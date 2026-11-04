Michael J. Fox Foundation and Medtronic Partner to Help More People with Parkinson's Understand Deep Brain Stimulation

Michael J. Fox Foundation and Medtronic Partner to Help More People with Parkinson's Understand Deep Brain Stimulation

  • New education initiative aims to expand awareness of DBS and empower people with Parkinson's to make informed decisions about their treatment options

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) and Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announce a new educational initiative to help people with Parkinson's disease (PD) and their caregivers better understand deep brain stimulation (DBS), an established treatment option for managing certain symptoms of the disease.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Logo

Today, an estimated 6 million people worldwide live with PD, a number that is expected to double by 20401. While DBS has been used for nearly three decades to help manage some Parkinson's symptoms, awareness and understanding of the therapy remain important barriers to consideration. Together, MJFF and Medtronic aim to help close that knowledge gap, empowering more patients and families to explore their treatment options and have informed conversations with their care teams.

"Our urgent mission is to accelerate a cure for Parkinson's by advancing the most promising research. Partnerships with industry help us do more for people and families by expanding access to clear, practical resources that support informed decisions and meaningful participation in our mission," said Sohini Chowdhury, MJFF's chief program officer. "Together with Medtronic, we're creating robust educational materials to help people explore what DBS may offer and to keep them updated on the latest scientific progress."

Medtronic, the premier partner of MJFF's DBS education initiative, has supported DBS therapy for more than 30 years and served more than 200,000 people with movement disorders and other conditions globally2. In 2025, the company introduced the world's first FDA-approved adaptive DBS system for Parkinson's disease.

Through support from Medtronic, the Foundation will release educational materials to guide people considering DBS. Support from industry partners allows MJFF to maintain editorial oversight in the creation of high-quality resources, while directing donor-raised dollars toward critical research. A dedicated online hub, practical guide, interactive webinar and additional programming will provide accessible information about how DBS works, its potential benefits and risks, preparing for surgery, adjusting to life with a DBS device, and sharing the latest research advances. Resources are available today at michaeljfox.org/dbs, home of "The Live On with DBS Education Hub" powered by The Michael J. Fox Foundation. 

"Innovation can only make a difference if people know it exists," said Andrea Swain, president of Neuromodulation, part of the Medtronic Neuroscience portfolio. "Our responsibility extends beyond pioneering breakthrough technologies to helping more people understand the therapies available to them. By combining Medtronic's decades of DBS expertise and The Michael J. Fox Foundation's trusted connection to the Parkinson's community, we can help close a critical gap in therapy awareness."

Helping more people understand their options

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological disease that can affect movement, sleep, mood, cognition, and other functions. Symptoms and progression vary from person to person, and there is currently no cure or treatment proven to stop the disease's progression. As the number of people living with Parkinson's continues to grow, access to trusted information about available treatment options is increasingly important.

Often described as a cardiac pacemaker for the brain, DBS uses a surgically implanted device to deliver electrical signals to specific areas of the brain that control movement. Although DBS isn't appropriate for everyone with Parkinson's, it can help some people better manage their symptoms. DBS is used alongside medication, and some patients may be able to reduce their medication use.

"Living with Parkinson's has reminded me that no two days are alike. My experience with DBS the past five years has been meaningful; it's helped me stay connected to things I love, like being active with my family and friends," said John L. Lipp, writer, research advocate and participant in the ADAPT-PD (Adaptive DBS Algorithm for Personalized Therapy in Parkinson Disease) multi-center clinical trial. "I know firsthand what technology like this can mean for someone living with Parkinson's. But deciding whether DBS is right for you is a personal choice. People need clear information to understand what it may mean for them, weigh their options, and talk with their care team. I hope this initiative helps patients and families feel more prepared to have those conversations."

Since its inception in 2000, MJFF has funded more than $29 million in DBS research for Parkinson's. This work includes exploring new brain targets and improving technology to address more symptoms and enhance treatment experience. The Foundation also funds the Registry for the Advancement of Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy in Parkinson's Disease (RAD-PD), which collects clinician and patient data to help guide care decisions and improve understanding of DBS outcomes, settings, side effects and access.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF)
As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors, and volunteers. In addition to funding $3 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, MJFF forges groundbreaking collaborations, creates robust open-access data sets and biosample libraries with its landmark clinical study (PPMI), increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool (Fox Trial Finder), promotes Parkinson's awareness, and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.orgFacebookInstagram and LinkedIn.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

  1. Dorsey ER, Sherer T, Okun MS, Bloem BR. The Emerging Evidence of the Parkinson Pandemic. J Parkinsons Dis. 2018;8(s1):S3-S8. doi:10.3233/JPD-181474.
  2. Medtronic data on file.
  3. Martinez-Nunez AE, Rozell CJ, Little S, et al. Proceedings of the 12th annual deep brain stimulation think tank: cutting edge technology meets novel applications. Front Hum Neurosci. 2025;19:1544994. Published 2025 Feb 25.doi:10.3389/fnhum.2025.1544994

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SOURCE The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research; Medtronic

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