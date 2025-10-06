Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 7-9th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Forum to be held October 7-9 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please schedule 1x1 meetings here .

"With over 25 OTCQX, OTCQB and NYSE American-listed companies presenting, we are excited to host our upcoming three-day Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference ," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "This event continues to be a powerful platform for companies to share their strategic vision and connect directly with U.S. investors in a dynamic and accessible format."

October 7 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM ET Tesoro Gold Ltd. (OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO)
10:00 AM ET Cyprium Metals Limited (OTCQB: CYPMF | ASX: CYM)
10:30 AM ET Gold Terra Resources Corp. (OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
11:00 AM ET White Gold Corp. (OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO)
11:30 AM ET 1911 Gold Corporation (OTCQB: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
12:00 PM ET ACG Metals Limited (OTCQX: ACGAF | LSE: ACG)
12:30 PM ET First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
1:00 PM ET Rua Gold Inc. (OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
1:30 PM ET Precipitate Gold Corp. (OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
2:00 PM ET Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
2:30 PM ET Alta Copper Corp. (OTCQX: ATCUF | TSX: ATCU)
3:00 PM ET Alaska Silver Corp (OTCQX: WAMFF | TSXV: WAM)

October 8 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM ET Amaroq Ltd. (OTCQX: AMRQF | TSXV: AMRQ)
9:30 AM ET Novo Resources Corp. (OTCQB: NSRPF | ASX: NVO | TSX: NVO)
10:00 AM ET Power Metals Resources Plc. (OTCQB: POWMF | AIM: POW)
10:30 AM ET Fortune Bay Corp. (OTCQB: FTBYF | TSXV: FOR)
11:00 AM ET Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
11:30 AM ET Royalties, Inc. (OTCID: ROYIF | CSE: RI)
12:00 PM ET Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (NYSE American: DVS | TSXV: DV)
12:30 PM ET CoTec Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: CTHCF | TSXV: CTH)
1:00 PM ET Founders Metals Inc. (OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR,OTC:FDMIF)
1:30 PM ET Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
2:00 PM ET Silver X Mining Corp (OTCQB: AGXPF | TSXV: AGX)

October 9 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM ET Heliostar Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
10:30 AM ET Mineros S.A. (OTCQX: MNSAF | TSX: MSA)
11:00 AM ET Prince Silver Corp. (OTCQB: PRNCF | CSE: PRNC)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Founders Metals Inc.FDR:CATSXV:FDRGold Investing
FDR:CA
The Conversation (0)

Founders Metals Inc.

Gold bars and rising graph; "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Prospector Metals Gains 356 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The big event impacting markets this week was the shutdown of the US government. Although... Keep Reading...
Gold nugget, stock chart,and US flag with "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Sets Sights on US$3,900, Silver Breaks US$48

The gold price continued to move this week, approaching the US$3,900 per ounce level and setting a fresh all-time high on the back of a US government shutdown.The closure came after Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill ahead of the new American fiscal year, which began on... Keep Reading...
Gold "M&A" letters on textured wood background with lighting effects.

Minera Alamos Closes Nevada Mine Acquisition, Expands US Gold Footprint

Minera Alamos (TSXV:MAI,OTCQX:MAIFF) has completed its purchase of the Pan gold mine and two development-stage projects in Nevada from Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).The Toronto-based company said Wednesday (October 1) that it closed the previously announced transaction to acquire the... Keep Reading...
Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Option exercise nets $2.3M to expand exploration at PinjinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars.

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold's Record Run Not Over Yet, Silver Still Looks Cheap

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, discusses the factors driving gold's current price run and why he thinks it will continue. "I think that this rally is sustained. I think that it's going on until I see otherwise," he said. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Gold bar on nuggets with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Nelson Resources Soars on Deal to Advance Yarri Project

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold companies dominate this week's list of top gainers as the metal continues to soar. In mining company news, BHP... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Graphite One Welcomes Strategic Investment from Doyon Limited and Aleut

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Related News

Iron Investing

China Orders Ban of BHP Iron Ore Imports

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Discovers New Style of Mineralization on Its Wilcorp Property

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Announces Director and Officer Changes