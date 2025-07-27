Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25

Download the PDF here.

Mount Hope Mining
Mount Hope Mining

Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales

Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Download the PDF here.

Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Download the PDF here.

Loyalty Option Offer Results

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Loyalty Option Offer Results

Download the PDF here.

Strategic acquisition expands Cobar Landholding

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Strategic acquisition expands Cobar Landholding

Download the PDF here.

Mt Solitary Gold Exploration Target

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Mt Solitary Gold Exploration Target

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.

 

   REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group

Download the PDF here.

Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Download the PDF here.

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ") that was announced on December 2, 2024 . Since December 5, 2024 the Company has repurchased a total of 720,000 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company at an average price of $0.24 per share under the NCIB.

 
 

  FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.) 

 

The repurchased shares represent progress toward the Company's ability to acquire up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, over the 12-month period ending December 5, 2025 . All shares repurchased under the NCIB have been cancelled.

 

Purchases under the NCIB continue to be executed through open market transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange, with the acquisition price determined by the prevailing market conditions at the time of each transaction. Cormark Securities Inc. is managing the NCIB on behalf of FPX.

 

  About FPX Nickel Corp.  

 

 FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at   https://fpxnickel.com/.   

 

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

 

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

 

   Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/24/c8569.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Juggernaut Mobilizes 2025 Exploration On Newly Discovered Big One 11 Km High-Grade Gold System That Remains Wide Open - Golden Triangle, B.C

(TheNewswire)

 
        
  Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. 
                   
 

Vancouver, British Columbia July 23, 2025 TheNewswire - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized for the 2025 surface exploration program aimed at identifying additional high-grade drill targets on the Big One property (the " Property "), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. This new discovery yielded assays up to 79.01 gt Au (2.54 ozt Au) and 3157.89 gt Ag (101.5 ozt Ag) from >200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that remain open. These veins were identified along the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado gold system on the Big One property. The discovery is located in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement adjacent to the extensive gold-rich porphyry systems at Galore Creek. The 100 % controlled property covers 36,989 hectares in a Tier 1 geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential.

×