413     29,665     28,841  
Long-term marketable investments   2,038     1,697     1,629  
Property, plant, and equipment   51,408     48,477     46,590  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   684     700     736  
Intangible assets   468     465     453  
Deferred tax assets   680     641     616  
Goodwill   1,150     1,150     1,150  
Other noncurrent assets   3,668     3,176     2,783  
Total assets $ 101,509   $ 85,971   $ 82,798  
       
Liabilities and equity      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 10,997   $ 9,796   $ 9,649  
Current debt   585     569     560  
Other current liabilities   2,714     1,695     1,245  
Total current liabilities   14,296     12,060     11,454  
Long-term debt   9,557     11,187     14,017  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   656     669     701  
Noncurrent unearned government incentives   1,002     1,148     1,018  
Other noncurrent liabilities   3,539     2,101     1,443  
Total liabilities   29,050     27,165     28,633  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common stock   127     127     127  
Additional capital   14,092     13,610     13,339  
Retained earnings   66,824     53,344     48,583  
Treasury stock   (8,502 )   (8,152 )   (7,852 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (82 )   (123 )   (32 )
Total equity   72,459     58,806     54,165  
Total liabilities and equity $ 101,509   $ 85,971   $ 82,798  


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended February 26,
2026 		February 27,
2025
     
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income $ 19,025   $ 3,453  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets   4,498     4,109  
Stock-based compensation   599     469  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Receivables   (8,298 )   338  
Inventories   88     (132 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   928     (714 )
Other current liabilities   1,469     (321 )
Other noncurrent liabilities   2,106     195  
Other   (101 )   (211 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   20,314     7,186  
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (11,776 )   (7,261 )
Purchases of available-for-sale securities   (1,120 )   (816 )
Proceeds from government incentives   2,256     1,028  
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities   701     874  
Other   (180 )   (125 )
Net cash used for investing activities   (10,119 )   (6,300 )
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Repayments of debt   (4,626 )   (2,626 )
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program   (650 )    
Repurchases of common stock - withholdings on employee equity awards   (545 )   (252 )
Payments of dividends to shareholders   (266 )   (261 )
Proceeds from issuance of debt       2,682  
Other   175     131  
Net cash used for financing activities   (5,912 )   (326 )
     
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   5     (49 )
     
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   4,288     511  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   9,646     7,052  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 13,934   $ 7,563  


Micron Technology, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)

  2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr.
  February 26,
2026 		November 27,
2025 		February 27,
2025
       
GAAP gross margin $ 17,755   $ 7,646   $ 2,963  
Stock-based compensation   121     107     89  
Other           1  
Non-GAAP gross margin $ 17,876   $ 7,753   $ 3,053  
       
GAAP operating expenses $ 1,620   $ 1,510   $ 1,190  
Stock-based compensation   (176 )   (173 )   (144 )
Other   (23 )   (3 )    
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,421   $ 1,334   $ 1,046  
       
GAAP operating income $ 16,135   $ 6,136   $ 1,773  
Stock-based compensation   297     280     233  
Other   23     3     1  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,455   $ 6,419   $ 2,007  
       
GAAP net income $ 13,785   $ 5,240   $ 1,583  
Stock-based compensation   297     280     233  
Loss on debt prepayments   47     130     4  
Other   25     (20 )    
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments   (133 )   (148 )   (37 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 14,021   $ 5,482   $ 1,783  
       
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,142     1,138     1,123  
Adjustment for stock-based compensation   7     10     20  
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,149     1,148     1,143  
       
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 12.07   $ 4.60   $ 1.41  
Effects of the above adjustments   0.13     0.18     0.15  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 12.20   $ 4.78   $ 1.56  


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued

  2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr.
  February 26,
2026 		November 27,
2025 		February 27,
2025
       
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,903   $ 8,411   $ 3,942  
       
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (6,387 )   (5,389 )   (4,055 )
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment   5     6     7  
Proceeds from government incentives   1,378     878     963  
Investments in capital expenditures, net   (5,004 )   (4,505 )   (3,085 )
Adjusted free cash flow $ 6,899   $ 3,906   $ 857  


The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from debt prepayments;
  • Restructure and asset impairments; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.

Micron Technology, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

FQ3-26 GAAP Outlook   Adjustments   Non-GAAP Outlook
               
Revenue $33.5 billion ± $750 million         $33.5 billion ± $750 million
Gross margin Approximately 81%     A   Approximately 81%
Operating expenses Approximately $1.60 billion   $200 million   B   Approximately $1.40 billion
Diluted earnings per share(1) $18.90 ± $0.40   $0.25   A, B, C   $19.15 ± $0.40


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions) 		           
               
A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold   $ 141  
B Stock-based compensation – research and development     132  
B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative     68  
C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments     (52 )
              $ 289  


(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.


The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.


Contacts: Satya Kumar Investor Relations satyakumar@micron.com (408) 450-6199 Mark Plungy Media Relations mplungy@micron.com (408) 203-2910

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