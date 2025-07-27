Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
July 27, 2025
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25
Sign up to get your FREE
Mount Hope Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
05 December 2024
Mount Hope Mining
Investor Insight
Mount Hope Mining’s strategic location in the prolific and resource-rich Cobar Basin, which has seen increased activity in recent years, signifies the company’s compelling investment proposition.
Overview
Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) is an Australian resource company specializing in copper and gold exploration. With its flagship project located in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales, Australia, the company leverages the region's rich mining history and underexplored potential. On August 30, 2024, Mount Hope transitioned to a public company to attract investments for its ambitious mineral exploration goals.
Mount Hope Mining's acquisition of Fisher Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unico Silver Limited, has provided it with full control over the Mount Hope project. This project spans four tenements covering approximately 175 square kilometers, located in the southern Cobar Basin, a region with a longstanding history of copper and gold mining dating back to the 1870s.
The Cobar Basin has seen a flurry of significant mining activities in recent years, underscoring the region's robust potential for polymetallic resource development. In August 2024, Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL) finalized the acquisition of the Endeavor Mine, located 40 kilometers north of Cobar, which boasts JORC-compliant resources of 16.3 million tonnes grading 8 percent zinc, 4.5 percent lead, and 84 grams per ton (g/t) silver. In 2023, Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) successfully acquired the CSA copper mine from Glencore, further signalling the growing investment attractiveness of the Cobar Basin as a major hub for copper production.
These activities highlight a dynamic and competitive landscape that Mount Hope Mining can leverage for its own exploration strategy.
The strength and vision of Mount Hope Mining's leadership are critical to its success. The company boasts an experienced and dynamic board and management team, each member bringing a wealth of expertise in mineral exploration, corporate governance, and strategic planning. Their collective experience in mining, resource development, and financial oversight ensures the company is well-equipped to meet its objectives.
Company Highlights
- Mount Hope Mining is a copper and gold exploration company based in Australia
- The company holds 100 percent ownership of the Mount Hope project in the prolific Cobar Basin, comprising four tenements spanning 175 sq km
- The Cobar Basin has long history of copper and gold mining dating back to the 1870s, and recently experiencing increased M&A activity.
- Mount Hope has identified key zones of interest within the project and will be the target for near-term phased exploration
- The company’s experienced and dynamic board and management team, bring a wealth of expertise in mineral exploration, corporate governance, and strategic planning.
Key Project
Mount Hope
The Mount Hope project is Mount Hope Mining’s flagship exploration initiative, located in the southern Cobar Basin of New South Wales, Australia. This project spans approximately 175 square kilometers across four granted exploration tenements: EL6837, EL8058, EL8290 and EL8654. The region is historically significant for its rich copper and gold deposits and has contributed substantially to Australia’s mining output since the 1870s. Despite its long-standing mining heritage, the southern Cobar Basin remains underexplored, presenting a unique opportunity for Mount Hope Mining to utilize modern exploration techniques to uncover untapped resources.
The project area encompasses several historical mining sites, including the Mount Hope, Comet and Great Central copper mines, alongside the Mount Solitary and Solar gold mines. These sites, although historically productive, have seen limited contemporary exploration, leaving substantial potential for discovering residual and new deposits.
Geology and Targets
The Mount Hope project is characterized by volcanic and sedimentary sequences with structural features conducive to hosting polymetallic deposits, particularly copper and gold. Fault zones and folding within the tenements act as pathways for mineralization, creating promising exploration targets.
Mount Hope Mining has identified key zones of interest within the project area, including Mount Hope East, Black Hill, Main Road East, Little Mount Solitary, and the Mount Solitary to Solar Trend. These targets are prioritized for exploration based on historical mining data and geophysical anomalies. The company plans to implement a phased approach to exploration, beginning with geophysical and geochemical surveys to refine target zones, followed by drilling campaigns to confirm mineralization and assess the economic viability of the deposits.
Strategic Location
The Mount Hope project benefits from its strategic location within the Cobar Basin, an established mining district with access to infrastructure and services. The recent resurgence of mining activity in and around the Cobar Basin, as demonstrated by Polymetals Resources’ acquisition of the Endeavor mine, and Metals Acquisition’s purchase of the CSA copper mine, underscores the region’s significance as a hub for resource development.
Mount Hope Mining aims to build on this momentum, leveraging both historical data and cutting-edge exploration methodologies to maximize the project’s potential. With its focus on copper and gold, commodities essential to green technologies and global markets, the Mount Hope project is well-positioned to contribute to the growth of Mount Hope Mining and the broader Australian resource sector.
Management Team
Fergus Kiley – Managing Director and CEO
Fergus Kiley plays a pivotal role in driving Mount Hope Mining’s exploration and growth strategies. He previously served as Senior Geologist and Technical Business Development Lead at Wyloo, one of Australia’s largest private natural resources investment groups. This role honed his expertise in exploration, geological modeling and project evaluation. Kiley also serves on the board of Grand Gulf Energy (ASX:GGE) and has over a decade of experience managing exploration programs for various ASX-listed companies. His leadership at Mount Hope focuses on leveraging modern exploration techniques and building partnerships to unlock the potential of the Mount Hope project.
Ben Phillips – Non-executive Chairman
Ben Phillips provides strategic oversight and governance to Mount Hope Mining. Appointed on July 5, 2024, he plays a vital role in ensuring the board operates effectively and aligns with the company’s objectives. Phillips’ leadership in other ventures and his focus on strong corporate governance bring additional credibility to Mount Hope’s public presence. His insights into the mining sector and his strategic vision position the company for sustainable growth.
Todd William – Non-executive Director
Todd Williams brings significant expertise in mining exploration and operations, particularly within the Cobar Basin. He is currently the managing director of Unico Silver (ASX:USL) and a Non-executive director of Orpheus Uranium (ASX:ORP). As the former owner of the Mount Hope project through Unico, William's historical knowledge of the tenements is an invaluable asset. His extensive work in the region strengthens Mount Hope’s technical and operational strategies.
Keep reading...Show less
Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales
17 July
Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program
14 July
Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program
30 June
Loyalty Option Offer Results
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Loyalty Option Offer Results
26 June
Strategic acquisition expands Cobar Landholding
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Strategic acquisition expands Cobar Landholding
09 June
Mt Solitary Gold Exploration Target
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Mt Solitary Gold Exploration Target
2h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
25 July
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 29 th .
July 23 rd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Andean Silver Ltd.
|(OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)
|G50 Corp. Limited
|(OTCQB: GFTYF | ASX: G50)
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
|Viva Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
|Liberty Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
|UR-Energy Inc.
|(NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE)
|Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
|(OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)
|Northisle Copper & Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: NTCPF | TSXV: NCX)
|Element79 Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: ELMGF | CSE: ELEM)
|Rackla Metals Inc.
|(TSXV: RAK)
July 24 th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
|Camino Minerals Corp
|(OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
|West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQB: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)
|Silver47 Exploration Corp.
|(OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF)
|Axcap Ventures Inc.
|(OTCID: GARLF | CSE: AXCP)
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|(OTCQX: ABBRF | TSX: ABRA)
|Myriad Uranium Corp.
|(OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
25 July
Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group
Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group
25 July
Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed
24 July
FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ") that was announced on December 2, 2024 . Since December 5, 2024 the Company has repurchased a total of 720,000 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company at an average price of $0.24 per share under the NCIB.
The repurchased shares represent progress toward the Company's ability to acquire up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, over the 12-month period ending December 5, 2025 . All shares repurchased under the NCIB have been cancelled.
Purchases under the NCIB continue to be executed through open market transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange, with the acquisition price determined by the prevailing market conditions at the time of each transaction. Cormark Securities Inc. is managing the NCIB on behalf of FPX.
About FPX Nickel Corp.
FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.
On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.
"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/24/c8569.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
23 July
Juggernaut Mobilizes 2025 Exploration On Newly Discovered Big One 11 Km High-Grade Gold System That Remains Wide Open - Golden Triangle, B.C
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia July 23, 2025 TheNewswire - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized for the 2025 surface exploration program aimed at identifying additional high-grade drill targets on the Big One property (the " Property "), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. This new discovery yielded assays up to 79.01 gt Au (2.54 ozt Au) and 3157.89 gt Ag (101.5 ozt Ag) from >200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that remain open. These veins were identified along the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado gold system on the Big One property. The discovery is located in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement adjacent to the extensive gold-rich porphyry systems at Galore Creek. The 100 % controlled property covers 36,989 hectares in a Tier 1 geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential.
The focus of the 2025 exploration program is to sample and trace in detail the full geometry of the multiple drill-ready high-grade gold veins as well as identify additional drill targets for the planned maiden drill program. The 2025 exploration program will consist of:
- Detailed mapping and systematic sampling and channel cutting of the 5 drill-ready targets that remain open, namely:
- the Whopper vein (8 m wide with grades up to 13.12 g/t Au and 169.88 g/t Ag)
- the Big Mac vein (4 m wide with grades up to 37.98 g/t Au and 70.37 g/t Ag)
- the Giant vein (1.5 m wide with grades up to 5.06 g/t Au and 91.41 g/t Ag)\
- the Deluxe vein (45 cm wide with grades up to 12.12 g/t Au and 2084.61 g/t Ag)
- the Double Decker vein (50 cm wide with grades up to 19.82 g/t Au and 216.65 g/t Ag)
- Compiling a regional map of the Big One property with particular focus on the porphyry system that remains open confirmed at Eldorado.
- An extensive property-wide surface prospecting program aimed at identifying additional drill targets in preparation for the 2026 inaugural drill program.
- A property-wide LiDAR survey
Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration states " The Big One is arguably one of the most significant new grassroots gold-silver discoveries in the Golden Triangle in recent years. This year's program is designed with a clear objective: to systematically advance and expand upon our five inaugural, drill-ready targets and to generate additional new targets for our fully funded 2026 maiden drill program. The sheer scale of the system, with over 200 mineralized veins exposed at surface by glacial abatement, all point towards a powerful, district-scale mineralizing engine at depth. A Notice of Work application (drill permit application) has been submitted to the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals in preparation for the 2026 inaugural drill program. We have only just started to scratch the surface on the property and likely only seen the tip of the iceberg."
ELDORADO PORPHRYRY SYSTEM - 11 KM HIGHWAY OF GOLD - HIGHLIGHTS
- Whopper vein: grab samples from 5 m wide quartz-sulphide vein hosted in an 8 m wide mineralized shear zone returned 13.12 g/t Au and 169.88 g/t Ag, as well as 10.62 g/t Au and 206.32 g/t Ag, and 6.01 g/t Au and 121.97 g/t Ag. The Whopper vein is exposed on surface for 100 m and remains open along strike where it goes under snowpack and ice. The quartz vein consists of lenses and seams of massive pyrite and galena contained in the quartz vein and stockwork. The high-grade Whopper vein's geochemical and geophysical signatures are indicative of a porphyry source at depth. This target is drill ready. BigOne_Whopper Image 1 BigOne_Whopper Image 2 , BigOne_Whopper Image 3, BigOne_Whopper Image 4 ,
- Big Mac Vein: Grab sample from a quartz-sulphide vein hosted in a 4 m wide shear zone that contains stringers of semi-massive galena as well as clots of chalcopyrite and pyrite assayed 37.98 g/t Au and 70.37 g/t Ag, as well as 10.61 g/t Au, 3.55 g/t Ag. The Big Mac vein is exposed for 50 m where it goes under overburden/ice and remains open. The Big Mac vein's geochemical signature is conducive for a porphyry source that is also indicated by geophysical anomalies at depth. This target is drill ready. BigOne BigMac Image BigOne BigMac Video
- Giant Vein: Channel sample across 1.5 m quartz vein with lenses and stringers of semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite and pyrite returned 5.06 g/t Au and 91.41 g/t Ag. The vein extends vertically for 30 m and remains open within a large gossanous area 100 m wide. The Giant vein's geochemical signature is conducive for a porphyry source that is also indicated by geophysical anomalies at depth. This target is drill ready. BigOne Giant Image
- Deluxe Vein: Channel sample across a 45 cm vein containing semi-massive galena and pyrite assayed 12.12 g/t Au and 2084.61 g/t Ag, as well as 3.39 g/t Au and 380.15 g/t Ag. The vein is up to 2 m wide and has been traced along strike for 150 m and remains open. The Deluxe vein has a geophysical anomaly at depth that is conducive for a porphyry source. This target is drill ready. BigOne_Deluxe Image BigOne Deluxe Video
- Double Decker: Grab sample from a set of intersecting quartz-sulphide veins up to 50 cm wide and exposed for 60 m returned 19.82 g/t Au and 216.65 g/t Ag. The veins contain seams of semi-massive galena and pyrite and remain open. The Double Decker vein has a geophysical anomaly at depth that is conducive for a porphyry source. This target is drill ready. BigOne DoubleDecker
- Eldorado consists of a high-grade polymetallic gold-silver zone named Highway of Gold that stretches 11 km and remains open on newly exposed bedrock along the fringes of the Geology Ridge icefield and Decker Creek glacier
- Eldorado demarks an area of 7.5 Km of recently exposed bedrock containing substantial propylitic alteration, hydrothermal veining, and epithermal veining with 200 quartz-sulphide veins up to 8 m wide containing semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena with grades up to 79.01 g/t Au (2.54 oz/t Au) and 3157 g/t Ag (101.5 oz/t Ag), that remains open
- The polymetallic veins, alteration signature, geochemical path finder element signature, and geophysical anomalies strongly indicate the presence of a common buried gold-silver-copper rich porphyry feeder source at depth responsible for the extensive high-grade veining confirmed on surface
- The newly exposed Eldorado system contains 200 veins over an area of 1.2 km by 800 m that remains open. Within this zone, veins up to 8 m wide and striking up to 500 m were observed (Whopper vein), containing semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena, indicated to be the source of historic high-grade gold-silver angular float samples reported in the 1960s in the valley below. Both the zone and the system remain open and are drill ready.
- At least two extensive areas with strong porphyry potential have been identified where the distribution of geochemical path finder elements overlaps with strong geophysical anomalies as well as multiple gold-rich polymetallic veins in outcrop clearly corresponds to the typical signature observed within or in close proximity to a porphyry system. BigOne Geochemistry Maps
The Big One property is situated in a region that is well known for hosting world class precious metal and porphyry deposits, several of which occur near the property including the multiple Tier 1 porphyry systems at Galore Creek (12,159 million pounds of copper, 9.438 million ounces of gold, 174.086 million ounces of silver), the world's largest known gold reserve at KSM (47.3 million ounces of gold, 160 million ounces of silver, 7.32 billion pounds of copper) and the polymetallic copper project at Shaft Creek (5 billion pounds of copper, 3.7 million ounces of gold, 16.4 million ounces of silver), as well as the Brucejack high-grade epithermal gold deposit (14 million ounces of gold, 91.8 million ounces of silver), and the structurally controlled high-grade hydrothermal gold-silver zones at Trophy and Sphal Creek. The property geology is favorable to host these types of deposits as confirmed by the presence of extensive areas of propylitic alteration, untested geophysical anomalies, strong silt, soil and rock geochemistry including path finder elements directly related to porphyry systems, key structures and textures, porphyry-style mineralization, and high-grade polymetallic veins, that have been discovered within the Big One claims. BigOne Property Map
The Big One property can be accessed year-round via helicopter from the Glenora/Telegraph Creek Road at the Barrington Mine (33 km to the north-northeast) as well as the Galore Creek Road (15 km to the southeast). The Canadian government committed $20 M to extend/improve the Galore Creek Road to within 15 km of the Big One property. The property is 2 km west of the Scud River airstrip used in the early days of Galore Creek.
A Notice of Work application (drill permit application) has been submitted to the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals in preparation for the 2026 inaugural drill program. The Big One property exploration qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC).
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to Tier 1 mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
Qualified Person
Rein Turna, P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
Other
Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples were then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.
All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the Paragon Geochemical labs facilities in Surrey, BC or ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver, BC. Paragon Geochemical is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. Samples submitted to Paragon received gold and silver analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple (300-500g) jars that are submitted for photon assay. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, causing them to emit secondary gamma rays, which are measured to identify and quantify the metals present. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. At ALS samples were processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits were re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.
For more information, please contact:
Dan Stuart
President, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604)-559-8028
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Mount Hope Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00