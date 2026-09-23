Mexico Expands C-130J Super Hercules Fleet with Second Aircraft

The Fuerza Aérea Mexicana (FAM) recently announced the acquisition of a second Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) C‑130J‑30 Super Hercules tactical airlifter, solidifying Mexico's role as a regional leader in air mobility. The addition of the second Super Hercules follows the first aircraft acquisition announced in January 2026, which made Mexico the first nation in Latin America to join the global Super Hercules fleet.
A long‑time Hercules operator, the FAM is recapitalizing its legacy fleet with the C‑130J‑30 Super Hercules–a stretch variant that adds 15 feet of cargo space. The aircraft provides increased power, range, fuel efficiency and payload capacity, enabling the FAM to meet any tactical airlift requirement while leveraging decades of operational, maintenance and logistics experience with the Hercules.
The Super Hercules provides the FAM with what no other tactical airlifter can deliver: certified multi‑mission versatility, proven operational performance, a true global presence, known capabilities and trusted reliability – all backed by an enterprise‑wide support network that ensures sustained readiness for decades to come.
The expanded capability arrives at a critical moment. Shortly after the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela, the first C‑130J‑30 was employed to deliver emergency supplies, medical aid and personnel to the disaster area. The second aircraft will double that response capability, allowing Mexico to sustain rapid humanitarian assistance throughout Latin America and reinforce its strategic air‑lift role in support of regional security.
"The C‑130J is the backbone of global airlift, and Mexico's continued investment underscores confidence in a platform that delivers decades of operational readiness, unmatched versatility and seamless interoperability with U.S. and allied forces," said Trish Pagan, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Air Mobility & Maritime Missions. "We are proud to support Mexico as it sets a new benchmark for tactical airlift in Latin America."
For more than five decades the C‑130 Hercules has been a cornerstone of Mexico's response to natural disasters, military operations and other critical missions. The aircraft remains a powerful symbol of Mexico's commitment to regional security and cooperation, and the expanded fleet highlights the long‑standing partnership between Lockheed Martin and the FAM.
Mexico's expansion of the C‑130J fleet demonstrates a clear momentum for modern air mobility in Latin America. By investing in the most advanced Hercules ever built, the country not only enhances its own operational reach but also creates a platform for greater cooperation with U.S. and allied forces, ensuring a coordinated response to security and humanitarian challenges for years to come.
About the C-130J Super Hercules
The C-130J Super Hercules is the latest generation of the legendary C-130 Hercules. Built with advanced avionics, increased range and speed, and enhanced survivability, the C-130J is certified across 20 different mission sets — including airdrop, search and rescue, firefighting, medevac, ISR, special operations, among others. It is the only tactical airlifter with a global fleet of more than 570 aircraft and continues to serve as the backbone of air mobility worldwide.
For additional information, visit our website: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/products/c130.html.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.
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SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics