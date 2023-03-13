ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Reindeer Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

Market NewsInvesting News

Micron Releases 'We Are Micron' 2022 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report

Micron Releases 'We Are Micron' 2022 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the release of its fifth annual diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) report titled, "We are Micron," to mark progress and achievements across its six DEI commitments .

"These commitments hold Micron accountable to seek greater diversity, drive equal pay and benefits, strengthen our culture of inclusion and be a positive force for all ," said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "Our commitment to DEI extends globally. It is embedded in our business practices and in our investments for the future."

As Micron expands its global leading-edge manufacturing and R&D capability over the next decade, the company has made significant commitments that will help build the diverse workforce for the future. This has been a centerpiece of Micron's recent expansion announcements in Idaho and New York . Micron is working across Idaho to create a workforce development plan. Under this plan, the company will build a high-skilled talent pipeline through targeted DEI investments in rural communities and with veteran organizations to create equitable access for underrepresented groups. In New York, Micron established an industry-first Community Investment Framework in partnership with the state. This framework reflects shared community priorities, including training and education programs to expand employment opportunities for women, people of color, veterans and other underrepresented communities. These efforts build on Micron's commitment to growing a diverse STEM talent pipeline in the communities where it does business.

"We are proud of the meaningful progress our team is making to foster diversity, equality and inclusion inside and outside the company," said April Arnzen, senior vice president and chief people officer at Micron and president of the Micron Foundation. "At Micron, we believe that respecting and valuing diversity encourages our team members to share their unique perspectives and fuel innovation and creativity, and that's why we continue to focus on DEI at all levels of the company."

"We Are Micron" DEI Report Highlights

Micron's female workforce increased globally for the fourth year in a row, now representing 31% of the global workforce and trending ahead of the industry average . The company's percentage of women increased for vice presidents, senior leaders and leaders in technical positions around the globe. More than 22% of the original patent applications that Micron filed in fiscal year 2022 (FY22) named a woman as an inventor, for a total of 182 female team members — an increase of 10% over FY21. As a part of Micron's growth, Micron is committed to supporting women and families by identifying quality, affordable and accessible child care solutions for the direct workforce and broader community globally. This includes FY23 investments and partnerships in Malaysia and the United States to provide affordable world-class child care facilities and support to Micron employees.

Micron also enhanced its focus on the veteran community, with representation increasing for the fourth year in a row to approximately 9% of its U.S. workforce for FY22. Now veterans account for nearly 17% of Micron's overall workforce in the U.S. Aspiring to hire more than 1,500 veterans , the company established new partnerships with Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute of Veteran and Military Families (IVMF) to help veterans develop the skills necessary for advanced manufacturing jobs and transitions into Micron and other industry roles.

Micron actively participates in diversity and inclusion indexes, listed on the Bloomberg Equality Index for the first time this year and achieving a perfect score on the U.S. Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the second year in a row. Also, for the first time, in FY22, Micron India and Micron Japan received recognition, through the India Workplace Equality Index and Japan Pride Index, respectively, for their inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community. Micron participated in the 2022 Disability Equality index for the second time and was named on its list of Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

In 2021, Micron achieved comprehensive global pay equity for all underrepresented groups, for base pay, cash bonuses and stock awards among veteran, Black or Hispanic/Latino employees in the United States, as well as for gender and people with disabilities globally. For the first time in FY22, Micron included race and ethnicity outside the U.S. to include Malay in Singapore.

Micron's 10 employee resource groups (ERGs), with 82 chapters around the world, provide community and allyship for team members from diverse groups. Membership in Micron's ERGs grew 47% this year, with 39% of the total workforce now belonging to at least one ERG. ERGs are foundational to Micron's DEI programs, and for the first time, Micron rewarded the contributions of ERG leaders by providing them with stock grants in honor of their service.

"Micron's ERG members ignite inclusion in our company," said Vice President and Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer Fran Dillard. "They are powerful ambassadors, allies and the embodiment of what it means to be for all ."

From K-12 to college campuses, ERG members continuously engage with young people, introducing the possibilities of STEM careers. This year, Micron expanded its Chip Camp program to Norfolk State University, one of Micron's prioritized historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). In FY23, Chip Camp will expand outside the U.S. to Micron sites in Asia as the company seeks to increase access to STEM education around the world.

In addition to strengthening DEI internally, Micron partnered with businesses in key areas to build a more inclusive economy while supporting underrepresented communities. Micron has increased the use of diverse financial firms for our investments, debt issuance and share repurchases. In FY22, Micron invested $500 million with diverse financial institutions. In FY23, the company intends to increase that amount to $750 million and evaluate opportunities to leverage community and minority financial institutions as the company grows in the U.S. In addition, Micron achieved a spend of $454 million with diverse suppliers, exceeding its goal of $404 million for FY22.

The full Micron report, titled "We Are Micron: 2022 DEI Report," can be found at www.micron.com/dei .

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all . With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2023 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Rodriguez Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Micron TechnologyMUNASDAQ:MUTech Investing
MU
The Conversation (0)
Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia")  is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Target Property").

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REE and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2023 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention PDAC C), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023 (Click here for floor map).

Drop by and speak to the team with regards to our latest highlights (Click here for most recent news):

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone (Up to 8.98m @ 9.46 wt.% TREO), and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone (Up to 8.98m @ 9.46 wt.% TREO), and Expands Underlying AMP Zone


Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone , and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone , and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of the Wilson and AMP zones of the WRCB area at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Wilson Zone Highlights from the program include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argenica Therapeutics Limited

Preclinical Data Shows ARG-007 Inhibits One Of The Main Causes Of Alzheimer’s Disease

Argenica Therapeutics Limited (ASX: AGN) (“Argenica” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics to reduce brain tissue death after brain injury, is pleased to announce positive initial preclinical data on ARG- 007’s ability to inhibit human recombinant Amyloid-Beta (Abeta) aggregation in a preclinical (in vitro) model of Alzheimer’s Disease. Abeta aggregation is thought to be one of the main causes of Alzheimer’s Disease, with the Abeta accumulation in senile plaques causing memory loss and confusion.1

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce it has changed its auditors from KPMG ("Former Auditor") to RSM Canada LLP ("Successor Auditor

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Biosciences Initiates Four Week Rat GLP Toxicology Study

Marvel Biosciences Initiates Four Week Rat GLP Toxicology Study

Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the 4-week good laboratory practice (GLP) FDA investigational new drug (IND) enabling dose-ranging rat studies for its lead drug candidate MB-204.

"This rat study, along with the GLP study on dogs, are the last two key studies we need to complete before entering phase 1 human clinical testing of our lead asset - MB-204," said Dr. Mark Williams, Chief Science Officer of Marvel Biosciences. "We are also in the final preparation stage of initiating the 4-week dose-ranging GLP studies on dogs and will update our shareholders on our progress shortly."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group, Inc Announces Letter to Shareholders From President & CEO - Leonard D. Jaroszuk

Enterprise Group, Inc Announces Letter to Shareholders From President & CEO - Leonard D. Jaroszuk

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise").

Enterprise Shareholders and Interested Investors;

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Juniper Networks® Partners with Shaare Zedek Medical Center to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Automated Data Center

Juniper Networks® Partners with Shaare Zedek Medical Center to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Automated Data Center

Data center operations reimagined to assure the availability of clinical and administrative applications

Juniper Networks , (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Shaare Zedek Medical Center , Jerusalem's largest and fastest growing multi-disciplinary medical center, has embarked on total digital transformation of operations to provide superior experiences and exceptional care to its patients using Juniper's data center solutions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Juniper Networks Brings More Simplicity, Scale and Security to Enterprise Networking with Three-Step Campus Fabric Workflow and New EX Distribution Switch

Juniper Networks Brings More Simplicity, Scale and Security to Enterprise Networking with Three-Step Campus Fabric Workflow and New EX Distribution Switch

Industry-leading wired access solutions uniquely leverage Mist AI and the cloud to overcome enterprise networking operational challenges

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced a new cloud-hosted campus fabric workflow that facilitates the successful deployment of enterprise networks to expedite time-to-service and minimize troubleshooting costs. In addition, the new Juniper Networks EX4400-24X distribution switch delivers the power of Mist AI™ and the cloud to enterprise campus distribution deployments and low-density data center top-of-rack environments. These additions to Juniper's award-winning wired switching portfolio bring even more scale, performance and security to the AI-driven enterprise.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ( "Kemetco" ), is pleased to provide an operational update on the RecycLiCo hydrometallurgical demonstration plant (" the Demo Plant ") in Vancouver, Canada.

RecycLiCo has achieved another milestone in its Demo Plant testing efforts, successfully producing bulk quantities of battery-grade lithium carbonate from an industrial feed of cathode scrap. The Demo Plant has undergone thousands of person-hours over several months which has delivered high-quality battery materials and operational data for continued business development. RecycLiCo's Demo Plant has attracted industry attention and provided offtake of samples to global companies who are seeking sustainable and robust solutions to meet the growing demand for lithium.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aclara Awards the Penco Module Feasibility Study Contract to Pares & Alvares

South Star Battery Metals Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

Beedie Investments Limited Acquires Additional Securities in Nova Royalty Corp.

Related News

Base Metals Investing

NOVA TO INCREASE ROYALTY INTEREST ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD COMPLEX

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

Copper Investing

American West Metals Limited Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Meridian Mining Up on Positive PEA for Cabaçal

Rare Earth Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Search Minerals Rises on Canadian Government Funding

Lithium Investing

Half-Year Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

×